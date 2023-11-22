ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! I’m an high school artist with big creative dreams! Here’s a first look through one of my sketchbooks.

#1

My Dog

My Dog Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Cute Doodles

Cute Doodles Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Sword Master Hybrid

Sword Master Hybrid Shares stats

Again this was a reference from the internet. This was back when I was still learning.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Beautiful Maiden

Beautiful Maiden Shares stats

Reference again although I think the original had octopus arms for hair instead.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl’s Moving Castle Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Hair Salon

Hair Salon Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Embrace

Embrace Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Moominvalley Characters But They’re Human

Moominvalley Characters But They’re Human Shares stats

Proud of this one. If you haven't watched Moominvalley, I highly recommend it!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Sketches

Sketches Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Oc Kyle

Oc Kyle Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Music And Chill

Music And Chill Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#12

More Moominvalley

More Moominvalley Shares stats

Actually this is part of my plans for an animatic. Hopefully I can bring it to life soon!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Boba Boy

Boba Boy Shares stats

I think I drew this with a reference from Google but i don't remember the original pic. Nevertheless, it's not all mine.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Hina Ito
Add photo comments
POST

