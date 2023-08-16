If you’re extremely proud of an accomplishment, by all means, post about it on social media and inform your friends so they can celebrate you. But there is a time and a place for bragging, and if you feel the impulse to boast about how rarely you change your child’s diaper, you might want to think long and hard before sharing that information.

Redditors have recently been calling out the most ridiculous and obnoxious things people brag about, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. We’ll warn you right now that you might find this list infuriating, so good luck scrolling through and be sure to upvote the things that really aren’t the flexes people think they are!

#1

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Being an "alpha"

Sorry homeboys, if you feel the need to announce it, you ain't it... and you know that.

Prudii_Skirata , Eddie Jones Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh, sorry. I misheard. i thought you said "L for" . . .Loser.

#2

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Hours of work. We shouldnt be glorifying getting overworked.

SFriedRice , Per Lööv Report

#3

Being willfully unvaccinated because they “do their own research” and “don’t follow the sheep.” Yeah, congrats for being gullible and easily manipulated by online b******t.

Atheist_Alex_C Report

Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Hopefully they will drink bleach instead.

#4

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Guys who say things like “I have never hit a woman” like they’re heroes. It’s basic human decency why would you have pride in that

mandysgrimmadventure , Karolina Grabowska Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
14 minutes ago

So you've met the minimum, good for you

#5

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Dads who brag that they never changed a diaper. Cool, bro. What an unhelpful loser.

drum3release , Nathan Dumlao Report

Fee
Fee
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you haven't changed a diaper, you're not a Dad. You're a divorce waiting to happen.

#6

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About My brother and his girlfriend constantly tell me I drive like a grandma. Then they tell me how they regularly go way over the speed limit, take mountain pass turns super fast, and punch it through yellow lights. Idk when it became cool to drive like an a*****e

Winchestur7 , JESHOOTS.com Report

isayhellotojello
isayhellotojello
Community Member
30 minutes ago

There’s too many deaths that happen because of breaking traffic rules, and plus it’s not cool

#7

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Internet fame.

SwaggerEilte , MART PRODUCTION Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Influencer" being arrested: - You don't know who I am? I have 100,000 instagram followers - Well, be sure to tell your fellow inmates. They will be happy to learn it.

#8

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Look at this picture of me next to this animal I just shot.

djln491 , Csiki Raymond Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

If he hunts the bear with the tiny little spear he's holding, he has all my respect... as well as my condolences to his family.

#9

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Spending tens and thousands of dollars on designer clothes. Most people who show off designer aren’t as rich as they look they just throw their whole paycheck on clothes in reality they’re just showing off how bad they are with money

chopppppppppy , Max Anderson Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Meanwhile, the non-designer clothes often end up being more comfortable and last longer.

#10

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About I can't stand it when people brag about how they never take sick days and just "man up" and work through it. Aye, cheers, mate, for passing your s**t around the office.

FoZzIbEaR , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Anton
Anton
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Oops, i guess thats me.. sorry folks. I dont brag but i just wont call in sick.. for me there's no diffirence if im in bed with a headache or at work with one...

#11

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About 1. How little sleep they got.

2. How late they stayed at work.

3. How much they drank.

4. How many people they've f****d.

_eviehalboro , cottonbro studio Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

I only complain about how little sleep I get

#12

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Intelligence. The dumber they are, the more they brag.

EdgyLearner138 , Keira Burton Report

Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Depends how you define intelligence. I know someone with from one of world's best universities - 2 PhDs. A vegan. I asked her what would happen to all the sheep/cows if everyone went vegan. "They would all become petting farms"! Intelligence can mean so many things.

#13

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Anyone who brags about something they didn’t earn.

- nice home but live with parents. Don’t brag. You did nothing to own / deserve it.
- high paying job in family business. Don’t brag. You did nothing to own / deserve it.
- “things” like clothing, jewelry, watches, cars etc that were gifted by parents / family. Don’t brag. You did nothing to own / deserve.

Too many coddled kids who piggyback their parents hard work via deflected ownership.

