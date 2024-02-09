ADVERTISEMENT

LFHCS has a knack for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. Their art usually mixes the charm of vintage cars and familiar roads with the grandeur of space, giving a fresh twist to cityscapes and landscapes.

One image shows taxis driving along a highway that looks out onto Earth from space, another has a series of moons hanging in the sky like lanterns over a canyon. All of that shows that LFHCS's work is all about the fun of imagination, creating scenes that are a playful mash-up of the world we know and the cosmic wonders we dream about.

