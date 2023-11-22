Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)
Hi! I’m an high school artist with big creative dreams! Here’s a first look through one of my sketchbooks.
My Dog
Cute Doodles
Sword Master Hybrid
Again this was a reference from the internet. This was back when I was still learning.
Beautiful Maiden
Reference again although I think the original had octopus arms for hair instead.
Howl’s Moving Castle
Hair Salon
Embrace
Moominvalley Characters But They’re Human
Proud of this one. If you haven’t watched Moominvalley, I highly recommend it!
Sketches
Oc Kyle
Music And Chill
More Moominvalley
Actually this is part of my plans for an animatic. Hopefully I can bring it to life soon!
Boba Boy
I think I drew this with a reference from Google but i don’t remember the original pic. Nevertheless, it’s not all mine.
Advice from an over-the-hill artist XD (not that I'm an expert/good artist, just something I've learned): Are you coloring directly on your sketchbook pages? If you are, I REALLY recommend two things: a lightbox and thicker paper (Bristol board, etc.) It has been a game-changer for me to use the lightbox to "trace" my art onto the thicker paper and color a "clean" image on the thick paper. So, tape your sketchbook page with your sketch onto the lightbox, then tape the thicker paper on top. Ink "trace" the lineart of your sketch onto the thicker paper (Or, if you don't want to ink, use a black colored pencil to trace your lineart.) Then, pull off the thick paper (with the super clean lineart on it!) and color that! That has made me SO much happier with my art as I'm not smudging anything or dealing with "bleeds" because I'm coloring directly onto (thin) sketchbook paper with markers. Plus, there's no sketch-line eraser smears or divot-lines to deal with~!
