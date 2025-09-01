ADVERTISEMENT

If you think that infrastructure can’t be cool, think again. Transport systems, public utilities, telecommunications, and various facilities might sound dull and dreary on the surface, but that’s not the case. Not only are they vital to keep civilization healthy and society functioning, but they can also look incredibly impressive from a design perspective.

Today, we’re showcasing some of the most out-of-the-box examples of infrastructure from all over the globe, as showcased on this brilliant online group. Scroll down for some awesome sights. And if you have any friends who are engineers or are really into architecture and design, be sure to share the pics with them, too.

#1

Holland, Michigan's Downtown Has Heated Streets And Sidewalks That Melt Snow And Ice

Aerial view of a snowy street with cars and sidewalks showcasing brilliant infrastructure in a residential area.

The system utilizes wastewater from a nearby power plant which circulates through 120 miles of plastic piping underneath the pavement. It can melt an inch of snow in an hour even at 20 degrees Fahrenheit... No salt!

No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    #2

    This Is What A Highspeed Rail Line Cutting Through A Plateau Looks Like, Ningxia Province, China

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showing a long road cutting through rugged desert terrain with wind turbines.

    Nervous_Plan_8370 Report

    #3

    The Age Of Walls Overlooking The Age Of Bridges, Highspeed Train, Beijing, China

    High-speed train crossing a snowy mountainous region showcasing brilliant infrastructure in winter landscape.

    Spoiledsoymilk Report

    Infrastructure is a very broad category. It encompasses a wide variety of different structures, without which civilization comes to a grinding halt.

    On one side, you have everything related to transportation, like roads, highways, railways, bridges, airports, tunnels, public transit, etc. These are probably the things that might immediately come to mind when you hear the word ‘infrastructure.’ However, that’s just part of the equation.

    #4

    The Longest Highspeed Rail Line In The World Crossing A Desert. Lanzhou- Xinjiang Railway

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure railway curving through vast desert landscape with sand dunes.

    Spoiledsoymilk Report

    #5

    Progress vs. Progress

    Comparison of urban infrastructure over time featuring roads, buildings, and green spaces showcasing brilliant infrastructure designs.

    CborG82 Report

    #6

    Three Gorges Dam, World's Largest Hydro-Power Project

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure featuring a large dam and bridge over a wide river surrounded by mountains.

    straightdge Report

    You also have structures and systems related to public utilities and energy infrastructure, like power plants, electrical grids, clean drinking water supplies, and waste management systems.

    Then, you have telecommunications infrastructure that spans phone networks and the internet, including cabling and satellites.
    #7

    Five Way Streetcar Junction Being Built In Toronto, 1923

    Complex railway intersection under construction with workers, showcasing brilliant infrastructure development in an urban area.

    rounding_error Report

    #8

    The New Gordie Howe Bridge Progresses Across The Detroit River

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showing a cable-stayed bridge under construction over a body of water.

    innsertnamehere Report

    #9

    Sart Canal Bridge, Belgium... So Surreal, So Serene

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure featuring a large elevated canal bridge with a barge passing underneath.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    You also can’t forget the IT infrastructure that includes hardware and software, which keep things like data centers, network equipment, cloud computing, firewalls, and operating systems functioning smoothly.

    On top of all of that, you also have social infrastructure facilities like hospitals, schools, libraries, cultural institutions, and recreational facilities.
    #10

    At Nearly 24 Miles Long, The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway In Louisiana Stands As The Longest Continuous Bridge Over Water In The World

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showing a long, straight bridge extending across vast blue water under a clear sky.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    #11

    Boston - Big Dig Before vs. After

    Before and after view of urban infrastructure transformation showing a highway replaced by a green public park with buildings nearby.

    newtoboston2019 Report

    #12

    Infrastructure That Never Was : The City Of Cincinnati Started To Build A Rapid Transit System In The 1920s But Only Completed Seven Miles Of Subway Lines Before The Project Was Abandoned

    Early 20th-century urban construction site showing brilliant infrastructure development with tunnels and industrial buildings.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    Taken together, good infrastructure is the foundation on which any civilized society is built. Without it, everything falls apart. Proper infrastructure improves people’s quality of life and allows society to function efficiently and effectively. Meanwhile, infrastructure creation and maintenance projects create jobs.

    If your infrastructure fails, everything breaks down.

    #13

    The Marenostrum Supercomputer

    Modern data center infrastructure housed within a historic building, showcasing innovative and brilliant design elements.

    r_sole1 Report

    #14

    The Monorail In Chiba, In Tokyo's Suburbs

    Suspended monorail trains passing on elevated tracks in an urban setting showcasing brilliant infrastructure design.

    biwook Report

    #15

    Bridge In The Netherlands

    Modern infrastructure with a raised bascule bridge allowing vehicles to pass under clear blue sky on a sunny day

    tijelu Report

    Infrastructure that doesn’t just fulfil its function but also lasts for a long time without much need for maintenance is doubly impressive.

