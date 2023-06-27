If you ask someone what's the first career choice that pops into their head when thinking about well-paid jobs, you most likely will end up hearing IT manager and lawyer a-plenty. And while your mom isn't too happy that you steered in the opposite direction (hi, Liberal Arts degree!), you might be surprised to hear how many little-known, high-paying jobs there are that no one told you about.

A while back, u/yonBonbonbon asked the good people of the No Stupid Questions community "What jobs pay surprisingly high that no one knows about?" From getting to break into big corporations scot-free to braiding horses for hunter shows, we've collected some of the wildest answers to help you consider alternative career paths if the current one doesn't pan out as expected.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Arborists

Aeon1508 , wikipedia.org Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#2

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Medical waste disposal.

Blamdudeguy00 , wikipedia.org Report

12points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way too dangerous for me.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well I cook for resource camps (treeplanting, firefighting, have done the odd oil rig or scientific expedition in the past) and I get paid an amazing day rate.

princessdied1997 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

12points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a nephew of my wife worked as a cook at an opal mine in Australia, the salary was impressive (well, he is french :-))

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well A lot of medical technician jobs. I am a specialized ultrasound tech making 120k a year. I only have an associates degree.

Bigfryoncampus , Edward Jenner Report

12points
POST
Themoonprincess
Themoonprincess
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister is an Optometrist. She got a nice paying job after studying for 4 years. And the stipend for Phd scholars in India has just been raised to 37k recently. In Rupees🫠.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Underwater welders

A lot of people don't even think about the need for them, but they're really important and have a dangerous job, so they get paid pretty well

aRabidGerbil , wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
#6

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Programming in COBOL. A whole bunch of banks and investment companies and insurance companies have these 50 year old databases programmed in COBOL, and if you know the language you can make bank, becuase it's much cheaper for them to pay a cobol develper 250k / year rather than spending 30 million transferring all their database info to some new spec.

transfemininemystiq , Lukas Report

11points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like speaking sumerian

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well “Ethical hacker”. Ethical hacker' or any role in computer security pays well. It's rare that you can go from no education whatsoever to earning six figures in two years of part-time self-study (eight hours a week) or three months of intense self-study (eight hours a weekday).

Working in computer security is fun, interesting, and extremely lucrative. I have no idea why every high school in the US is not telling their students about this career life hack.

Source: I'm the CEO of a computer security company and have been doing this professionally for 20 years

Tin__Foil , cottonbro studio Report

11points
POST
#8

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Merchant marine officer. Bank money, no expenses, half the year vacation. I travel for work to crazy places. It's hard on family and relationships.

kbeaver83 , Igor_Kardasov Report

10points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Family is worth more than money.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Legal videographers. If you watched Tiger King or Making a Murderer, then deposition videos played, and there was someone behind the camera getting paid anywhere from $60–$125 an hour to film that. Filming depositions is a very common practice in the legal field, and it's a very easy field to get into.

JulianFromReddit , Netflix.com Report

10points
POST
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A real problem in American justice is that courts require people who want to learn about their own court case, or have evidence of what went on during it, absolutely jaw-dropping costs. $3 a page! Double-spaced. Large font. Tiny page. A trial could go on for thousands of pages!

0
0points
reply
#10

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well I work in public relations, specializing in crisis management.

If you need me, you REALLY need me. But most of the time you don't need me at all. So I make six figures a year to do nothing at all most days. Just rushing in to save the day maybe a couple times a year at most.

anon , SHVETS production Report

9points
POST
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Similar situation. Technically retired in 2011. Decided to travel the world and get certified in all sorts of trades. Massage Therapy, Doula, Yoga Teacher Training, Outdoor Ed., Conflict Resolution, PADI, etc. Now, a contractor for my family resort, specifically dealing with potential liabilities along with any sort of crisis/concern with our high profile, VIP guests. I parlayed that into doing the same for 2 brands under the same partnership as our property. They fly me on a moments notice, put me up with a personal per diem & throw money at me and whatever problem I’m dealing with.

