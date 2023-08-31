 Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits
24points
User submission
Art

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

Nature and trees can add to the pieces of art if the artist is creative enough to include them.

Luckily, a Brazilian artist, Fábio Gomes Trindade, doesn’t lack in this department and came up with a genius idea to mix urbanism and nature in his black representation murals. For his portraits, Fábio chooses blank walls under trees which could represent people’s hair.

The artist has collected over 423K followers on his Instagram, where he also shares his other detailed works of art.

If you wish to see Fábio’s previous post on Bored Panda, feel free to visit it here

More info: Instagram

Meet Fábio Gomes Trindade, a street artist from Brazil, recognized by his afro hair murals

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

The artist picks empty walls with trees above them to draw portraits of women, men, or children in a way that the tree represents their hair

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

The artist sometimes chooses to paint portraits where the tree is absent, in hopes that it will inspire people to plant them

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Fábio has gained a huge following from all over the world on Instagram due to his vivid artworks

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

One of his murals, Fabio dedicated to Rihanna and the resemblance is uncanny!

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Besides that, Fabio also creates other realistic and detailed street art pieces

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda