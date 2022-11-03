Bored Panda has collected the best and most spot-on responses and has compiled a list that you can find below (not above or on either side of this page, but don’t let me stop you from exploring your browser), so scroll right on there, upvote, comment, and mayhaps share some things Redditors missed in this list!

#1 britsolcav said:

Google search history.



M-Factor replied:

Nooooo, you'll find out that I'm really bad a spelling and have to Google common words!

#2 Jakesnake_42 said:

How they treat people they’ll probably never see again.



--red replied:

Also how they treat people in the service sector, like waiters, housekeepers, laborers etc.



Stinduh replied:

And how they talk about service workers. From “ugh the idiot at the coffee shop forgot my tea, so I’m ten minutes late” to “they don’t deserve more than minimum wage for much they fail at their jobs”



GothhicGoddess replied:

A coworker and I were talking about how some students were misbehaving and being incredibly disrespectful to the environment around them (throwing trash or food on the ground, not picking up after themselves, making messes in bathrooms, etc) and I said maybe they needed to spend a day working with the custodians (you know, learning who they’re making life harder for and maybe gaining a bit of respect for those they’re impacting by working alongside them and picking up these messes they’re making) and my coworker didn’t think any of that, her immediate response was “oh yes! Then they’ll see what happens when you’re uneducated and barely employable!” I responded with “Many of our custodians have far more education and varied work histories than you realize.” That one conversation showed me so much more about her than anything else and I have avoided conversations with her since.

#3 80085n[7175] said:

How they react to being told they're wrong or have made a mistake.



ElicBehexan replied:

My brother, who is frequently an idiot, thinks if he gets louder that makes him righter.

#4 If they throw trash on the ground or in a proper receptacle.

#5 Maximum_Passion1865 said:

What they say about others when that person isn't around.



Say something nice or don't say anything at all.



Raccoonanity replied:

Saying compliments behind peoples back is a cheat code to a good reputation.



jisatsusurukudasai replied:

I do kind of agree with the sentiment, but when your stuck with the same people for long periods of time and some/all of them are really annoying, it's great to just have a chinwag about them with others who know.

#6 CoolPotatoTomato said:

How they respond to a question they don't know the answer to.



mondowompwomp replied:

This is also a great interview question. Does someone know how to admit they don’t know, and also, do they know where they can go to find the answer?



Lost_in_the_Library replied:

Bed interview advice I ever got was that you don’t know the answer off the top of your head, say “that’s an interesting question - I’m going to take a minute to think about that before I answer” and then literally sit there for a minute and think.



If you can train yourself not to panic and actually sit there and think it’s a killer strategy. It surprises the interviewers and simultaneously demonstrates your understanding that some things take time and consideration to be done properly.

#7 Young_Old_Grandma said:

How they act when things don't go their way (flat tire, etc). It shows you how they problem solve



zerbey replied:

I once called AAA over a flat tire, the guy showed up and looked at me with this "seriously, dude you can't fix this yourself?" face. I saw the expression and just said "OK, YOU try to get the spare tire to lower down".



One hour later we finally got it freed and he said "OK, I thought this was a dumb call, but you made the right decision!". The mechanism to lower the tire was seized completely, it'd probably never moved since the day the car was manufactured.

#8 [deleted] said:

If they're willing to stand up for themselves or let people/situations walk all over them.



debzone1 replied:

It's not necessarily about being "willing " to stand up for one's self, "able" is a heavy factor, particularly for people with a trauma history.



four_fox_sake replied:

I think it says more about someone if they’ll stand up for OTHERS. A lot of time the best way to stand up for yourself is just to ignore the idiot trying to knock you down. But for someone to go to bat for someone ELSE getting knocked down, that’s true character.

#9 ZaryssThesia said:

Whether they return shopping trolleys in parking lots.



sketchysketchist replied:

I swear this is one of those things that absolutely decide how your afterlife goes.



Significant_Amoeba34 replied:

Saw a grocery store worker, might've been on here, say that he hates when people return their carts because rounding up carts is the only free time he gets on his shift and it doesn't kill anytime if they're all in the corral.



I still put mine in the right place, but I always wonder if I'm killing some dude's break.

#10 Curve-Life said:

In general how they treat others but also how they treat people like the homeless and the destitute.



sportsrocksoccer replied:

Hmmm I think this depends. I live in a big city and ignore almost anyone asking me for money at this point. It’s safer to pretend they don’t exist cause sometimes you interact and someone is now following you or cursing you out/threatening you and I’ve learned as a small woman that it’s safer to just keep to myself and just keep walking. But I also live in Chicago.



