Same-sex couples always endure challenges when they decide to have a baby. These challenges might vary from legal problems to societal views. And sometimes couples tend to think of over-the-top ways to overcome these challenges.

Like this couple of 67-year-old women, who decided to ask their adoptive daughter to be their surrogate. And even when the daughter was grossed out by the idea, they couldn’t let go of this questionable request.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, people come up with absurd ideas about how to have children when more conventional ways don’t work for them

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Woman is baffled when her adoptive mothers ask her to be a surrogate for their new baby

Image credits: UpperBalance6200

After being pressured to become a surrogate once more, the woman left the dinner party, but the mothers still wouldn’t take no for an answer

This 24-year-old has two mothers, who are both 67 years old. She was adopted by them when she was 14. And the mothers always wanted a second kid.

And so, the second the OP turned 21, the mothers started pushing the idea that she should carry a baby for them. At first, it was a joke, but slowly it became a real thing. And that made the daughter terribly uncomfortable.

The reason why they want their adoptive daughter to carry their second baby is that they cannot adopt due to the age and jail time of one of the mothers. And, since they are quite old, neither of them can carry a baby anymore.

One day, the mothers invited their daughter over for dinner. The second she arrived, they started pushing the same baby narrative again. They showed her baby clothes and pictures of her as a baby and kept telling her how much they wanted a second one. As always, the OP tried to laugh it off, but it wasn’t a laughing matter for the mothers.

They said that they already have a donor, and they really wish for the OP to be a surrogate. That made the OP lose it. She disagreed with the idea by saying it was gross. Then she left the dinner, as she couldn’t stay there anymore.

However, the mothers didn’t want to take no for an answer. So they just kept calling the OP. On the call, they were yelling and guilt-tripping her by saying they have done so much for her, so she’s wrong to refuse to fulfill their request.

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Well, the OP sure sounds like she’s caught in a pickle. We are pretty sure she won’t agree to this request, knowing how creeped out she is even by the idea of it. But, just for fun interest, let’s look at what types of surrogacy arrangements there are and maybe what would apply if the OP decided to go for it.

Essentially, there are two main types: commercial and altruistic. With commercial surrogacy, just as its name suggests, the surrogate receives a payment for her “service.” Also, the financial burden of pregnancy doesn’t fall on her either. It is usually covered by the parents as well.

The second type is altruistic surrogacy. It’s when the surrogate does not receive any payment for her “service”, but in some cases, financial pregnancy costs are still covered by the parents. Usually, altruistic surrogacy is taken by a person close to the parents, such as a friend or a family member.

So, according to the theoretical description, if the OP decided to carry her mothers’ baby, it would be altruistic surrogacy. But as far as we’re concerned, it is doubtful that she will agree to it, seeing how grossed out she was.

And she’s not the only one with this kind of opinion. Folks online full-heartedly supported the OP. They said that the women, who are almost 70 years old, should not have a new baby. Even if they feel young, they are too old to properly take care of a baby. Not only that, but there’s also a possibility that the baby will be left without parents before they turn 20. And even if the mothers still decide to have a baby despite previously mentioned reasons, it should not be birthed by their own daughter!

However, some other people did not buy the OP’s story. In fact, they called it an unbelievable fictional piece. For them, the fact that two nearly 70-year-olds wanted a brand new baby was the thing that gave away that it’s not true.

We guess that we’ll never know if the OP gave in to the pressure or if the story is even real. The conclusions are up for us to imagine.

Folks online were divided – some were grossed out by the mothers’ request, while others didn’t believe the story to be true

Image credits: Tim Mossholder (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)