0
0points
reply
#11

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well My ex-MIL put a stuffed pepper down the garbage disposal several years ago. Plumber came out. Fixed it in an hour. Fee: $600. Three days later, she puts *another* stuffed pepper down the garbage disposal. Calls same plumber and tries to claim he "didn't fix it properly the first time". B******t. It's also a holiday weekend (July 4th) this time, so plumber visit comes at a premium charge: $800. Also only took about an hour to fix. Plumber made $1,400 off *one* person in 72 hours, and for only ~2 hours of his time.

For those wondering, yes, my ex-MIL was a total Karen-type.

warda8825 , wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$600 to clear a garbage disposal unity??? FFS, you could replace the entire unit for a fraction of that!!!! And I live in one of the most expensive parts of the country!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Braiding horses for hunter shows. It's been a while since I did it, but at the top shows I was getting around $100-150 per horse. On a good day I could do ten horses.

WanderWomble , haileyps Report

9points
POST
#13

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well The traveling version of anything. If you have any skill that you are willing to drop everything and go do at a moment’s notice in some random place you can get paid quite well.

PaulMckee , Oleksandr Pidvalnyi Report

8points
POST
#14

Land surveying. I should be more specific and say professional land surveyors. Due to the aging population of surveyors and no one really knowing exactly what they really do, the pay once you’re licensed is in the 90s to 100 thousands per year and you can pretty much chose what part of the country you want to work in as there is openings everywhere

Spicy_weenie Report

8points
POST
#15

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well I work for USPS in a sorting facility, been here for about 3 years and I make $25/hr, 40 hours a week to type zip codes and put mail in sacks. We’re also unionized, can wear pretty much whatever we want, and can listen to music while we work. By far the easiest job I’ve ever had.

I previously worked for Walmart and was in charge of the truck unloading team of about 25 people, and I maxed out at $15/hr.

Needless to say, I like USPS lol.

EDIT: I’m also typing this from work, because the job demands that little.

Beardus_x_Maximus , Polina Tankilevitch Report

7points
POST
#16

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Heavy equipment mechanic, I was literally offered a job a month ago where I was told “with ot our guys are breaking $200k a year” to move to Texas

chaosontheboard , wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Dan
Dan
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, but then ya gotta LIVE in Texas.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Residential Backflows and Fire prevention systems. Annual testing, county mandated. Recession proof. Cash cow.

KawasakiKingpin , Nothing Ahead Report

7points
POST
Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The state I live in requires a license to test back flow preventers that has to be renewed every 3 years. Test kits go for $3000 to $5000, and have to be calibrated annually.

0
0points
reply
#18

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well City workers.

Lawn Mowers, Garbage Men, really anyone that snooty mothers look at and tell their kids "you don't wanna end up like that guy"

To be completely honest, unless you have a decent paying job, they likely make more than you do.

DTux5249 , Harrison Haines Report

7points
POST
#19

I made six figures bartending last year. Pretty unique job that I no longer have, but you can make pretty good money at a lot of places. It takes work ethic and charm but I wouldn't say it's hard.

anon Report

7points
POST
#20

Geologist. Six figures for working half a year.

CoatLast Report

7points
POST
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seven figures if you help look for oil.

0
0points
reply
#21

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well HVAC,plumbing,electrical are the fastest growing that I have seen. I would take a do over in a heart beat and open an all in one mechanical and probably be pretty wealthy right now.

Maleficent_Deal8140 , Emmanuel Ikwuegbu Report

6points
POST
AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, but have a pathway to a 4 year degree. I see so many tradesman hit a glass ceiling because corporates don’t care if you have 10-20 years practical experience, their recruitment systems will ignore resumes without it ever being seen by a human. It’s a dumb, terrible system. But if you can break through that barrier, the world is yours. You will be far more valued as management or as a consultant than anyone who went straight for an engineering degree. But staying in the tools comes with an expiration date, your body simply cannot sustain the level of physicality. Yes there are exceptions, but are you going to risk being an exception without a back up plan?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Underwriters for mortgages in the US. Easy six figures.

bertP227 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

6points
POST
#23

Aviation Mechanic. Everyone thinks they need a degree. Nope. Thats engineering. They need an A&P license.