But do I care about the tent cities or tents in parks? Not really. There have been many tents popping up in a neighborhood park by me and people are fighting for cops to invade/kick them out and I’m like “eh let them be if you aren’t gonna give them solutions”. My political ideology aligns with leftists where I want safety nets and social programs to support people in unfortunate situations (I also support universal housing or income policies) but someone outside the CTA station asking me for change, I usually just walk by or softly shake my head and keep going.



I don’t think that makes me a bad person though. But hey, I might be totally wrong.

#11 Whether they do something that will help someone else without directly benefiting them.



This can be everything from returning the trolley, to picking up trash they walk past, or helping out a stranger. I think it shows real character.

#12 Their political views and how they approach it.



(I'm not saying left or right wing reveals a lot. Instead, the way they disclose it, their arguments that lead to their standing (whichever it is), and how they handle debating it reveals a lot).

#13 What they complain about.

#14 GradualDecomp said:

How they interact with service staff and cashiers.



Erik5943 replied:

I'll add to this by getting more specific. It's how they respond when they're at the airport and their flight is delayed or cancelled. How they treat a gate agent or other airline staff tells all.



The_Sanch1128 replied:

Back in my business travel days, ticket agents and gate agents loved it when I'd lead with, "How can I help you get me where my boss says I need to go?"

#15 Elevated_Chillz said:

How they treat animals. A direct mirror into their soul.



quesowithextracheese replied:

What if they are really allergic? I feel self conscious when people seem offended that I don't want to pet their dog or cat. I like animals but I also like breathing and it wins out. I admire them from afar, though.



Kevin_Wolf replied:

Not petting a dog =/= abusing a dog.

#16 MiaLedger said:

Which way they put the toilet paper roll.



Katniss218 replied:

Over. Easier to grab and no disadvantages unless you have cats or small children.



MiaLedger replied:

You have such a good point there, especially with the cats. That's the best argument I've ever heard to put it the wrong way.



Lazy-Helicopter-2831 replied:

I’ve legit had someone (an adult) tell me they put it on under because they are right handed. I told them most people are right handed, and most people put it over. They were speechless and changed their ways after that.

#17 CryptVulpix said:

Whether they talk about themselves, only the other person or a balance of both.



FlatSize1614 replied:

I found this to be very true. The more ppl talk about themselves, the less I want to be around them.

#18 AboveHeights13 said:

Their nails.



xxDooomedxx replied:

Can you elaborate?



Linkcastle

The colouration can tell a lot about their diet, the shape can tell you their lifestyle, and if painted, sometimes their personality.



xxDooomedxx

I'm wondering what my chewed fingernails tell you



peeforPanchetta replied:

Depends on who chewed them.

#19 Imho how open they are open to eating other types of food from other cuisines. People who only eat only one type of food (ie only Chinese food and nothing else) are generally very stringent and not as easy-going or open-minded as the person who is open to trying out all types of food. It honestly reveals a 'lot' and is a random thing.



Also. How a person walks. Do they walk fast or slow, with confidence or nervously, straight or crooked, aggressive/forceful or passive or demure or relaxed or without a care in the world, are they trying to look a certain way or are they just being what they are. You can tell a lot about a person just by how they walk.

#20 Self-control.

#21 How they have fun with people. Like how they act when they're casually hanging out with their friends tells a lot about us.

#22 RandomComments0 replied:

Spelling, grammar, and word choice will tell me quite a bit about a person.



rawrlion2100 replied:

WHT do u know bout me; huh?



RandomComments0 replied:

Well, you like a challenge and to challenge others. You’re likely under 40 with more than high school education. You’re probably more articulate than the average American by the things you chose to intentionally do improperly.



For someone who knows how to write, it’s more difficult to write improperly. There wasn’t a whole lot of effort here, so I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that you’ve graduated college or at least finished at 2 years, but definitely didn’t enter a Master’s program.



It’s difficult to get a whole lot from one short sentence, but there ya go buddy! How right was I?

#23 IamWhoIamWhoIamWell said:

You can learn a lot about a person by seeing their house/living space, also by how they treat your home/belongings if they are a guest.



four_fox_sake replied:

Just be careful what you think the former is saying- my house is often a wreck and my things broken or misplaced because I’ve got four young children and a husband who doesn’t like to pick up after himself and all it says about me is that I’m a lazy perfectionist that (usually) won’t yell at my family over a mess and also won’t pick up after them all the time because I know it won’t stay that way so why bother 😂



The latter though, yea, someone is usually a garbage person if they don’t respect your space and belongings.

