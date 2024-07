ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Sarandon is proudly championing the movement for aging “disgracefully.”

In an industry often obsessed with eternal youth, the 77-year-old Hollywood icon has a different perspective on aging and Botox that feels like a breath of fresh air.

While promoting her latest comedy flick, The Fabulous Four, the actress shared her thoughts on growing older and not wanting to look “frozen” with Botox.

The onscreen legend was asked whether she preferred aging “gracefully” or “disgracefully” during her sit-down with Sunrise for an interview.

“Disgracefully, where you have absolutely no f—s to give anymore,” the Oscar winner declared without a hint of doubt.

RELATED:

Susan Sarandon revealed she wants to age “disgracefully” during an interview about her latest comedy film, The Fabulous Four

Share icon

Image credits: Susan Sarandon / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: Susan Sarandon / Instagram

She then went on to explain that she doesn’t want to play it safe as she grows older and wants to “stay curious.”

“There’s two ways to go as you get older. One is two just try to preserve what’s there and play it safe. Not be [making] any waves and just kind of chill. And the other one is to try to stay curious,” she said.

“I’m kind of taking my cues from those people, as opposed to, you know, getting a lot of Botox and trying to just keep everything frozen. I’m not interested in being frozen,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscar winner said she refuses to get Botox because she isn’t “interested in being frozen”

In The Fabulous Four, Susan plays the character of Lou, a reserved woman who is in for a surprise trip down memory lane.

The movie follows four old friends reuniting to be bridesmaids for the wedding of Marilyn, played by Bette Midler, who is Susan’s longtime friend in real life.

Here’s the twist in the story: Lou and Marilyn have some serious unfinished business from their college days, including Marilyn marrying Lou’s boyfriend.

“It’s about friendship, but it’s also about forgiveness,” she told Variety about the movie. “It comes out later that she never even apologized. But it wasn’t just that she lost the guy; it was that she lost her friend, her ‘do or die’ that had been through everything with her before that.”

The Dead Man Walking actress said she was initially offered the role of Marilyn in the film, but she found it more appealing to play the “mopey” character of Lou.

Susan was initially offered the role of Marilyn in The Fabulous Four, but she wanted to play “mopey” Lou instead

“I liked the challenge of playing someone like Lou, who is so mopey,” she said. “How do you make somebody that says ‘no’ to everything active, somebody who will not let the joy in? How do you see that character and just not think, ‘God, she’s Debbie Downer’? So I had to find some eccentric passion of hers to redeem her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan is not the only actress in Hollywood to have an aversion to Botox and other cosmetic procedures.

Actress Julia Roberts has also previously spoken about wanting to keep her appearance natural as she ages.

“It’s unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don’t even give themselves a chance to see what they’ll look like as older persons,” she told Elle in 2010. “I want to have some idea of what I’ll look like before I start cleaning the slates. I want my kids to know when I’m pissed, when I’m happy, and when I’m confounded. Your face tells a story… and it shouldn’t be a story about your drive to the doctor’s office.”

Actresses like Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, and Kate Winslet have previously expressed their disapproval of cosmetic surgeries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Another onscreen icon who shares similar views is Salma Hayek, who told InStyle in 2010 that she thought it was terrible that young girls are “injecting their faces and lips,” as quoted by NBC Connecticut.

“No surgical tweaks. No Botox either,” she said after being asked if she would consider cosmetic surgery. “I think it is terrible, these girls in their late 20s injecting their faces and lips. One told me, ‘If I kill my muscles now, I’ll never get wrinkles.’ Can you imagine?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Winslet has also previously said she wouldn’t give in to the pressures of going under the knife to alter her physical appearance.

“It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty,” she told The Telegraph in 2011. “I will never give in.”