Tattoo Blunder Prompts Artist’s “Existential Crisis”, As Client Goes Viral On TikTok

When making the decision to get permanently inked on your body, especially a sentence, one might want to double-check if the spelling is correct.

This client learned this the hard way, when her tattoo artist tattooed her body with a silly typo, changing what was supposed to be a meaningful tattoo into a total joke.

However, despite seeing her tattoo inked on her skin with a spelling mistake, which would’ve rightfully sent most people into a state of utter anger, the client in question was instead tearing up laughing at the unlikely situation.

Recently, a video went viral after the tat-receiver noticed it’s missing a letter, causing her to burst into laughter

Taking to her TikTok page, Jordan LaMattina shared the amusing predicament in a video that has now gone viral and amassed 9.2 million views.

In the TikTok entitled “New Tattoo” with a crying laughing emoji, Jordan captioned the video: “He’s mortified and I think it’s so much better.”

Jordan, who was visibly being an incredibly good sport considering the permanent blunder on her body, was filmed by a friend who zoomed into the tattoo in question.

And here is the masterpiece:

The same can’t be said about the ink master, who couldn’t believe of his blunder

Assuming the TikToker was originally going for the phrase “Everything’s fine”, on the side of her hand, she ended up with “Everthing’s fine,” instead.

In the clip, Jordan was seen in uncontrollable hysterics while her friend, going by Ding Manny on social media, who has been tagged on the video, could be heard telling this artist: “This is not your fault.“This is the greatest moment of my life.”

You can watch the original moment below

The tattoo artist, who has also been tagged on the clip, appeared to be in disbelief as he could be heard mumbling: “Are you f**king joking?” while looking back at the stunning result.

Jordan and Manny were both chuckling as they repeated: “everthin’s fine,”, as Jordan even appeared to be wiping away tears from all the uncontrollable laughter.

One commenter joked: “As a tattoo artist, I would feel immediately sick to my stomach.

“As the person who is wearing it, I would love it more.”Another person commented: “In Martin Freeman’s voice ‘it was this moment he realized, everything was not fine’.”

Soon after, the ink master took to TikTok to explain what might’ve caused this funny incident

The tattoo artist in question, who goes by TTT Jaco on TikTok, and has described himself as being a “self-taught” artist, responded to the incident in his own TikTok video clarifying what had happened.

The dad-of-two revealed that he had had a pretty busy day and had been tired when he had taken Jordan in for a rare walk-in appointment.

Jordan and Jaco hit it off after bonding over both being from Appalachia and doing everything but “paying attention to what the f**k” he was doing.

Later, the ‘Everthing’s Fine’ tat owner explained to her followers the inspiration behind the original idea for this ink

As Jaco was stenciling Jordan’s skin, he explained that he was “making sure that it’s straight on her hand”.

He continued: “I’m not like, reading it. Same as when I’m tattooing it – I’m in there making sure the lines are saturated and straight, I’m not reading it.“Should have been, definitely should have been.

“So, I get through the tattoo, make sure it’s all crisp and everything.“She shows it to her homegirl, like ‘hey, look what do you think’ this and that.“She goes ‘it’s backward’.

Jaco’s initial reaction was shock, and after staring at what he had just done, he was about to have a “meltdown, existential crisis”.“I’m looking at her, trying to figure out if she’s having a panic attack or if she’s really laughing,” the tattoo artist said.

He continued: “It’s all coming down on my head.“Turns out, she’s really happy, she liked the tattoo better.”

Nevertheless, Jaco had made it clear that despite his mistake, he had mostly received support, and that as Jordan’s video had received “8 million views in 36 hours”, it had been a “pretty great exposure” for him.

He said: “This s*** is going to happen to every tattoo artist at some point in their career.

“I was unlucky enough that it went viral and got eight million views in 36 hours but I was also lucky enough that my client liked it better.

“It worked out in the sense that the tattoo was supposed to be a reference to the fact s**t’s always f**ked up.“Funny enough, the tattoo got f**ked up, but ended up being better that way.”

The two women and Jaco appeared to have kept a friendly relationship, as Jordan posted a story time video, alongside her sidekick, Manny.

Both women praised Jaco’s work, and displayed his business cards with the name of his tattoo shop before giving a background to the phrase “everything’s fine”.

The besties admitted that they always repeated the saying to each other, even though “nothing’s fine”.

Jordan and Manny revealed that the tattoo was meant to be a matching one, before showing a picture of the original doodle Manny had made, which was already spelled wrong.

As a result, both Southern ladies repeated that it had never been Jaco’s fault.

Of course, people took the artist’s blunder as a source of entertainment

