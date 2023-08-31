Artist In Brazil Continues To Create Murals Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Portraits

Nature and trees can add to the pieces of art if the artist is creative enough to include them.

Luckily, a Brazilian artist, Fábio Gomes Trindade, doesn’t lack in this department and came up with a genius idea to mix urbanism and nature in his black representation murals. For his portraits, Fábio chooses blank walls under trees which could represent people’s hair.

The artist has collected over 423K followers on his Instagram, where he also shares his other detailed works of art.

If you wish to see Fábio’s previous post on Bored Panda, feel free to visit it here.

More info: Instagram

Meet Fábio Gomes Trindade, a street artist from Brazil, recognized by his afro hair murals

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

The artist picks empty walls with trees above them to draw portraits of women, men, or children in a way that the tree represents their hair

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

The artist sometimes chooses to paint portraits where the tree is absent, in hopes that it will inspire people to plant them

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Fábio has gained a huge following from all over the world on Instagram due to his vivid artworks

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

One of his murals, Fabio dedicated to Rihanna and the resemblance is uncanny!

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Besides that, Fabio also creates other realistic and detailed street art pieces

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade

Image credits: fabiogomestrindade