This Facebook Group Is Sharing Strange Architecture From All Over The World, And Here Are 102 Of The Most Interesting Examples
Welcome to "Strange Architectures," a beautiful (and strange!) corner of Facebook that joins architecture aficionados into a group of almost 10k members. The group is dedicated to sharing strange and uncommon architecture from all over the world, and since the world is a never-ending inspiration for that, the collection is endless too.
From giant sky-defying skyscrapers to incredible structures that challenge gravity, from abandoned dwellings that look like something you only see in sci-fi movies to brutalist houses, these displays of strange architecture let your imagination run wild.
Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples for you to enjoy, so fasten your seatbelt!
Cat Shaped Kindergarten, Germany
The Brutalist House In Iceland
Sou Fujimoto, House Of Hungarian Music, Budapest, Hungary 2022
Žižkov Television Tower In Prague, Czech Republic
Pro tip, there is a view point in this tower, but it is quite expansive visit. But, there is also a café inside and you can go there for free, you just need to buy something, so go there, get a cup of coffee and enjoy the view. (I got this tip from YT channel Honest guide, I highly recommend this channel if you want to know more about Prague and Czech republic and also if you want to know more about common tourist scams in general)
Norway's Largest Stave Church Built In The 1200s And Still In Use
Casa Del Portuale, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1969-1981). Naples, Italy
The Stadthalle, By Rudolf Weißer And Hubert Schiefelbein (1974). Chemnitz, Germany
Kennington Primary School (‘The Bubble’) Preston (Fulwood), England
Mvrdv’s Enormous Mirrored Art Storage In Rotterdam
Chapelle Des Minguettes, By Franck Grimal (1969). Vénissieux (Lyon), France
The Curious Cubic Houses Of Rotterdam
The Incredible Architecture Of "The Drunk House", Located In Sopot, Poland
Einsteinturm, Potsdam. Architect Erich Mendelsohn
Residential Buildings, By Jean Balladur (1960-1975). La Grande Motte, France
Church Of The Most Holy Trinity. Vienna, Austria
Abandoned UFO Bar, By Giovanni Giannattasio (1970s). Salerno, Italy
Elementary School (Today Enaip Offices), By Enrico Castiglioni (1958). Busto Arsizio, Italy
This Iron Fountain, With A Total Diameter Of About 10m, Was Originally Built In The Middle Of The Polytechnic Institute Of Gyumri, In Armenia
CDD - Day Care Center For People With Disabilities, By Archea Associati (2012). Seregno, Italy
Amsterdam, Netherlands Image By Harimao Lee
Torres Blancas Madrid Spain 1969
The Crooked House Of Windsor , Built 1592
Aqua Tower (2009), Award Winning Chicago Skyscraper, Designed By Architect Jeanne Gang
Tree Houses From My Trip To Hainan, China
The Church Of St. Pierre, Designed By Le Corbusier In 1963 Even If The Construction Of This Building Begun Just In 1971 (Six Years After The Architect's Death)
Piazza Grande Residential Complex, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1979-1989). Naples, Italy
Multipurpose Building, By Saverio Busiri Vici (1972). Rome, Italy
The Melnikov House, By Konstantin Melnikov (1929). Moscow, Russia
Casona Sforza En Oaxaca, México
Camerlata Fountain, By Cesare Cattaneo And Mario Radice (1935-1936, Rebuilt In 1960). Como, Italy
Palazzo Degli Oblò (Palace Of The Portholes), By Giovanni Luisoni And Carlo Rinaldi (1961-1963). Turin, Italy
The Hidden Gem Of Vienna - The Hundertwasser House. It's The Most Unusual Residential Building In Vienna
"Hidden gem" ? It's a very famous building (and architect) that gets a lot of visitors ! (And tbh, this picture doesn't do it justice. The other side is much more interesting)
Japanese Roofs. Sou Fujimoto, Shiroiya Hotel, Maebashi, Japan 2020
Chaos
Palais Bulles ("Bubble Palace") Is A Large House In Théoule-Sur-Mer, Near Cannes, France
Guangzhou Circle, Lucky Coin Shape Building In Guangzhou. Height 138 M
Dai Heiwa Kinen Tō (The Great Peace Prayer Tower). A Memorial To The World War Victims
Tianzi Hotel, Langfang Unknown Architect, 2000-01
Bank In Mauritius
I Found The Design Of This Hotel Building Strange. It Locates At Sicily Island, Italy
Ministry Of Highway Construction Of The Soviet Replic Of Georgia (Now Bank Of Georgia), Built By George Chakhava And Zurab Jalaghania In 1975
Solimene Ceramic Factory, By Paolo Soleri (1951-1954)
The exterior is covered with 16,000 red and green ceramic vases, produced in situ. The internal inclined pillars, which fork going upwards (the net reduces its visibility in the photo have a height of 16 meters.
Vietri sul Mare (Salerno), Italy
The "Trudelturm" (Spin Tower), Technical Structure Built For Aviation Research Of Spinning Effects, By Hermann Brenner And Werner Deutschmann (1934-1936). Berlin, Germany
St Joseph Church, By Giampiero Mina (1969). Arbedo-Castione, Switzerland
Wedding Palace (Palace Of Rituals) Tbilisi, Georgia
Chiesa Madre, By Ludovico Quaroni And Luisa Anversa Ferretti (1970-1985 And 2002-2010). Gibellina Nuova, Italy
Edificio Los Cubos, By Michel Andrault, Pierre Parat Aydin Guvan And Alain Capieu (1974-1981). Madrid, Spain
Circular Apartment Building In Moscow
Ricardo Bofill. The Red Wall. Calp, Manzanera. Spain
Odeillo Solar Oven - 1962/1968 - Odeillo France
This is one of the 2 most powerfull solar oven in the world, using sun as energy provider
Caravan Gypsy Wagon
The Police Station In Mestia, Georgia. Completed In 2012
Square Head In Nice, France. Designed By Sacha Sosno In 2001-02. There Is A Library Inside, But It's Closed To Public
Finnish Futuro (By Matti Suuronen), Originally Designed In 1965-67 For A Ski Lodge, Now Outside Museum Of Modern Art In Munich
Bolwoningen, Den Bosch, The Netherlands
Abandoned ' Chicken Church ', Indonesia
Paula Rego Museum By Eduardo Souto De Moura, Cascais Portugal
P. Eisenman, City Of Culture, Santiago De Compostela
Heiligkreuz Kirche Chur - Switzerland
Sanctuary Of Our Lady Of Arantzazu By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza And Luis Laorga
Casa Del Portuale, By Aldo Loris Rossi (1968-1980). Naples, Italy
Triangles. Nickisch Walder, Matterhorn Base Camp, Switzerland 2014
"Twenty five triangular, two person tents were constructed out of aluminium and wood in lieu of the Hornlihutte needing refurbishing at the time.
The structures were transported to the campsite by helicopter at 2880 meters altitude."