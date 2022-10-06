Welcome to "Strange Architectures," a beautiful (and strange!) corner of Facebook that joins architecture aficionados into a group of almost 10k members. The group is dedicated to sharing strange and uncommon architecture from all over the world, and since the world is a never-ending inspiration for that, the collection is endless too.

From giant sky-defying skyscrapers to incredible structures that challenge gravity, from abandoned dwellings that look like something you only see in sci-fi movies to brutalist houses, these displays of strange architecture let your imagination run wild.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples for you to enjoy, so fasten your seatbelt!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Shaped Kindergarten, Germany

Cat Shaped Kindergarten, Germany

Strange architectures Report

14points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Built in slides!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

The Brutalist House In Iceland

The Brutalist House In Iceland

Strange architectures Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago

TBH. I like it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Sou Fujimoto, House Of Hungarian Music, Budapest, Hungary 2022

Sou Fujimoto, House Of Hungarian Music, Budapest, Hungary 2022

Strange architectures Report

11points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I love the 'snails ate the shroom' vibes!

0
0points
reply
#4

Žižkov Television Tower In Prague, Czech Republic

Žižkov Television Tower In Prague, Czech Republic

Strange architectures Report

10points
POST
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Pro tip, there is a view point in this tower, but it is quite expansive visit. But, there is also a café inside and you can go there for free, you just need to buy something, so go there, get a cup of coffee and enjoy the view. (I got this tip from YT channel Honest guide, I highly recommend this channel if you want to know more about Prague and Czech republic and also if you want to know more about common tourist scams in general)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Norway's Largest Stave Church Built In The 1200s And Still In Use

Norway's Largest Stave Church Built In The 1200s And Still In Use

Strange architectures Report

10points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
30 minutes ago

That looks unreal

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Casa Del Portuale, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1969-1981). Naples, Italy

Casa Del Portuale, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1969-1981). Naples, Italy

Strange architectures Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Looks like a Picasso painting.

1
1point
reply
#7

The Stadthalle, By Rudolf Weißer And Hubert Schiefelbein (1974). Chemnitz, Germany

The Stadthalle, By Rudolf Weißer And Hubert Schiefelbein (1974). Chemnitz, Germany

Strange architectures Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I'd grate my cheese

1
1point
reply
#8

Kennington Primary School (‘The Bubble’) Preston (Fulwood), England

Kennington Primary School (‘The Bubble’) Preston (Fulwood), England

Strange architectures Report

8points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
36 minutes ago

They're in 2035 already

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Mvrdv’s Enormous Mirrored Art Storage In Rotterdam

Mvrdv’s Enormous Mirrored Art Storage In Rotterdam

Strange architectures Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I like the reflections and all.

0
0points
reply
#10

Chapelle Des Minguettes, By Franck Grimal (1969). Vénissieux (Lyon), France

Chapelle Des Minguettes, By Franck Grimal (1969). Vénissieux (Lyon), France

Strange architectures Report

7points
POST
#11

The Curious Cubic Houses Of Rotterdam

The Curious Cubic Houses Of Rotterdam

Strange architectures Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago

That look is very judgemental

1
1point
reply
#12

The Incredible Architecture Of "The Drunk House", Located In Sopot, Poland

The Incredible Architecture Of "The Drunk House", Located In Sopot, Poland

Strange architectures Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Is this real or a manipulated image?

1
1point
reply
#13

Einsteinturm, Potsdam. Architect Erich Mendelsohn

Einsteinturm, Potsdam. Architect Erich Mendelsohn

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Tugboat

0
0points
reply
#14

Residential Buildings, By Jean Balladur (1960-1975). La Grande Motte, France

Residential Buildings, By Jean Balladur (1960-1975). La Grande Motte, France

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
AnnaB
AnnaB
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Totally Mid-Century Modern! I love it!