#24 How they handle a stressful situation.

#25 How they react to mostly everything. Be it an inconvenience or being told know or if someone lays out a boundary with them. Rly important to pay attention to that s**t...

#26 AverageSizeWayne said:

Music tastes. It usually is a pretty good representation of their worldview.



keithwaits replied:

OK, I like Dillenger Escape Plan, Tom Waits and Cindy Lauper.



What does that say about me?



normVectorsNotHate replied:

Ehh not necessarily. I don't really pay attention to the lyrics of the songs I like at all, I just like them for their beat.



Secure_Chipmunk_1466 replied:

I feel the same way, but some songs if the lyrics just weird me out too much (Think Stacey's Mom), I won't listen to it.



Edit: Actually, I will listen to it, just not put it on my playlist.

#27 Flimsy-Attention-722 said:

The books they own...or lack thereof.



here_4_cat_memes replied:

Nothing like judging people for using their library lol.



Flimsy-Attention-722 replied:

As a long time library goer I can tell you we also own books. There are some you just have to have.



here_4_cat_memes replied:

Nothing like judging how people use their money lol



Flimsy-Attention-722 replied:

It's got nothing to with money. Readers will find a way to keep books that call to them. I had a friend who was a garbage collector. He would bring me all the romance books he found on his route. I would take them to the used book store and trade them in. You can argue to you're blue in the face.

#28 AndreaWThompson said:

Do you peel string cheese before eating it or do you simply chomp on it like a monster?



Consistent-Gain-2634 replied:

You grab 8, fry them, THEN chomp down on them… duh.



four_fox_sake replied:

I do the monster mash and I’m not even sorry about it.



“Around the age of 8 I just started goin’ for it. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

#29 hevermind said:

Hands.



rawrlion2100 replied:

THANK YOU!!! Admittedly, hands are my favorite non-sexual part of a body and I have spent way too much time looking at them. There's so much you can tell by a hand and my friends just don't believe my thesis about it. Hands are the gateway to knowing someone.



notsafe4use replied:

My hands are seriously mangled. Injuries and arthritis. "Working man's hands".

#30 CottMain said:

Contents of their fridge door.



HatelandFrogman replied:

My dad won't look into other people's fridge. He was raised to think it's rude and judgy. He won't even go in my fridge if I tell him he can. Funny.



CottMain replied:

I worked for an insurance company in the 80’s who trained us to get a look. Tells you more about the household in 30 secs, than an hour doing face to face.

#31 The floorboard of their vehicle.

#32 lpalerider said:

Their favorite foods. Because we live in a society where food is more than just a necessity. Where you get it, how much it costs, and even the cuisine is a give away.



that_other_goat replied:

I like french peasant food.



Simple, delicious and as a side note great when you're broke lol.



College days had quite a bit of Flageolet beans, ratatouille and homemade french bread.

#33 cartof_fiert said:

Wether they have a pet rock or not.



nikkibic replied:

Bit of a late reply but I love this! I'm in my 40s and have a pet rock, haha.



What does that signify tho?



artof_fiert replied:

You were lonely, dont trust yourself with a pet / you want more pets but cant afford that, and you needed someone to travel with. Basically, you need friends.

#34 If they are pretending to be rich.

#35 horrorkitten96 said:

Their go-to pair of everyday shoes.



DarkFireGerugex replied:

What's "good and bad"?



horrorkitten96 replied:

There’s not really good or bad. You can just see if like they really value looking good, if they like working out, if they’re more chill, etc.



DarkFireGerugex replied:

I've got 2 pairs they are the same exact trekking shoe, waterproof bc if I have to cross something like a puddle of mud I just go for it. One has a cane (not sure if that's the right word but it extends a bit covering ur ankle) and the other no, same model same brand.

#36 What they laugh at.

#37 Their hobbies.

#38 LagSlug said:

Number of freezers. More freezers = greater chance they are a cannibal.



HatelandFrogman replied:

Or they garden and need to put up a lot of tomato sauce.

#39 Regulers_Fan_1to100 said:

What character they play in smash bros.



Own-Net2487 replied:

Fox players like to take charge and overwhelm.



Falco players like to combo and play it safe.



Marth players like to have control and maintain it.



Sheik players like to weave a web and punish.



And any other characters are for legends that play for fun.