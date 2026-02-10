The annual Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) is an international architecture award recognizing design excellence. The AMP was created to advance the appreciation and exposure of quality architectural design worldwide. The prize celebrates creativity and innovation in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, architectural product design, and architectural photography. Submissions for the 2025 awards were welcome from all around the world.

We are celebrating outstanding architecture from around the world. Below are selected winning projects. Scroll through and vote for the one that impressed you the most.

Fantastic Colorful Castle By Jl Design, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Small Scale Landscape Projects

    Terminal 3b Of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport Bycswadi, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Transportation (Photo_ Cswadi)

    Yohoo Museum By Aedas, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Cultural Architecture (Photo_ Terrence Zhang)

    Capital International Exhibition & Convention Centre By Zaha Hadid Architects, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Mixed Use Architecture (Photo_ Virgile Simon Bertrand)

    The Meelfabriek Garden By Lola Landscape Architects, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Gardens (Photo_ Corentin Haubruge)

    Sauska Tokaj By Bord Architectural Studio, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Agricultural Buildings (Photo_ Hufton+crow)

    Great Hall – Brébeuf College By Menkès Shooner Dagenais Letourneux Architectes, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Rooms And Zones (Photo_ Stéphane Brügger)

    Ala Álvaro Siza By Álvaro Siza Vieira, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Cultural Architecture (Photo_ Fernando Guerra)

    Edelman Fossil Park & Museum By Ennead Architects , Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Green Architecture (Photo_ Jeff Goldberg _ Esto)

    Werksviertel Munich By Steidle Architekten, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Urban Design (Photo_ Ivana Bilz)

    Saint-Jean-De-Luz Cultural Centre By Dominique Coulon & Associés, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Cultural Architecture (Photo_ Eugeni Pons)

    64 University Place By Kpf (Kohn Pedersen Fox),amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Residential Architecture - Multi Unit (Photo_ Claire Dub, Kpf)

    Dzen House By Shovk, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Residential Interior (Photo_ Yevhenii Avramenko)

    Pirelli 35 Office Building By Park And Snøhetta, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Commercial Architecture

    Knights Park By Alison Brooks Architects, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Residential Architecture - Multi Unit (Photo_ Paul Riddle)

    Namo Grand Central Park By Landscape Architects 49, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Public Landscape

    Qingdao Youth Football Stadium By Cswadi, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Recreational Architecture (Photo_ Arch-Exist)

    Transforming Thailand’s Government Complex, Make Government More Humane By Landprocess, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Public Landscape (Photo_ Landprocess)

    Brom By Ateliercarle, Amp 2025 Best Of Best Winner In Residential Interior (Photo_ Alex Lesage)

