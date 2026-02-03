Woman Considers Going No-Contact With Mom After She Comes For Her $150k Lawsuit Payout: “I Gave Her Life”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly coming into a significant sum of money can instantly change your life. New opportunities may appear, and your financial stresses may vanish overnight. But all of your problems probably won’t melt away, especially if friends and family members decide to start treating you differently.

One woman found that out the hard way after being awarded a large amount of money from a lawsuit. When her mother found out, she decided that she was entitled to some of that cash too. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as a conversation with money coach and therapist Fanny Snaith about how to establish boundaries with family members.

Coming into a large sum of money as a college student can really change your life

This young woman wanted to use the money she won in a lawsuit for college, but her mother had other plans

Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout creates family conflict over money and support.

Text describing a woman considering going no-contact with her mom after a $150k lawsuit payout and reflecting on sacrifices made.

Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout dispute over money and support.

Alt text: Woman considers going no-contact with mom over $150k lawsuit payout and financial responsibility dispute

Text showing a woman considering going no-contact with mom over $150k lawsuit payout after she claims entitlement.

Alt text: Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout dispute over financial and emotional strain.

Text from a woman considering going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout, reflecting on trust and future plans.

Update text showing a woman considering going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout concerns.

Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout amid family therapy and relationship challenges

Text on white background about financial advisor helping set up an account and selling stock before recession in woman considers going no-contact with mom.

Financial coach and therapist Fanny Snaith says it's important to communicate in cases like this

“Setting boundaries with family members and friends is really important,” money coach and therapist Fanny Snaith tells Bored Panda. She says that whether a family member feels entitled to another’s money depends on their history.

However, Snaith emphasizes the importance of communication. “What seems to be lacking here is discussion – yet expectation is present. Conversations around money are so important, yet people find them hard to initiate. My advice would be to find the right time for the conversation, [and] ask the other person.”

Snaith says the person should clearly state to the family member the reason for the conversation. She gives a possible script: “Mom, I have received this money, and I want to discuss with you my intentions for it. I want to feel happy about it, so it is important to me that you understand my feelings about it and that I understand yours – with the idea that we can agree.”

Generally, Snaith recommends that any financial transactions between family members happen as formally as possible. “If lending, write a one-page contract as to how the loan will work – I have one with my daughter with the money I lent her for her car,” she gives a personal example.

“If giving the money, state clearly whether there are any strings attached – make this very clear. Resentment comes very easily when lending with a hidden agenda that is not met,” the financial coach explains.

For those who suddenly come into a large sum of money, Fanny Snaith recommends working out your goals. “Take some advice from a financial advisor, for instance,” she advises. “Consider if locking it away will work for you – investing means locking money away for a minimum of 5 years, ideally 10.”

“Decisions around what to do with money are based on many things – age, attitude to risk, long-term intention for the money, etc. All those things need [consideration] before making decisions.”

Whether children feel like they owe their parents money or gratitude depends on their culture and their upbringing

Navigating boundaries around money with parents can be difficult. Some parents might feel they’re owed financial assistance from their kids because they provided for their children growing up. But experts say that it’s important to set financial boundaries with all family members, including parents.

Making children feel like they owe their parents a debt for raising them is not only selfish but unhealthy as well. An associate professor of philosophy at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Iskra Fileva, writes that it’s not okay, even when it’s not among family members. “The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with,” she claims.

Of course, this also depends on cultural and social aspects. Every family is different, and what’s appropriate to some may seem overboard to others. Yet, according to Money Digest, children shouldn’t feel pressure to give their parents money. They should express gratitude in ways that feel appropriate to them.

Ultimately, whether the child wants to help their parents when they’re an adult depends on what their childhood was like. “As an adult child, how much you feel you owe your parents depends on how you were raised,” Social Psychologist Dr. Susan Newman, author of Under One Roof Again: All Grown Up and (Re)learning to Live Together Happily, told Fatherly. “If you had an absent dad, you’re going to feel quite differently and may be reluctant to feel you owe him anything, versus a mom who was always there.”

People encouraged the young woman and told her she was not the jerk in this situation

Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman considering no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout dispute.

Comment from a user discussing a woman considering going no-contact with mom over a $150k lawsuit payout claim.

Alt text: Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout and feeling she gave her life

Reddit user advises going no-contact as woman faces pressure from mom over $150k lawsuit payout.

Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout demand, feeling unappreciated despite sacrifices made.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman considering going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout.

Woman weighs going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout demand amid family conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman considering going no-contact with mom after a $150k lawsuit demand.

Alt text: Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout dispute over money and life claims.

Alt text: Woman considers going no-contact with mom after $150k lawsuit payout demand over family support conflict

