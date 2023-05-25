Think of your favorite building. Its vibrant colors, graceful curves, and unique shapes define its character. Reflect on the emotions it evokes when you stand in its presence.

Unlike books and cinema, architecture enthusiasts can't simply browse online or visit their local bookstores to indulge in the captivating visual pleasures offered by architectural wonders like Casa Batlló in Spain or an imposing, windowless skyscraper. Often, one would need to embark on a journey across different corners of the globe to satisfy their craving for more architectural marvels.

However, this is where this thriving online community of over 1.4 million members comes into play, providing architecture lovers with the opportunity to admire intricate historical structures and exquisitely complex buildings from the comfort of their homes. So go ahead, marvel at these intricate structures and get inspired to seek your favorite ones out outside the screen.