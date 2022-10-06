Welcome to "Strange Architectures," a beautiful (and strange!) corner of Facebook that joins architecture aficionados into a group of almost 10k members. The group is dedicated to sharing strange and uncommon architecture from all over the world, and since the world is a never-ending inspiration for that, the collection is endless too.

From giant sky-defying skyscrapers to incredible structures that challenge gravity, from abandoned dwellings that look like something you only see in sci-fi movies to brutalist houses, these displays of strange architecture let your imagination run wild.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples for you to enjoy, so fasten your seatbelt!