Stranger Things has returned more than three years after the Season 4 finale, and creators want fans to watch the new episodes with a warning in mind.

The show, whose promo was overshadowed by controversy involving Millie Bobby Brown and her on-screen father, David Harbour, is back with the first batch of episodes from its fifth and final season.

Highlights Netflix has released the first batch of episodes from the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things.’

The streaming platform briefly crashed as excited fans hit ‘play’ on the new season.

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer issued a warning for fans along with some recommendations for watching the show.

Fans will follow the Hawkins group as they seek to find and eliminate the monstrous Vecna.

Group of young friends in a forest, linking hands as Stranger Things creators share cryptic warning for fans before final episodes.

The Duffer Brothers issued a warning to fans eagerly anticipating the new episodes of Stranger Things



Image credits: Netflix

Viewers were so eager to watch the group face their final battle that Netflix reportedly crashed when the highly anticipated episodes were released on Wednesday (November 26) at around 5:00 p.m.

Instead of the episodes, fans were met with an image from Nailed It! with the message, “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

According to Variety, the streaming platform also experienced a brief outage when the final two episodes of Season 4 were released in 2022.

Stranger Things characters stand in front of a dark ominous figure with red glowing background before final episodes release.

Image credits: Netflix

For those who enjoy coming up with theories regarding the fate of the Hawkins kids, showrunner Matt Duffer has a few recommendations.

“It’s fun actually when [the fans] have all these theories as to what’s going to happen. It’s fun to read them,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Matt said “the vast majority” of fan theories are wrong, though “occasionally, someone gets something” and correctly predicts the script.

Netflix crashed when the first episodes of the fifth and final season were released on Wednesday

The show is so GOATED Netflix literally crashed worldwide We all refreshing at the same time 😭#StrangerThings5pic.twitter.com/PTn004cvvd — Siddhesh (@DeelipSiddhesh) November 27, 2025

Fan comment discussing technical issues during the final season release of Stranger Things and possible intentional disruptions.

Screenshot of a discussion about Stranger Things creators sharing a cryptic warning for fans before final episodes.



He continued, “It’s not like I don’t want people going in with certain expectations, because whatever expectations they have, hopefully we live up to them.

“But I really hope they go in like they would to any other season and enjoy it for what it is.”

Matt advised fans to prepare for the show by grabbing some chocolate pudding, Eggos, popcorn, or “whatever you need to help enhance the experience.”

Four young actors from Stranger Things sitting at a cafeteria table with food trays, looking serious before final episodes.

Image credits: Netflix

The 41-year-old, who co-created the sci-fi series with his identical twin brother Ross, also confirmed that no new monsters will torment the group in Season 5.

“We talked about it, but a lot of this season is about returning to the prior seasons, and we didn’t want to overstuff it with new creatures. So, as we worked on the season, we thought, ‘Let’s just have fun with what we’ve previously established.”

Matt Duffer said fans shouldn’t hold on too tightly to their theories and expectations

Four Stranger Things kids looking surprised under neon lights, reflecting the creators’ cryptic warning before final episodes.

Image credits: Netflix

In addition to Stranger Things, one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time, the Duffer Brothers have also written and directed the 2015 horror film Hidden and written and produced episodes of the Fox sci-fi series Wayward Pines.

Stranger Things creators on set wearing headsets, reviewing footage on monitor while preparing for final episodes.

Image credits: Netflix

Ross recommended that fans rewatch the early seasons, explaining that the storyline will “come full circle” and answer all the questions dating back to the very first season.

The final episode will be released theatrically, in addition to being available to stream on December 31—an idea pitched by the brothers.

“We’re really stoked about it — not that that’s the only way to watch it [because it will stream at the same time] — but that some fans are gonna be able to watch it that way is really exciting,” Matt said.

Volume 2 will be released on Christmas, and the season finale will be out on New Year’s Eve

The Duffer Brothers recommend to rewatch these four episodes before season 5 releases #StrangerThings5 2×04 – Will the Wise

2×06 – The Spy

4×07 – The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

4×09 – The Piggyback pic.twitter.com/8G8VUWpz6D — Stranger Things Archive (@TheSTarchive83) November 25, 2025

Stranger Things cast members looking downwards with one holding a chainsaw in a suspenseful scene.

