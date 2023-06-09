Anthimos Ntagkas is a street photographer from Greece. The moments captured in his images could be described as funny or sometimes even peculiar coincidences. However, it is not all about the coincidence, and more about the photographer who is always on alert, aware of whatever is happening around him. Ntagkas manages to find himself in the right place at the best time and point his camera toward some specific scene at a very particular second. Then he shoots one of his very unique photographs capturing ordinary scenes with an extraordinary outcome.

Today we prepared for you another portion of great shots by Anthimos. As Ntagkas mentioned during the interview featured in our previous Bored Panda post about his work: “Street photography is more artistic and creative. It is not only capturing the moment and the people in the streets but you also have to be an artistic director in order to combine people and elements in a fascinating perspective.” Let’s dive into the list of the most recent shots from Anthimos, and admire his artistic approach to street photography.

More info: Instagram