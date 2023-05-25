142 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded (New Pics)
Think of your favorite building. Its vibrant colors, graceful curves, and unique shapes define its character. Reflect on the emotions it evokes when you stand in its presence.
Unlike books and cinema, architecture enthusiasts can't simply browse online or visit their local bookstores to indulge in the captivating visual pleasures offered by architectural wonders like Casa Batlló in Spain or an imposing, windowless skyscraper. Often, one would need to embark on a journey across different corners of the globe to satisfy their craving for more architectural marvels.
However, this is where this thriving online community of over 1.4 million members comes into play, providing architecture lovers with the opportunity to admire intricate historical structures and exquisitely complex buildings from the comfort of their homes. So go ahead, marvel at these intricate structures and get inspired to seek your favorite ones out outside the screen.
Art Nouveau: Casa Batlló In Passeig De Gràcia By Antoni Gaudí
The 18th Century Gothic Revival Inveraray Castle Near The Town Of Inveraray, Argyll And Bute, Western Scotland
Hoechst Technical Administration Building, Frankfurt-Hochst, Designed By Peter Behrens
The Rose Cottage, An 18th-Century Thatched Roof Cottage In The Small Village Of Honington, Stratford-On-Avon District Of Warwickshire, England
Roman Aqueduct Overshadowing The Old Town Of Segovia, Spain
Anmyeonam Temple Shrouded In Sea Fog Facing Cheonsu Bay, Anmyeon Island, Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea
Does This Lightrail Station Entrance By My Neighborhood Count? I Love It
Anthony Chapel, Univ. Arkansas - Designed By E. Fay Jones
Asamkirche Is A Baroque Church In Munich Built From 1733 To 1746 By A Pair Of Brothers As Their Private Church
Alwyn Court, New York City
Patrika Gate, Jaipur, India
Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India [611 X 919]
Entrance Hall Of Antwerp Central Station, Belgium. Designed By Louis Delacenserie. 1905
Fisherman’s Bastion Budapest, Hungary
Gruntvig's Church, Copenhagen
I love it. I love Gaudí, modernism and Art Nouveau, which are covered in decoration, and I also love the pure minimalism of the north of Europe: Holland, Denmark, Sweden... This is so relaxing and inspiring!
Tennis Court Inside 16th Century Milan Church
Why a tennis court inside a church? It's a weird mixture
Paris Court (A/K/A Párizsi Udvar And Brudern House), Budapest, Hungary. Built In 1910, It Underwent A Major Renovation And Conversion Into A Five-Star Hotel In 2019; Interior Design Kroki, Architecture Studio Archikon. [667x1000]
The Ceiling Of Shah Mosque, Esfahan, Iran
Double-Fronted Victorian House With Bay Windows Facing The Garden, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK
Istanbul, Turkey
Stair At A Private Residence In Sierra Madre, California By John Andre Gougeon - Architect (1975)
The person who actually built the stairs is a master craftsman. So beautifully executed!
Wollaton Hall, England
Victorian House In Matawan, New Jersey
A Helical Stepwell With 8 Entries. Maharashtra, India
Puente Nuevo, Spain
Stone Cottage In Elterwater, A Small Village Of The Lake District, Cumbria, England
Jaisalmer Fort In Rajasthan, India
Old House In The City Of Ribe, Denmark
The Jameh Mosque Of Isfahan, Iran
A Traditionally Built Century Old House In Kashmir. The Technique Used In Construction Is A Mughal Style Called 'Uroosi' Which Saves The House In Case Of Earthquakes In The Quake Prone Region
"Uroosi are wooden shutters used as partition walls within homes, instead of concrete walls. Wooden shutters could be rolled up to make one room, or rolled down from hanging grooves in ceiling chambers, to partition the space into separate areas. Uroosi work includes octagonal and decagonal ornamental pillars too. Jalali House is a landmark in Srinagar that has this architectural element." - https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/in-srinagar-fighting-seismic-threats-the-mughal-style-with-uroosi-feature/article66529696.ece/amp/
Singapore Changi Airport
Have You Heard About The First Skyscrapers In The World? It Was Built 600 Years Ago In Yemen From Mud
The sad thing is Yemen was extremely rich in the Middle Ages
600 Year Old Clock In Prague Is The World's Oldest Astrological Clock Still In Operation
Empire State Building
The Exchange, Darling Square, Sydney, Australia - Kengo Kuma (2016). The Ribbons Of Wood Encircling The Building Are Meant To Resemble Thread Wrapping Around A Spool. [2364x2364]
Looking Up At The Doge Palace, Venezia
Alhambra Palace, Islamic Architecture In Granada, Spain. Built By The Nasrid Dynasty (1232–1492),
Kew Greenhouse - London, UK
House Lis Art Nouveau Entrance, Salamanca, Spain, 1905 [1080x924]
Atlanta Marquis Marriott Lobby
Osaka Castle, Japan
Palais Des Congres De Montreal (Montreal Convention Center)
The Windowless Skyscraper At 33 Thomas Street In New York City Is An Example Of Brutalist Architecture
Prague Castle, Czech Republic
The Facade Of Casa Malagrida, A Modernista Style Building Built Between 1906 And 1908 And Designed By Architect Joaquim Codina I Matalí In Barcelona, Spain
So Japan Is A Cool Place
Îlot Balmoral | Montreal, Canada | Provencher_roy
The Library Of French National Assembly
Hungarian Parliament, Budapest
Dresden's Frauenkirche
Double Spiral Staircase - Landgericht Halle (Regional Court), Halle, Germany (1905). Extensively Restored In 2013. [2048x1366]
St. Stephen Cathedral In Vienna
Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy
Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque Entrance Ceiling, Esfahan Iran
Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Barcelona, Spain
Supertree Grove, Singapore
Elevator In Vienna, Designed By Otto Wagner In 1898
Schloss Schwerin, Schwerin, Germany - One Of The Hidden Gems Of Northern Germany
Tiffany Glass Ceiling, Gran Hotel Ciudad De Mexico. Art-Nouveau, Built Between 1895 And 1899
This Building In Brussels, Belgium
House Made Inside A Rocky Cave. Serifos Island, Greece
there is a similar house on the Croatian island of Vis: https://www.archdaily.com/903759/issa-megaron-proarh