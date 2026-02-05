Surrogate Sues Couple She Gave Baby To After Learning They Already Had 21 Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nevada surrogate mother has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a Chinese couple after discovering that the baby she carried was one of almost two dozen children allegedly born through a deceptive surrogacy operation.

The case focuses on the revelation that the intended parents, who the surrogate believed were desperate for a single “miracle baby,” were actually already raising and continuing to commission dozens of surrogate-born children across multiple U.S. states.

Highlights A surrogate sued for $100 million after discovering the couple she helped allegedly commissioned over almost two dozen babies under false pretenses.

Authorities seized 21 children from a single California residence following a disturbing medical emergency involving an infant.

The lawsuit claimed the "desperate" parents actually operated secret surrogacy firms to recruit women across multiple states.

As trafficking investigations mounted, several surrogates began legal battles to keep the infants they carried out of the couple's reach.

“What you did… is foul, reckless and cruel,” said Tronderrica James in an August 2025 email to the couple.

A 30-year-old surrogate mother alleged she was misled into carrying a child for a couple who already had dozens of children

Smiling woman with long curly hair wearing a patterned top, representing a surrogate involved in a legal case with a couple.

Image credits: Facebook/Tronderrica James

In the lawsuit, James explained that she was contacted through a Facebook surrogacy group by a woman identifying herself as “Jasmine,” who claimed to represent a Chinese couple hoping to have a child.

James was told the intended parents, Guojun Xuan and Silvia Zhang, had either one child or none at all, and that a “language barrier” was the reason she could not communicate with them directly.

Later, she learned that Mark Surrogacy and Future Spring Surrogacy, the agencies facilitating the arrangement, were allegedly controlled by the same couple she was carrying for.

Couple posing indoors with arm around each other in a casual setting, related to surrogate suing couple with 21 kids.

Image credits: Wall Street Journal

“Tell me the truth about what happened to the baby I carried — the baby you named Poppy,” James wrote in an August 2025 email cited in court filings, per The Post.

James alleged she would never have agreed to the pregnancy had she known the reality of the couple’s activities.

She and her husband are now seeking up to $100 million in punitive damages, citing fraud, emotional distress, and breach of contract.

James’ lawsuit was filed after the pair was arrested in July 2025 for a*use allegations.

Authorities reportedly removed 21 children from the couple’s home after a*use allegations surfaced

Large stone house behind black iron gate with a mailbox numbered 612, related to surrogate sues couple with many kids story.

Image credits: VCG

Newborn baby wrapped in hospital blanket with smiling surrogate mother after birth, related to surrogate suing couple news.

Image credits: Facebook/Tronderrica James

The lawsuit emerged after police in Arcadia, California, raided the couple’s nine-bedroom gated mansion in July 2025, following reports that their two-month-old son had been hospitalized with traumatic injuries, per NBC News.

Inside their home, authorities found 15 children under the age of three, with six more later located in nearby residences connected to friends and relatives.

In total, 21 children, most born via surrogacy, were taken into state custody.

Pregnant woman taking a mirror selfie in red lingerie, related to surrogate suing couple after giving baby to them.

Image credits: Facebook/Tronderrica James

Tweet discussing agency scrutiny after surrogate sues couple who already had 21 kids, highlighting potential complicity and need for audit.

Image credits: PounceVilla

“They’re terrible people. They just had shady business practices,” said Tina Powers, a former real estate assistant for Zhang and Xuan.

According to investigators, hospital staff initially raised concerns about the infant’s injuries, claiming they were consistent with shaking or severe trauma.

Surveillance footage later allegedly showed a nanny shaking the baby, leading to an arrest warrant for the caregiver.

Mugshots of a couple involved in a surrogate suing case after giving birth to their baby amid having 21 kids already.

Image credits: Arcadia Police Department

Tweet expressing shock and disbelief about a surrogate suing a couple who already had 21 kids.

Image credits: Tradindad

Police believe Zhang and Xuan were aware of the “physical and emotional a*use” inside the home and allowed it to continue.

