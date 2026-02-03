Dad’s GF Has Baby Fever, Daughter Horrified After She Starts Going Overboard About Her Pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Literally any doctor will tell you that during pregnancy, a mother-to-be is best off not worrying at all and that any troubles in life can only negatively impact the health of both mother and baby. Everyone knows this… and, unfortunately, few actually follow this wise advice.

So today, we’ll tell you the story of the user u/dadsgf_throwaway, who, during her pregnancy, not only had to fend off an overly annoying father’s girlfriend but also essentially help two adults resolve serious issues in their relationship. Okay, so now let’s just cut to the chase.

The original poster (OP) said she’s pregnant, and perhaps the only person in her extended family who showed more activity and excitement about the upcoming addition to the family was actually her father’s girlfriend. This woman is 40 years old, significantly younger than her boyfriend, and they’ve had numerous arguments about kids and parenthood.

The woman wanted to become a mother, while the man clearly had no desire to become a parent again. They even broke up temporarily a few years ago, but then got back together. And the lady, apparently, transferred her unrealized maternal instincts to the OP’s future child, even though the author herself wasn’t exactly thrilled with such enthusiasm.

The real icing on the cake for her was a recent visit to her father’s house, where she found them arguing over the girlfriend’s idea to convert the guest bedroom or home office into an additional baby nursery. Needless to say, our heroine never planned to have any sleepovers with the baby at her dad’s place. But this situation completely infuriated her.

Some time later, she met her father for lunch and firmly asked him to somehow stop his partner’s inappropriate attempts to become more of a mother than she was. Better yet, make it clear to the woman that she’s unlikely to ever become a mom with him. The author believes her father should’ve been completely honest with his girlfriend.

“Most likely, this is one of those cases where both partners are trying to deceive their own expectations and themselves by convincing them that everything in their relationship is fine,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Especially considering that, according to this woman, they had already separated in the past.”

According to the expert, this attitude of the author’s “stepmother” toward her unborn child apparently indicates that she is trying to sublimate her maternal instincts through her boyfriend’s daughter and future grandkid, thereby violating their personal boundaries—though she may not even be aware of it.

“Of course, each participant in this triangle is right in their own way, although it would be right for the expectant mother to distance this lady’s obsession from her family as much as possible. And for her dad and his partner, it would be right to honestly and openly discuss the prospects of their relationship and their expectations for their life together,” Irina Matveeva summarizes.

Later, in another update to her post, the author added that she had already given birth to a daughter, and her dad and girlfriend finally separated a few weeks after that. After another attempt by the woman to force her company on the OP, she blocked her and now hopes that this is the end of her attempts to interfere in her life. So what do you, our readers, think about this story?

Most commenters on the original post agreed with the author and urged her to block that pushy lady altogether

Text post by user TitaniaT-Rex sharing thoughts on relationships and accepting partners as they are to avoid misery.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing disapproval of the father in a family drama about baby fever.

Comment discussing dad's girlfriend's baby fever and the daughter's horror over the pregnancy going overboard.

Comment discussing age gap and time wasted due to dad's girlfriend's baby fever and pregnancy concerns.

Comment about dad's girlfriend having baby fever and daughter feeling horrified as pregnancy talk goes overboard.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a girlfriend obsessed with pregnancy and the daughter's horrified reaction to baby fever.

Alt text: Comment discussing dad's GF baby fever and daughter's reaction to her pregnancy obsession online

Comment discussing dad's girlfriend's baby fever and the daughter's horrified reaction to her pregnancy obsession.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about Dad's girlfriend and family dynamics related to pregnancy discussions.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying This was so weird about dad’s girlfriend and her baby fever concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing dad's girlfriend's baby fever and the daughter's reaction to pregnancy talks.

Comment discussing dad's girlfriend's baby fever and the daughter's reaction after pregnancy excitement goes overboard.

Comment from Reddit user The_peach_blossoms expressing disgust about a father's relationship amid pregnancy drama.

Text post discussing a grandmother filling out a baby book and concerns about dad’s girlfriend’s baby fever.