Winning the lucky sperm lottery is no reason to brag.

BetAlternative8397 , Chris Goodwin Report

#14

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Getting away with a crime.

There was a mass murder in the Chicago suburbs that went unsolved for 9 years, until one of the two perps told a new girlfriend about it and turned them in.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brown%27s_Chicken_massacre

Bingtsiner456 , Luis Villasmil Report

#15

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Guys who brag about being “built different”. Sure dude. You have a beard, a “full sleeve” tattoo, and a pickup truck. You’re **so** different.

someguy192838 , Jake Heidecker Report

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago

And amazingly all of your friends are the same kind of different.

#16

Their ethnicity. Nobody really had a choice you were just born

ProfessionalPhone215 Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago

depends on which ethnicity you're talking about here. many minorities were traumatised for generations by assimilation, so 'pride' is more like 'I'm done being ashamed of my ethnicity despite the racism of the society i live in telling me i should be'. whereas being 'proud' of being a ruling majority is... yeah uh that's a red flag. But this is one of those things where it realllly depends.

#17

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About How drunk or high they get

9umopapisdn , Isabella Mendes Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

people who smoke weed making it their whole personality like nobody cares dude

#18

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Being uneducated

weenie2323 , Ivan Aleksic Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Ah yes, the good old "But Steve Jobs / Bill Gates dropped out of college and became super rich and successful." This is true, but consider the numbers - there are 7 billion people on this planet, but only ONE Steve Jobs / Bill Gates. The odds of you becoming the next one are very, very, very low.

#19

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Never having read a book / not having read a book since they left school.

That's just **not** an achievement - at all. It's not hard to do - and there is no good in not doing it. I wouldn't say people who read are necessarily more educated, but apart from the chance to educate you it is simply another hobby. I've never seen anyone brag "Oh I haven't visited a theater since school" or "I haven't done archery since we had it in school!". It's just nothing to brag about.

deterministic_lynx , Blaz Photo Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 minute ago

"I'm not a reader." You know, there are classes for adults that never learned, let's get you signed up! "Wait"

#20

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Taking care of their kids with no one’s help.

You are supposed to.

herpaderp_maplesyrup , Tim Mossholder Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago

you aren't actually. communities are supposed to help people raise kids... like, the nuclear family is bs and put so much work on two people when historically children are raised by way more people than that... that's kind of humanity's whole survival strategy is community....

#21

When a man says he lasts for hours in bed. No girl wants to be pounded for hours.

pineapple_is_best Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago

lmao what. are. are the straight people okay. XD

#22

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Not caring.

AestheticCopacetic , Ethan Hoover Report

#23

To be vegan.

annrojas12 Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago

esp when they try and shame/bully you into it!!!

#24

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About how much they "trigger" other people

_squirrell_ , Priscilla Du Preez Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Usually a way to conceal how much they get "triggered" by everything.

#25

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About How spicy their food tolerance is.

Personal-Listen-4941 , https://unsplash.com/photos/W03KoXG5ji0 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am proud to announce that I am a Lemon and Herb guy on the Nando's scale.

#26

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Anything to do with hustle culture... Wow you got s****y sleep under your desk?? I was comfortable in my bed haha, a strange flex.

joshharvey02 , Cup of Couple Report

Daria
Daria
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I think what they mean is they have a strong will or something, not sure though.

#27

How great an athlete they were in highschool….while 40+ waiting in line for cigarettes at the local gas station

Additional-Bag-1961 Report

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
13 minutes ago

The only one who can do this and gets away is Al Bundy. He scored 4 Touchdowns in 1 game. Since that he is known as Polk High Football Wonderstar Al Bundy.

#28

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Money. Why is having money something to brag about? And if you do brag about it, it’s a surefire tell that you are a superficial, self-centered person I’d like to avoid.