While the couple was arrested on suspicion of child a*use and neglect in May 2025 and released on bond, James wasn’t the only one recruited under false pretenses.

More surrogates came forward alleging they were also deceived about who they were carrying for

Couple posing outdoors, smiling at the camera, related to surrogate suing couple after learning they had 21 kids.

Image credits: Facebook/Tronderrica James

James’ story mirrored those of several surrogates across Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Texas, who reported nearly identical recruitment experiences.

Each woman believed they were helping a couple struggling to have a second child.

Hallie Weaver, a Georgia surrogate, learned of the a*use investigation in July 2025, just weeks before she gave birth.

“Their whole profile was a lie,” she said, adding that she is now fighting to adopt the baby boy currently in state custody.

Two women embracing in a hospital setting, related to a surrogate suing couple over having 21 kids.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Surrogates Melissa Epps and Stacy King cut off contact with the couple before delivery after discovering the investigation.

In response, Xuan and Zhang filed lawsuits against the two women, demanding custody of the newborns and $1 million each for an alleged breach of contract.

Another surrogate, Kayla Elliott, who delivered a baby shortly before the Arcadia raid, told NewsNation’s Cuomo, “Nobody in their right mind wants 21 children, especially all at one time. I definitely think there’s some type of trafficking going on.”

The revelations sparked online outrage as questions about trafficking mounted

Woman with tattoos holding newborn baby in hospital bed, related to surrogate suing couple over having 21 kids.

Image credits: GoFundMe

As details of the case spread, online users questioned the couple’s motives and the legality of the surrogacy arrangements.

“21 children? Are they building a sweatshop? What are those people doing with those children?” one commenter wrote.

“Parents of 26??? Basically running a surrogate agency,” another said.

“These people are scum. Whatever they are doing is obviously dishonest and likely illegal,” read another response.

Surrogate in a classroom setting with children and an adult, illustrating a story about a surrogate suing a couple.

Image credits: ABC

Some focused on the surrogate mothers’ anguish.

“Imagine carrying a child, giving birth, and then discovering the parents weren’t who they claimed, and now the baby’s fate is tied to a*use investigations.”

“The surrogate’s plea for the truth about the baby she carried is heartbreaking,” one user wrote.

The investigation is now focused on whether the couple was selling babies.

“No one should be allowed to collect children like property,” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of a social media comment claiming trafficking involving surrogate suing couple with 21 kids.

Image credits: burgeraddicts97

Tweet expressing outrage over surrogacy and human trafficking, highlighting legal issues and harm to children in surrogacy cases.

Image credits: RhombusReport

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a surrogate suing a couple after discovering they already had 21 kids.

Image credits: edwardblanks519

Tweet criticizing surrogates and couples involved, mentioning surrogates and child trafficking concerns.

Image credits: Libertyinvi

Tweet showing a user commenting on a surrogacy case involving a couple with 26 children, referencing surrogate lawsuit details.

Image credits: PamEphraim

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a surrogate suing a couple after learning they already had 21 kids.

Image credits: MissJollofina

Tweet discussing the importance of knowing the parents' background in surrogate agreements and personal aspects of surrogacy.

Image credits: carolhaany

Tweet from Masculine Based commenting on collecting children like property, related to surrogate suing couple with many kids.

Image credits: MasculineBased

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a surrogate suing a couple after learning they already had 21 kids.

Image credits: MonkeyPuppt

Screenshot of a tweet questioning why a couple has so many children, relating to surrogate suing couple with 21 kids.

Image credits: 0xKrop

Tweet about surrogate suing couple after discovering they already had 21 kids, highlighting surrogacy scam and child treatment concerns.

Image credits: ElarRealm

Tweet from Barefoot Pregnant discussing the surrogate sues couple case involving a family with 21 kids and potential scams.

Image credits: usuallypregnant

Screenshot of a tweet stating there is no system for surrogacy, referencing surrogate legal issues with a couple.

Image credits: Flamethrowaah

Tweet from user Shadow discussing human trafficking with a sarcastic tone, dated July 17, 2025.

Image credits: Shadowelve