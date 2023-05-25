Think of your favorite building. Its vibrant colors, graceful curves, and unique shapes define its character. Reflect on the emotions it evokes when you stand in its presence.

Unlike books and cinema, architecture enthusiasts can't simply browse online or visit their local bookstores to indulge in the captivating visual pleasures offered by architectural wonders like Casa Batlló in Spain or an imposing, windowless skyscraper. Often, one would need to embark on a journey across different corners of the globe to satisfy their craving for more architectural marvels.

However, this is where this thriving online community of over 1.4 million members comes into play, providing architecture lovers with the opportunity to admire intricate historical structures and exquisitely complex buildings from the comfort of their homes. So go ahead, marvel at these intricate structures and get inspired to seek your favorite ones out outside the screen.

#1

Art Nouveau: Casa Batlló In Passeig De Gràcia By Antoni Gaudí

Art Nouveau: Casa Batlló In Passeig De Gràcia By Antoni Gaudí

Gaudi did more than just put in the effort. He lived for his architecture.

#2

The 18th Century Gothic Revival Inveraray Castle Near The Town Of Inveraray, Argyll And Bute, Western Scotland

The 18th Century Gothic Revival Inveraray Castle Near The Town Of Inveraray, Argyll And Bute, Western Scotland

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
It must feel magic to have a coffee there

#3

Hoechst Technical Administration Building, Frankfurt-Hochst, Designed By Peter Behrens

Hoechst Technical Administration Building, Frankfurt-Hochst, Designed By Peter Behrens

#4

The Rose Cottage, An 18th-Century Thatched Roof Cottage In The Small Village Of Honington, Stratford-On-Avon District Of Warwickshire, England

The Rose Cottage, An 18th-Century Thatched Roof Cottage In The Small Village Of Honington, Stratford-On-Avon District Of Warwickshire, England

Jennik
Jennik
Home to the Three Bears. Little red Riding Hood's granny lives just around the corner.

#5

Roman Aqueduct Overshadowing The Old Town Of Segovia, Spain

Roman Aqueduct Overshadowing The Old Town Of Segovia, Spain

#6

Anmyeonam Temple Shrouded In Sea Fog Facing Cheonsu Bay, Anmyeon Island, Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea

Anmyeonam Temple Shrouded In Sea Fog Facing Cheonsu Bay, Anmyeon Island, Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea

Jennik
Jennik
Beautiful. Is there some forced perspective going on in this photo or does it just naturally look like a diorama?

#7

Does This Lightrail Station Entrance By My Neighborhood Count? I Love It

Does This Lightrail Station Entrance By My Neighborhood Count? I Love It

#8

Anthony Chapel, Univ. Arkansas - Designed By E. Fay Jones

Anthony Chapel, Univ. Arkansas - Designed By E. Fay Jones

#9

Asamkirche Is A Baroque Church In Munich Built From 1733 To 1746 By A Pair Of Brothers As Their Private Church

Asamkirche Is A Baroque Church In Munich Built From 1733 To 1746 By A Pair Of Brothers As Their Private Church

Yağız
Yağız
It's amazing, but I wish the money spent on the ostentatiousness of mosques and churches was spent on the poor.

#10

Alwyn Court, New York City

Alwyn Court, New York City

#11

Patrika Gate, Jaipur, India

Patrika Gate, Jaipur, India

#12

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India [611 X 919]

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India [611 X 919]

Lyop
Lyop
Gosh, almost unreal!!

#13

Entrance Hall Of Antwerp Central Station, Belgium. Designed By Louis Delacenserie. 1905

Entrance Hall Of Antwerp Central Station, Belgium. Designed By Louis Delacenserie. 1905

Jennik
Jennik
It's an amazing place. Went there in 2019 when my partner was participating in the International Beard competition. We travelled from the other side of the world for it!

#14

Fisherman’s Bastion Budapest, Hungary

Fisherman's Bastion Budapest, Hungary

#15

Gruntvig's Church, Copenhagen

Gruntvig's Church, Copenhagen

María Hermida
María Hermida
I love it. I love Gaudí, modernism and Art Nouveau, which are covered in decoration, and I also love the pure minimalism of the north of Europe: Holland, Denmark, Sweden... This is so relaxing and inspiring!