0
0points
reply
#15

Church Of The Most Holy Trinity. Vienna, Austria

Church Of The Most Holy Trinity. Vienna, Austria

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Does it look a bit random to you, as it does for me?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Abandoned UFO Bar, By Giovanni Giannattasio (1970s). Salerno, Italy

Abandoned UFO Bar, By Giovanni Giannattasio (1970s). Salerno, Italy

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Mos Eisley cantina

0
0points
reply
#17

Elementary School (Today Enaip Offices), By Enrico Castiglioni (1958). Busto Arsizio, Italy

Elementary School (Today Enaip Offices), By Enrico Castiglioni (1958). Busto Arsizio, Italy

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
#18

This Iron Fountain, With A Total Diameter Of About 10m, Was Originally Built In The Middle Of The Polytechnic Institute Of Gyumri, In Armenia

This Iron Fountain, With A Total Diameter Of About 10m, Was Originally Built In The Middle Of The Polytechnic Institute Of Gyumri, In Armenia

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
27 minutes ago

The Eye of Sauron's holiday home.

1
1point
reply
#19

CDD - Day Care Center For People With Disabilities, By Archea Associati (2012). Seregno, Italy

CDD - Day Care Center For People With Disabilities, By Archea Associati (2012). Seregno, Italy

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
#20

Amsterdam, Netherlands Image By Harimao Lee

Amsterdam, Netherlands Image By Harimao Lee

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago

The Lego house again.

1
1point
reply
#21

Torres Blancas Madrid Spain 1969

Torres Blancas Madrid Spain 1969

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Looks like something from a Gerry Anderson TV series.

1
1point
reply
#22

The Crooked House Of Windsor , Built 1592

The Crooked House Of Windsor , Built 1592

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
#23

Aqua Tower (2009), Award Winning Chicago Skyscraper, Designed By Architect Jeanne Gang

Aqua Tower (2009), Award Winning Chicago Skyscraper, Designed By Architect Jeanne Gang

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
#24

Tree Houses From My Trip To Hainan, China

Tree Houses From My Trip To Hainan, China

Strange architectures Report

6points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Minecraft

0
0points
reply
#25

The Church Of St. Pierre, Designed By Le Corbusier In 1963 Even If The Construction Of This Building Begun Just In 1971 (Six Years After The Architect's Death)

The Church Of St. Pierre, Designed By Le Corbusier In 1963 Even If The Construction Of This Building Begun Just In 1971 (Six Years After The Architect's Death)

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#26

Piazza Grande Residential Complex, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1979-1989). Naples, Italy

Piazza Grande Residential Complex, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1979-1989). Naples, Italy

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#27

Multipurpose Building, By Saverio Busiri Vici (1972). Rome, Italy

Multipurpose Building, By Saverio Busiri Vici (1972). Rome, Italy

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#28

The Melnikov House, By Konstantin Melnikov (1929). Moscow, Russia

The Melnikov House, By Konstantin Melnikov (1929). Moscow, Russia

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#29

Casona Sforza En Oaxaca, México

Casona Sforza En Oaxaca, México

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#30

Camerlata Fountain, By Cesare Cattaneo And Mario Radice (1935-1936, Rebuilt In 1960). Como, Italy

Camerlata Fountain, By Cesare Cattaneo And Mario Radice (1935-1936, Rebuilt In 1960). Como, Italy

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
23 minutes ago

:O that's cool!

1
1point
reply
#31

Palazzo Degli Oblò (Palace Of The Portholes), By Giovanni Luisoni And Carlo Rinaldi (1961-1963). Turin, Italy

Palazzo Degli Oblò (Palace Of The Portholes), By Giovanni Luisoni And Carlo Rinaldi (1961-1963). Turin, Italy

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Connect 4

3
3points
reply
#32

The Hidden Gem Of Vienna - The Hundertwasser House. It's The Most Unusual Residential Building In Vienna

The Hidden Gem Of Vienna - The Hundertwasser House. It's The Most Unusual Residential Building In Vienna

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited)

"Hidden gem" ? It's a very famous building (and architect) that gets a lot of visitors ! (And tbh, this picture doesn't do it justice. The other side is much more interesting)

0
0points
reply
#33

Japanese Roofs. Sou Fujimoto, Shiroiya Hotel, Maebashi, Japan 2020

Japanese Roofs. Sou Fujimoto, Shiroiya Hotel, Maebashi, Japan 2020

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#34

Chaos

Chaos

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#35

Palais Bulles ("Bubble Palace") Is A Large House In Théoule-Sur-Mer, Near Cannes, France

Palais Bulles ("Bubble Palace") Is A Large House In Théoule-Sur-Mer, Near Cannes, France

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#36

Guangzhou Circle, Lucky Coin Shape Building In Guangzhou. Height 138 M

Guangzhou Circle, Lucky Coin Shape Building In Guangzhou. Height 138 M

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Polo!