Image credits: Netflix

The brothers said they’re looking forward to sneaking into movie theaters and watching the finale with the fans.

“We’ve never had that experience before, so we’re excited. It’s also going to sound and look better,” Matt added.

Stranger Things is one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time, with Season 4 being viewed over 140 million times

Woman in a tense stance holding an axe, representing Stranger Things creators' cryptic warning before final episodes.

Image credits: Netflix

Stranger Things creators share cryptic warning scene with fiery background before final episodes release.

Image credits: Netflix

Before the New Year’s Eve finale, Volume 2 (three episodes) will be released on Christmas.

In the weeks leading up to the Volume 1 premiere, a Daily Mail report alleged that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her co-star David Harbour.

The show was created by Matt and Ross Duffer, who are twin brothers

Young man carrying an unconscious girl in elevator, Stranger Things creators issue cryptic warning for fans before final episodes.

Image credits: Netflix

The 21-year-old allegedly filed the complaint against the 50-year-old before production began on Season 5, a source told the outlet, adding that the document included “pages and pages of accusations.”

An investigation allegedly “went on for months” after Mille filed the complaint, and she reportedly had a representative with her on set while filming the final season.

Stranger Things creators share cryptic warning as main character looks intense in a dim, industrial setting before final episodes.

Image credits: Netflix

However, the young star appeared to debunk speculation of on-set animosity during the Los Angeles premiere on November 4, where she smiled alongside David and laughed with him on the red carpet.

The release of the new episodes comes amid reports of a tense relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Stranger Things creators posing at Netflix event, giving cryptic warning before final episodes release.

Image credits: Kevin Winter

Main cast of Stranger Things in a tense scene, highlighting creators' cryptic warning for fans before final episodes release.

Image credits: Netflix

During an interview, Millie described her bond with David as “really special.”

“I’ve obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together,“ she told Entertainment Tonight of their on-screen dynamic.

“It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me,” she concluded.

“I have a feeling they’re gonna Game of Thrones it,” one user quipped

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Stranger Things Day is here, referencing Stranger Things creators’ cryptic warning.

Comment warning fans about the Stranger Things creators' cryptic message before the final episodes release.

Screenshot of a social media comment showing a fan expressing worry before the final Stranger Things episodes release.

Comment from Jenni about Stranger Things season 4 crashing on release and delaying her watch until next morning.

Comment on social media expressing concern about Netflix crashing, related to Stranger Things creators' cryptic warning for fans.

Social media comment saying I literally just finished it with a broken heart emoji, related to Stranger Things creators warning fans.

Social media comment reacting to Stranger Things creators sharing a cryptic warning for fans before final episodes.

User comment on a digital platform discussing Stranger Things creators' cryptic warning for fans before final episodes.

Comment on Stranger Things fan theory, suggesting a key episode to rewatch before the final episodes, shared by fans online.

User comment with crying emoji expressing concern about Stranger Things creators’ cryptic warning before final episodes.

Comment from Aldo on Stranger Things fan theories, expressing opinion that fan theories surpass official content quality.

User comment by Daniel Ryan saying it sounds like it’s going to suck, related to Stranger Things creators’ cryptic warning.

User comment by Celeste expressing concern about an episode in Stranger Things before final episodes release.

Comment from user Zoey saying she rewatched the entire show with over 3900 likes on a fan forum discussing Stranger Things.

Comment by Alex expressing concern about Stranger Things creators’ cryptic warning before final episodes, with many likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Stranger Things creators sharing a cryptic warning for fans before final episodes.

User comment about Stranger Things creators sharing a cryptic warning for fans before final episodes, showing mixed fan reaction.

Comment from Drew Garner joking about Stranger Things plot twist, referencing Dungeons and Dragons connection, with 687 likes.

Comment from HairOffTheDawg warning Stranger Things fans to keep an open mind about creators’ cryptic final episodes plans.

Comment by RickyEra reading That means it’s bad with 201 likes on a social media post about Stranger Things final episodes warning

Comment saying I'm already overthinking with a purple heart emoji, related to Stranger Things creators' cryptic warning for fans.