WastingMyLifeOnSocMd , Karolina Grabowska Report

#29

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Not being a fan of popular things

"I've never seen an episode of Game of Thrones and I never will"

Ooooh, you're so interesting and special !!!

crumumbooty , cottonbro studio Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I must admit, I fall into that category. I've never watched an episode of 'Kardashians' and I never will. Stupid? perhaps, but I don't want to waste my time with it.

#30

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About How much money they waste

coffincowgirl , Alexander Grey Report

Me.
Me.
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is considered "waste" here

#31

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Liking a thing before someone else. Good for you, a*****e.

BudgetCoach_ , Florencia Viadana Report

#32

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About The only time I care if you lack sleep is if you’re heading to Brooklyn.

_Goose_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember when it used to be Hammersmith. I'm old.

#33

Family money. Especially in college. Yah bro, that yacht you’re showing off is *totally* yours.

juanzy Report

#34

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About A guy at work bragged about getting a BMW. Ik for a fact he makes less than I do and it would financially irresponsible for me to get that car.

Have fun being broke all the time.

MuluLizidrummer , Zan Report

ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

This reminds of an old sitcom "Coach" where one of the coach helpers bought an expensive car and then had no money for lunch or even fuel...

#35

Who they have sex with.

Azenogoth Report

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
1 hour ago

a gentleman/lady never kisses and tells... or bandies names... it's just rude and disrespectful! those are whole human beings you f*cked, maybe have some discretion!

#36

How smart their grandchild is even though they have not started kindergarten yet.

monty024_ Report

Daria
Daria
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I can at least understand that. They love their grandchild and are proud of them :)

#37

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About Sometime over the last decade or so, people started using the term "body count" for their cumulative number of lifetime sex partners

Unless you're doing it with all of them concurrently, I am not impressed.

Bumpass , Pablo Heimplatz Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
9 minutes ago

So you've had mediocre sex with so many people, at best

#38

"I've Never Changed A Diaper": 47 Of The Stupidest Things People Brag About A local restaurant manager brags about their wine. ‘They don’t sell this to individuals. It’s so good, it is only for restaurants’. AKA: It’s is ‘so good’, it costs them $4 a bottle and you will have sulfate headaches before you finish your meal.

whatyoucallmetoday , Kevin Kelly Report

#39

Anything that they did nothing themselves to obtain.

bagobonez2 Report

#40

Their idiotic baby names,along with the nicknames!!

coffeebeanwitch Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Hey, don't like this about my precious little Kaeeleigh!

#41

That they don’t know things. I’m shocked how many people are proud not to know simple math we are all taught.

CyclopticGingerCat Report

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
2 minutes ago

And here's me who's worried about how I can't understand maths like a loser

#42

My boomer mother likes to brag about how incredibly loyal she was to my dad, who she was married to for nearly 40 years until he passed away. He was more often than not cold and disrespectful to her. His *own mother* would often tell him to be nicer to her. I remember witnessing her breaking down and crying in front of us because of how he would treat her.

And she wonders why I’ve had s****y relationships with men throughout the years.

DeadSharkEyes Report

Racing Tadpole
Racing Tadpole
Community Member
33 minutes ago

People go into denial then repeat their mistakes

#43

how much they drink. these are usually the same people who freak out about weed. "ohh i drank like 8 beers last night" but loses their mind when they learn you smoked weed at one point or another.

legalizeNature22 Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Here in the Slavic part of the Europe, beer isn't really considered "booze". People would usually brag about how many vodkas they drank ;)

#44

I once knew a woman who bragged about her PHD. You couldn't have a five minute conversation without her bringing it up. She was from a well to do family and didn't have to work.

Pimpachu3 Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

at a previous job i worked in a call centre and a lady i spoke to that called one day brought up the fact that she was a lawyer like every few minutes

#45

How they aren’t on social media/hate social media

lrry_fsh_710 Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
41 minutes ago

You'd have to be on social media, in order to start hating it ;)

#46

How much it costs to maintain a pool. 🙄🙄

chrispg26 Report

#47

How they are related to Genghis Khan

Delicious-Let8429 Report