1
1point
reply
#37

Dai Heiwa Kinen Tō (The Great Peace Prayer Tower). A Memorial To The World War Victims

Dai Heiwa Kinen Tō (The Great Peace Prayer Tower). A Memorial To The World War Victims

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
#38

Tianzi Hotel, Langfang Unknown Architect, 2000-01

Tianzi Hotel, Langfang Unknown Architect, 2000-01

Strange architectures Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago

We three kings of Orient are

1
1point
reply
#39

Bank In Mauritius

Bank In Mauritius

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#40

I Found The Design Of This Hotel Building Strange. It Locates At Sicily Island, Italy

I Found The Design Of This Hotel Building Strange. It Locates At Sicily Island, Italy

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#41

Ministry Of Highway Construction Of The Soviet Replic Of Georgia (Now Bank Of Georgia), Built By George Chakhava And Zurab Jalaghania In 1975

Ministry Of Highway Construction Of The Soviet Replic Of Georgia (Now Bank Of Georgia), Built By George Chakhava And Zurab Jalaghania In 1975

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#42

Solimene Ceramic Factory, By Paolo Soleri (1951-1954)

Solimene Ceramic Factory, By Paolo Soleri (1951-1954)

The exterior is covered with 16,000 red and green ceramic vases, produced in situ. The internal inclined pillars, which fork going upwards (the net reduces its visibility in the photo have a height of 16 meters.

Vietri sul Mare (Salerno), Italy

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#43

The "Trudelturm" (Spin Tower), Technical Structure Built For Aviation Research Of Spinning Effects, By Hermann Brenner And Werner Deutschmann (1934-1936). Berlin, Germany

The "Trudelturm" (Spin Tower), Technical Structure Built For Aviation Research Of Spinning Effects, By Hermann Brenner And Werner Deutschmann (1934-1936). Berlin, Germany

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#44

St Joseph Church, By Giampiero Mina (1969). Arbedo-Castione, Switzerland

St Joseph Church, By Giampiero Mina (1969). Arbedo-Castione, Switzerland

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#45

Wedding Palace (Palace Of Rituals) Tbilisi, Georgia

Wedding Palace (Palace Of Rituals) Tbilisi, Georgia

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#46

Chiesa Madre, By Ludovico Quaroni And Luisa Anversa Ferretti (1970-1985 And 2002-2010). Gibellina Nuova, Italy

Chiesa Madre, By Ludovico Quaroni And Luisa Anversa Ferretti (1970-1985 And 2002-2010). Gibellina Nuova, Italy

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#47

Edificio Los Cubos, By Michel Andrault, Pierre Parat Aydin Guvan And Alain Capieu (1974-1981). Madrid, Spain

Edificio Los Cubos, By Michel Andrault, Pierre Parat Aydin Guvan And Alain Capieu (1974-1981). Madrid, Spain

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#48

Circular Apartment Building In Moscow

Circular Apartment Building In Moscow

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#49

Ricardo Bofill. The Red Wall. Calp, Manzanera. Spain

Ricardo Bofill. The Red Wall. Calp, Manzanera. Spain

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#50

Odeillo Solar Oven - 1962/1968 - Odeillo France

Odeillo Solar Oven - 1962/1968 - Odeillo France

This is one of the 2 most powerfull solar oven in the world, using sun as energy provider

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#51

Caravan Gypsy Wagon

Caravan Gypsy Wagon

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#52

The Police Station In Mestia, Georgia. Completed In 2012

The Police Station In Mestia, Georgia. Completed In 2012

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Square Head In Nice, France. Designed By Sacha Sosno In 2001-02. There Is A Library Inside, But It's Closed To Public

Square Head In Nice, France. Designed By Sacha Sosno In 2001-02. There Is A Library Inside, But It's Closed To Public

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#54

Finnish Futuro (By Matti Suuronen), Originally Designed In 1965-67 For A Ski Lodge, Now Outside Museum Of Modern Art In Munich

Finnish Futuro (By Matti Suuronen), Originally Designed In 1965-67 For A Ski Lodge, Now Outside Museum Of Modern Art In Munich

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#55

Bolwoningen, Den Bosch, The Netherlands

Bolwoningen, Den Bosch, The Netherlands

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
#56

Abandoned ' Chicken Church ', Indonesia

Abandoned ' Chicken Church ', Indonesia

Strange architectures Report

4points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
23 minutes ago

no.