#16

Tennis Court Inside 16th Century Milan Church

Tennis Court Inside 16th Century Milan Church

María Hermida
María Hermida
Why a tennis court inside a church? It's a weird mixture

#17

Paris Court (A/K/A Párizsi Udvar And Brudern House), Budapest, Hungary. Built In 1910, It Underwent A Major Renovation And Conversion Into A Five-Star Hotel In 2019; Interior Design Kroki, Architecture Studio Archikon. [667x1000]

Paris Court (A/K/A Párizsi Udvar And Brudern House), Budapest, Hungary. Built In 1910, It Underwent A Major Renovation And Conversion Into A Five-Star Hotel In 2019; Interior Design Kroki, Architecture Studio Archikon. [667x1000]

#18

The Ceiling Of Shah Mosque, Esfahan, Iran

The Ceiling Of Shah Mosque, Esfahan, Iran

#19

Double-Fronted Victorian House With Bay Windows Facing The Garden, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK

Double-Fronted Victorian House With Bay Windows Facing The Garden, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK

Juririn
Juririn
Victorian houses are so lovely! 😍

#20

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey

Yağız
Yağız
Compulsory equipment in our bougainvillea historical and touristic places :)

#21

Stair At A Private Residence In Sierra Madre, California By John Andre Gougeon - Architect (1975)

Stair At A Private Residence In Sierra Madre, California By John Andre Gougeon - Architect (1975)

María Hermida
María Hermida
The person who actually built the stairs is a master craftsman. So beautifully executed!

#22

Wollaton Hall, England

Wollaton Hall, England

#23

Victorian House In Matawan, New Jersey

Victorian House In Matawan, New Jersey

Jennik
Jennik
The inspiration for haunted house books and films for decades!

#24

A Helical Stepwell With 8 Entries. Maharashtra, India

A Helical Stepwell With 8 Entries. Maharashtra, India

#25

Puente Nuevo, Spain

Puente Nuevo, Spain

#26

Stone Cottage In Elterwater, A Small Village Of The Lake District, Cumbria, England

Stone Cottage In Elterwater, A Small Village Of The Lake District, Cumbria, England

#27

Jaisalmer Fort In Rajasthan, India

Jaisalmer Fort In Rajasthan, India

#28

Old House In The City Of Ribe, Denmark

Old House In The City Of Ribe, Denmark

#29

The Jameh Mosque Of Isfahan, Iran

The Jameh Mosque Of Isfahan, Iran

#30

A Traditionally Built Century Old House In Kashmir. The Technique Used In Construction Is A Mughal Style Called 'Uroosi' Which Saves The House In Case Of Earthquakes In The Quake Prone Region

A Traditionally Built Century Old House In Kashmir. The Technique Used In Construction Is A Mughal Style Called 'Uroosi' Which Saves The House In Case Of Earthquakes In The Quake Prone Region

🧶𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣🪡
🧶𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣🪡
"Uroosi are wooden shutters used as partition walls within homes, instead of concrete walls. Wooden shutters could be rolled up to make one room, or rolled down from hanging grooves in ceiling chambers, to partition the space into separate areas. Uroosi work includes octagonal and decagonal ornamental pillars too. Jalali House is a landmark in Srinagar that has this architectural element." - https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/in-srinagar-fighting-seismic-threats-the-mughal-style-with-uroosi-feature/article66529696.ece/amp/

#31

Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

#32

Have You Heard About The First Skyscrapers In The World? It Was Built 600 Years Ago In Yemen From Mud

Have You Heard About The First Skyscrapers In The World? It Was Built 600 Years Ago In Yemen From Mud

María Hermida
María Hermida
The sad thing is Yemen was extremely rich in the Middle Ages

#33

600 Year Old Clock In Prague Is The World's Oldest Astrological Clock Still In Operation

600 Year Old Clock In Prague Is The World's Oldest Astrological Clock Still In Operation

#34

Empire State Building

Empire State Building

#35

The Exchange, Darling Square, Sydney, Australia - Kengo Kuma (2016). The Ribbons Of Wood Encircling The Building Are Meant To Resemble Thread Wrapping Around A Spool. [2364x2364]

The Exchange, Darling Square, Sydney, Australia - Kengo Kuma (2016). The Ribbons Of Wood Encircling The Building Are Meant To Resemble Thread Wrapping Around A Spool. [2364x2364]

#36

Looking Up At The Doge Palace, Venezia

Looking Up At The Doge Palace, Venezia

#37

Alhambra Palace, Islamic Architecture In Granada, Spain. Built By The Nasrid Dynasty (1232–1492),

Alhambra Palace, Islamic Architecture In Granada, Spain. Built By The Nasrid Dynasty (1232–1492),

#38

Kew Greenhouse - London, UK

Kew Greenhouse - London, UK

#39

House Lis Art Nouveau Entrance, Salamanca, Spain, 1905 [1080x924]

House Lis Art Nouveau Entrance, Salamanca, Spain, 1905 [1080x924]

#40

Atlanta Marquis Marriott Lobby

Atlanta Marquis Marriott Lobby

Jennik
Jennik
Took me a moment to figure out which way was up, as it were. I initially saw it as a horizontal corridor.