Minimum 22.50/hr
Ive been in the industry for 6 months and im at 32
Companies like delta top off employees at 58/hr after a few years.

Go overseas and make more money that is tax free

My friend knows a guy who topped out and makes 24k a month. And you know what he does?
"He doesnt do s**t" -My friend

StupidDogYuMkMeLkBd Report

6points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's hope he does more than that. So many people 's lives are depending on him.

0
0points
reply
#24

Loan officers. My wife worked her way up through Wendy's over twenty years to district manager, then the owner sold it, and she hated the new owner.

She found a job as a loan officer working on commission, making so far a hundred thousand more per year.

Ralph--Hinkley Report

6points
POST
#25

Radiology tech….MRI, CAT, etc. Especially if you are willing to travel. Makes bank, you can pretty much get a job any where, or get an RV and travel for a few years.

Oldladyphilosopher Report

6points
POST
#26

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Crime scene cleaning in the US

DiligentShower2259 , Crime Scene Cleaning Report

5points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My friend's brother decided the best way to commit suicide was his shotgun. She had to clean the room afterwards. She was never the same again. Every surface was covered with blood, and much much worse.

0
0points
reply
#27

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Unionized elevator operators in nyc. Certain freight elevators MUST have licensed elevator operator in them by law, even though they are modern automated push button elevators.

Can make 6 figures doing that from what i hear.

fun-guy-from-yuggoth , Gunnar Fuchs Report

5points
POST
#28

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Home inspectors

People never think of them unless they’re specifically buying a house but they make anywhere from $400-1000 for an inspection that usually takes 3-6 hours

anon , wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#29

Selling Propane and propane accessories pays pretty well so I've heard.

Oneamongthefence24 Report

5points
POST
#30

Travel nurses. Can get your associates degree as a nurse at a community college in 2 years. Before the pandemic, the common rate for travel nurses was $40-50 an hour but when the pandemic hit, $100+ an hour is the least I’ve seen offered. Granted the work will be hard but you can work as much or as little as you want and earn an livable income for a year very quickly.

Adept_Meaning4049 Report

5points
POST
#31

I’m a speech pathologist in central KY- “per diem” or PRN jobs to cover vacations, maternity leaves, etc. pay $50-$60 hourly (that’s a lot in KY, y’all) and you can choose your days/hours based on how much you want to work. Nursing homes, hospitals, even some home health. It’s not always regular work, but if you get in good with several companies, you can stay as busy as you want to be. If you already have health insurance through a spouse, it’s absolutely ideal!

mav8616 Report

5points
POST
#32

Technical and instructional writers. People who write instructional manuals, online courses, etc.

sci3nc3r00lz Report

5points
POST
#33

Stilt walking. I make $450 an hour.

Easy_Carpenter4751 Report

5points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this steady work? Most performance/entertainment work is not.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Panda express General Managers, we had a meeting recently and 90 percent of us make over 90k a year while 50 percent make over 100k top earner was 225k I made 125k last year. My cooks all make at least 18 an hour in AZ while my assistant and chefs make 70k a year. Regular high school associates make between 15 and 16. Full benefits at 30 hours, medical,dental,vision,short and long term disability, company paid life insurancez optional paid life insurance, 401k woth co.pany match up to 5 percent. I get 5 weeks off a year (based on time with the company I'm at the max which is 10 years)

One_Panda_Bear , wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a decent company.

0
0points
reply
#35

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Not that no one knows about them, but many of the trades will blow you away in terms of pay and benefits very quickly.

My brother with no experience just picked up a welding job with a payscale that'll have him up over 80k USD within a year in the US.

SprinklesMore8471 Report

4points
POST
#36

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well The landscaper doing our backyard pays his entry level laborers $27hr to start . A lot has to do with the company and not necessarily the work.

Jim-of-the-Hannoonen , Greigh_flanuhl Report

4points
POST
#37

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well CNC machinists, and there are currently a lot of openings.