0
0points
reply
#57

Paula Rego Museum By Eduardo Souto De Moura, Cascais Portugal

Paula Rego Museum By Eduardo Souto De Moura, Cascais Portugal

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#58

P. Eisenman, City Of Culture, Santiago De Compostela

P. Eisenman, City Of Culture, Santiago De Compostela

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#59

Heiligkreuz Kirche Chur - Switzerland

Heiligkreuz Kirche Chur - Switzerland

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#60

Sanctuary Of Our Lady Of Arantzazu By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza And Luis Laorga

Sanctuary Of Our Lady Of Arantzazu By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza And Luis Laorga

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#61

Casa Del Portuale, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1968-1980). Naples, Italy

Casa Del Portuale, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1968-1980). Naples, Italy

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#62

Triangles. Nickisch Walder, Matterhorn Base Camp, Switzerland 2014

Triangles. Nickisch Walder, Matterhorn Base Camp, Switzerland 2014

"Twenty five triangular, two person tents were constructed out of aluminium and wood in lieu of the Hornlihutte needing refurbishing at the time.
The structures were transported to the campsite by helicopter at 2880 meters altitude."

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Liceo Regina Maria Adelaide, By Vittorio Marchisio (1976). Aosta, Italy

Liceo Regina Maria Adelaide, By Vittorio Marchisio (1976). Aosta, Italy

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#64

Cemetery, By Leonardo Ricci (1984-1994). Jesi, Italy

Cemetery, By Leonardo Ricci (1984-1994). Jesi, Italy

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#65

Arboretum Park Upper Cable Car. Sochi, Russia

Arboretum Park Upper Cable Car. Sochi, Russia

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#66

Xrange, The Wandering Walls, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 2020

Xrange, The Wandering Walls, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 2020

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#67

The Now-Abandoned And Neglected Monument To The Uprising Of The People Of Kordun And Banija In Petrova Gora National Park, Croatia

The Now-Abandoned And Neglected Monument To The Uprising Of The People Of Kordun And Banija In Petrova Gora National Park, Croatia

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#68

Spiral Apartment House Ramat Gan, Israel. 1984

Spiral Apartment House Ramat Gan, Israel. 1984

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#69

The House Of The Five Senses Entrance Building Of The Efteling Theme Park, Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands

The House Of The Five Senses Entrance Building Of The Efteling Theme Park, Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#70

Liwa Tower In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate

Liwa Tower In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#71

Bølgen (Danish "The Wave") Is A Modern Residential Building Complex By The Skyttehus Bay In Vejle, Denmark

Bølgen (Danish "The Wave") Is A Modern Residential Building Complex By The Skyttehus Bay In Vejle, Denmark

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
#72

Police Booth On The Edge Of Bendery (Bender), Transnistria

Police Booth On The Edge Of Bendery (Bender), Transnistria

Strange architectures Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Rolex Learning Center, A Project At The Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne In Switzerland , By Sanaa, 2010

Rolex Learning Center, A Project At The Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne In Switzerland , By Sanaa, 2010

Strange architectures Report

2points
POST
#74

Ij Tunnel Ventilation And Operations Building Amsterdam

Ij Tunnel Ventilation And Operations Building Amsterdam

Strange architectures Report

2points
POST
#75

Birmingham New Street Signal Box Birmingham, England

Birmingham New Street Signal Box Birmingham, England

Strange architectures Report

2points
POST
#76

Pilgrimage Church Of Mary, Queen Of Peace, By Gottfried Böhm (1963-1968). Velbert-Neviges, Germany

Pilgrimage Church Of Mary, Queen Of Peace, By Gottfried Böhm (1963-1968). Velbert-Neviges, Germany

Strange architectures Report

2points
POST
#77

The Hyatt Residence En San Francisco, Por John Portman & Asociados (1973)

The Hyatt Residence En San Francisco, Por John Portman & Asociados (1973)