#41

Osaka Castle, Japan

Osaka Castle, Japan

Juririn
Juririn
It's a replica of the old castle.

#42

Palais Des Congres De Montreal (Montreal Convention Center)

Palais Des Congres De Montreal (Montreal Convention Center)

#43

The Windowless Skyscraper At 33 Thomas Street In New York City Is An Example Of Brutalist Architecture

The Windowless Skyscraper At 33 Thomas Street In New York City Is An Example Of Brutalist Architecture

#44

Prague Castle, Czech Republic

Prague Castle, Czech Republic

#45

The Facade Of Casa Malagrida, A Modernista Style Building Built Between 1906 And 1908 And Designed By Architect Joaquim Codina I Matalí In Barcelona, Spain

The Facade Of Casa Malagrida, A Modernista Style Building Built Between 1906 And 1908 And Designed By Architect Joaquim Codina I Matalí In Barcelona, Spain

#46

So Japan Is A Cool Place

So Japan Is A Cool Place

Agfox
Agfox
Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto. My wife & I have been there several times, it felt somewhat eerie walking through the Torii (Gates) of an evening when the Shrine was relatively empty of people

#47

Îlot Balmoral | Montreal, Canada | Provencher_roy

Îlot Balmoral | Montreal, Canada | Provencher_roy

#48

The Library Of French National Assembly

The Library Of French National Assembly

#49

Hungarian Parliament, Budapest

Hungarian Parliament, Budapest

#50

Dresden's Frauenkirche

Dresden's Frauenkirche

#51

Double Spiral Staircase - Landgericht Halle (Regional Court), Halle, Germany (1905). Extensively Restored In 2013. [2048x1366]

Double Spiral Staircase - Landgericht Halle (Regional Court), Halle, Germany (1905). Extensively Restored In 2013. [2048x1366]

#52

St. Stephen Cathedral In Vienna

St. Stephen Cathedral In Vienna

#53

Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy

Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy

#54

Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque Entrance Ceiling, Esfahan Iran

Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque Entrance Ceiling, Esfahan Iran

#55

Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Barcelona, Spain

Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Barcelona, Spain

#56

Supertree Grove, Singapore

Supertree Grove, Singapore

#57

Elevator In Vienna, Designed By Otto Wagner In 1898

Elevator In Vienna, Designed By Otto Wagner In 1898

#58

Schloss Schwerin, Schwerin, Germany - One Of The Hidden Gems Of Northern Germany

Schloss Schwerin, Schwerin, Germany - One Of The Hidden Gems Of Northern Germany

#59

Tiffany Glass Ceiling, Gran Hotel Ciudad De Mexico. Art-Nouveau, Built Between 1895 And 1899

Tiffany Glass Ceiling, Gran Hotel Ciudad De Mexico. Art-Nouveau, Built Between 1895 And 1899

#60

This Building In Brussels, Belgium

This Building In Brussels, Belgium

#61

House Made Inside A Rocky Cave. Serifos Island, Greece

House Made Inside A Rocky Cave. Serifos Island, Greece

Ivan Milić
Ivan Milić
there is

#62

Museum Of The Future, Dubai

Museum Of The Future, Dubai

#63

That Tower In The French Village…

That Tower In The French Village…

#64

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, Ma

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, Ma

#65

St Mary & St Finnan Church, Scotland

St Mary & St Finnan Church, Scotland

#66

Unknown Building Of NYC

Unknown Building Of NYC

#67

Looking Up In The Pantheon, Roma

Looking Up In The Pantheon, Roma

#68

Bgz Bnp Paribas Bank In Wroclaw, Poland

Bgz Bnp Paribas Bank In Wroclaw, Poland

#69

Sainte-Chapelle, Paris - Commissioned By King Louis Ix And Consecrated In 1248

Sainte-Chapelle, Paris - Commissioned By King Louis Ix And Consecrated In 1248

#70

Palacio Postal, Mexico City. It's An Eclectic Mix Of Architectural Styles, Including Neo-Renaissance, Neo-Baroque, And Art Nouveau, Early 1900’s

Palacio Postal, Mexico City. It's An Eclectic Mix Of Architectural Styles, Including Neo-Renaissance, Neo-Baroque, And Art Nouveau, Early 1900’s

#71

Traditional Architecture, Mykonos, Greece

Traditional Architecture, Mykonos, Greece