DocBullseye , Mikhail Nilov Report

4points
POST
#38

Cyber security. MASSIVELY understaffed and usually starts at 60-70 a yr. Not the most difficult either. Though finding your first cyber job without an IT background can be tough

staples93 Report

4points
POST
#39

If you work in a state with recreational or medical cannabis jobs in that field can be very lucrative. I'm currently in that field in Michigan, I can make my own schedule typically working 3-5 days a week, and work environments tend to be very relaxed as you might expect lol

-voidface- Report

4points
POST
#40

My wife makes over $100k as a hairdresser.

BigBenCooks Report

4points
POST
#41

Air traffic control

Veggielifter0 Report

4points
POST
KamCy Ahaka
KamCy Ahaka
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to think this is a pretty stressful job given the amount of coordination needed. Thoughts?

1
1point
reply
#42

Environmental consulting. I started in biology to go into conservation biology but couldn't justify working for $15 an hour for 10 years. Hell, I'd never even heard of environmental consulting when I was doing my undergrad! Now, three years after graduating, I make over $100,000, still do conservation work (about 50% of the time), and don't have to penny-pinch!

TheGreatPencil Report

4points
POST
#43

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Sales to contractors in the construction industry

The jobs are not sexy and you have to start early, but basically you drive around to job sites selling building materials for local/regional distributors

If you work long enough to get going with the huge accounts it’s pretty common to make $150k-$200k/yr in midwest money.

Pierson230 , Anamul Rezwan Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well UPS Driver. I made around $110k last year. $40/hr, $60 with OT. I get around 10-15 hours of OT a week.

We also don’t pay for healthcare.

clever80username , U.S. Department of Agriculture Report

3points
POST
#45

I was hired as an inspector to look at vials of parenteral product (basically injectable medicine) all day. Literally just sit in a chair at a light booth and stare at tiny glass vials all day looking for defects. No prior experience in the industry. No degree or anything notable. $23/hr with stupid amazing benefits and bonuses

effectivebutterfly Report

3points
POST
#46

Selling legal Marijuana.

I literally get paid to just smoke weed all day long. Half of the time I work from home, half of the time I'm just smoking pot with people to showcase my product line up.

First year (while building my book of business) I made 65k. Second year I essentially doubled my annual wage. When it goes federally legal I'm sure that number will break the 200k mark. Plus I get fully comped on my vehicle and most of my meals/drinks M-F as most of my social interactions are with people in the industry.

Not to mention, I get a lifetime supply of weed for free!

definitelynotpat6969 Report

3points
POST
#47

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well Not quite the same as what I’m seeing, but become a certified SalesForce Admin. Many jobs I see start at $60-70k just for being an admin. The training is all free online and I studied and passed my exam (which did cost $200 to take) in 3 weeks, and the software is all cloud based so you can work remote for companies.

SalesForce is global and I didn’t realize just how many businesses and industries use it until I started working in it 4 years ago. I now make 6 figures and have incredible job security. I keep trying to get my friends who don’t like their jobs to check it out. I have a friend who has been a high school teacher for almost 15 years and is making around $50k. He told me a couple of his coworkers recently left their jobs because they got hired as SalesForce consultants making $10k or so more than their teaching salaries, so now he’s seriously considering doing the admin certification this summer.

ALrookie18 , en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#48

Not common but as a nanny I make $75k.

IchBinKerri Report

2points
POST
#49

Alarm technicians. I get paid a lot of money to fix your alarm systems and cameras. I have to travel out of town and out of state as well because of how few there are.

Geek_off_the_street Report

2points
POST
#50

51 Jobs Most People Don't Really Think About That Pay Surprisingly Well In Pennsylvania, I got paid almost double the minimum wage to be the guy holding the stop sign in front of the construction zone. If I was doing the same job full-time instead of being a summer temp, I would have been making about $25/hour, but full-time requires a CDL and temp/part-time only requires a normal driver's license.

ZTH-Yankee , wikipedia.org Report

1point
POST
#51

I look for people on the internet who can work specific jobs. I get paid a ridiculous amount of money for the least effort possible. I work for a recruiter, but I’m not an actual recruiter. All I do is search the internet for qualified people in tech and add them to a database. I get paid way more than I should per hour, plus a massive bonus every time someone I add gets hired.

fuggedaboudid Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!