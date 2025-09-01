57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)
If you think that infrastructure can’t be cool, think again. Transport systems, public utilities, telecommunications, and various facilities might sound dull and dreary on the surface, but that’s not the case. Not only are they vital to keep civilization healthy and society functioning, but they can also look incredibly impressive from a design perspective.
Today, we’re showcasing some of the most out-of-the-box examples of infrastructure from all over the globe, as showcased on this brilliant online group. Scroll down for some awesome sights. And if you have any friends who are engineers or are really into architecture and design, be sure to share the pics with them, too.
Holland, Michigan's Downtown Has Heated Streets And Sidewalks That Melt Snow And Ice
The system utilizes wastewater from a nearby power plant which circulates through 120 miles of plastic piping underneath the pavement. It can melt an inch of snow in an hour even at 20 degrees Fahrenheit... No salt!
This Is What A Highspeed Rail Line Cutting Through A Plateau Looks Like, Ningxia Province, China
The Age Of Walls Overlooking The Age Of Bridges, Highspeed Train, Beijing, China
Infrastructure is a very broad category. It encompasses a wide variety of different structures, without which civilization comes to a grinding halt.
On one side, you have everything related to transportation, like roads, highways, railways, bridges, airports, tunnels, public transit, etc. These are probably the things that might immediately come to mind when you hear the word ‘infrastructure.’ However, that’s just part of the equation.
The Longest Highspeed Rail Line In The World Crossing A Desert. Lanzhou- Xinjiang Railway
Progress vs. Progress
Three Gorges Dam, World's Largest Hydro-Power Project
You also have structures and systems related to public utilities and energy infrastructure, like power plants, electrical grids, clean drinking water supplies, and waste management systems.
Then, you have telecommunications infrastructure that spans phone networks and the internet, including cabling and satellites.
Five Way Streetcar Junction Being Built In Toronto, 1923
The New Gordie Howe Bridge Progresses Across The Detroit River
Sart Canal Bridge, Belgium... So Surreal, So Serene
You also can’t forget the IT infrastructure that includes hardware and software, which keep things like data centers, network equipment, cloud computing, firewalls, and operating systems functioning smoothly.
On top of all of that, you also have social infrastructure facilities like hospitals, schools, libraries, cultural institutions, and recreational facilities.
At Nearly 24 Miles Long, The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway In Louisiana Stands As The Longest Continuous Bridge Over Water In The World
Boston - Big Dig Before vs. After
Infrastructure That Never Was : The City Of Cincinnati Started To Build A Rapid Transit System In The 1920s But Only Completed Seven Miles Of Subway Lines Before The Project Was Abandoned
Taken together, good infrastructure is the foundation on which any civilized society is built. Without it, everything falls apart. Proper infrastructure improves people’s quality of life and allows society to function efficiently and effectively. Meanwhile, infrastructure creation and maintenance projects create jobs.
If your infrastructure fails, everything breaks down.
The Marenostrum Supercomputer
The Monorail In Chiba, In Tokyo's Suburbs
Bridge In The Netherlands
Infrastructure that doesn’t just fulfil its function but also lasts for a long time without much need for maintenance is doubly impressive.
Resilient Roadways points out that the Romans began realizing the need for more reliable, long-lasting, durable, and efficient roadway systems in 312 BC. This was when the Via Appia (Appian Way), linking Rome with Capua, began to be built. It was the prototype for the Roman road system.
But the first roads are far, far older than that.
Dutch Roundabout With Center Bus Lane
Bus Lanes In Essen, Germany
Wave Pedestrian Bridge - Kyiv, Ukraine
According to the Federal Highway Administration, which is part of the US Department of Transportation, the oldest constructed roads that have been discovered date back to around 4000 BC.
They were stone-paved streets in the Mesopotamian cities of Ur and Babylon (now modern Iraq).
Map Of La Plata, Argentina. One Of The Best Planned Cities In The World
Mass Timber Parking In Wendlingen, Germany
Chiba Suspended Monorail, Tokyo Metropolitan Area
In this day and age, roads and streets tend to be paved with asphalt concrete. The Federal Highway Administration explains that this is what you get when you add asphalt cement to sand and rock.
Asphalt cements can be modified, for instance, by adding polymers for added stability, less displacement under traffic, and less fatigue-related distress.
Meanwhile, the so-called binders that are added must be soft enough during cold periods to minimize thermal cracking.
Saale-Elster-Talbrücke, Germany's Longest Railway Bridge And Also Europe's Longest Highspeed-Rail Bridge
Takaosan Highway Interchange, Tokyo
The Bike Lane In Downtown Seattle
The subreddit that we’re featuring today boasts 741k members. It has been around since 2011, and encourages people to share high-quality images of infrastructure. Members are asked to provide a bit of context about the photos they share. And you should mention the fact if you actually took the photo yourself.
Highway Turned Into A Canal In Utrecht, Netherlands
Wuhu Yangtze River Bridge, China
Turning Off Niagara Falls For The First Time In 12,000 Years 1969
“Paved roads and other public transit, agriculture, freight, waste management, and water systems are all things we could live without, but we really don't want to,” the moderators of the subreddit write, adding that these things “look cool, too!”
The subreddit has also adopted the witty tagline “Because sometimes faster is better,” and we can’t help but agree with them.
Retro-Future Infrastructure: A 1913 Vision Of A Five-Storied, Six Level Super Street In New York, With The Claim That It Would 'Increase The Efficiency Of Business Traffic By 25 Percent
Layers
Earthquake In Japan Raises The Manhole Above Ground
London Sanitation Engineers Overseeing New Sewer Construction Following The Great Stink Of 1858
Amsterdam Netherlands In 1971 vs. 2020
Jiangsu, China
Monorail Under Construction In Monterrey, Mexico
Nouvelle Route Du Littoral, Most Expensive Road Of The World In Réunion Island, France
Favourite Airport Layout/Design? Midway Airport, Chicago
Animal Crossing In Bydgoszcz, Poland
Chongqing East Railway Station
Nanjing South Railway Station
Frigid Passage: The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Cuts A Track Through 30 Inches Of Fast Ice On Lake Michigan’s Green Bay
Must be an old photo. The Mackinaw was decommissioned in 2006 and is now a floating museum. I did a tour a couple years ago when I was in Mackinaw City, MI.