    Resilient Roadways points out that the Romans began realizing the need for more reliable, long-lasting, durable, and efficient roadway systems in 312 BC. This was when the Via Appia (Appian Way), linking Rome with Capua, began to be built. It was the prototype for the Roman road system.

    But the first roads are far, far older than that.
    #16

    Dutch Roundabout With Center Bus Lane

    Aerial view of a brilliant infrastructure roundabout featuring bike lanes and pedestrian crossings in an urban setting.

    Minute_Play1196 Report

    #17

    Bus Lanes In Essen, Germany

    Modern urban infrastructure showing a busy highway with multiple lanes and a dedicated tram track in the center.

    Cultural_Skin_1276 Report

    #18

    Wave Pedestrian Bridge - Kyiv, Ukraine

    Modern bridge with wave-like infrastructure design spanning a river, showcasing brilliant and innovative infrastructure.

    rockystl Report

    According to the Federal Highway Administration, which is part of the US Department of Transportation, the oldest constructed roads that have been discovered date back to around 4000 BC.

    They were stone-paved streets in the Mesopotamian cities of Ur and Babylon (now modern Iraq).
    #19

    Map Of La Plata, Argentina. One Of The Best Planned Cities In The World

    Aerial view of a city grid with remarkable urban infrastructure showcasing brilliant design and organized street patterns.

    Double0six Report

    #20

    Mass Timber Parking In Wendlingen, Germany

    Wooden structural beams and metal railings forming innovative infrastructure in a modern parking garage design.

    r_sole1 Report

    #21

    Chiba Suspended Monorail, Tokyo Metropolitan Area

    Urban monorail running above a canal with blooming cherry trees showcasing brilliant infrastructure in the city.

    Double-decker_trams Report

    In this day and age, roads and streets tend to be paved with asphalt concrete. The Federal Highway Administration explains that this is what you get when you add asphalt cement to sand and rock.

    Asphalt cements can be modified, for instance, by adding polymers for added stability, less displacement under traffic, and less fatigue-related distress.

    Meanwhile, the so-called binders that are added must be soft enough during cold periods to minimize thermal cracking.
    #22

    Saale-Elster-Talbrücke, Germany's Longest Railway Bridge And Also Europe's Longest Highspeed-Rail Bridge

    Aerial view of a long elevated highway curving through a rural landscape showcasing brilliant infrastructure design.

    william-isaac Report

    #23

    Takaosan Highway Interchange, Tokyo

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure with complex highway interchanges surrounded by dense green forest.

    biwook Report

    #24

    The Bike Lane In Downtown Seattle

    Urban bike lane surrounded by green trees and shrubs, showcasing brilliant infrastructure in a city setting.

    Mobile_Millennial Report

    The subreddit that we’re featuring today boasts 741k members. It has been around since 2011, and encourages people to share high-quality images of infrastructure. Members are asked to provide a bit of context about the photos they share. And you should mention the fact if you actually took the photo yourself.
    #25

    Highway Turned Into A Canal In Utrecht, Netherlands

    Urban infrastructure transformation showing a city street converted into a green waterway with boats and paddleboarders.

    Extra_Place_1955 Report

    #26

    Wuhu Yangtze River Bridge, China

    Modern infrastructure with elevated highways, bridges, and high-speed trains blending with urban and green spaces.

    straightdge Report

    #27

    Turning Off Niagara Falls For The First Time In 12,000 Years 1969

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showcasing dams, bridges, and urban development near a waterfall and river landscape.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    “Paved roads and other public transit, agriculture, freight, waste management, and water systems are all things we could live without, but we really don't want to,” the moderators of the subreddit write, adding that these things “look cool, too!”

    The subreddit has also adopted the witty tagline “Because sometimes faster is better,” and we can’t help but agree with them.
    #28

    Retro-Future Infrastructure: A 1913 Vision Of A Five-Storied, Six Level Super Street In New York, With The Claim That It Would 'Increase The Efficiency Of Business Traffic By 25 Percent

    Vintage black and white illustration showing layered urban infrastructure with bridges, roads, and buildings.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    #29

    Layers

    Medieval and 18th century turnpike road bridges showcasing brilliant infrastructure in a natural landscape.

    cnewell420 Report

    #30

    Earthquake In Japan Raises The Manhole Above Ground

    Exposed infrastructure pipe emerging through cracked street with damaged buildings in the background after disaster.

    Saturn_Ecplise Report

    We’d like to hear your thoughts, Pandas. Which of these infrastructure projects wowed you the most? Which ones do you think have the perfect balance of incredible aesthetics and functional design?

    What is the most impressive structure, facility, building, or piece of infrastructure that you’ve personally seen?

    Let us know in the comments below.
    #31

    London Sanitation Engineers Overseeing New Sewer Construction Following The Great Stink Of 1858

    18th-century brilliant infrastructure under construction, featuring brick tunnels and workers in vintage attire on site.

    biwook Report

    #32

    Amsterdam Netherlands In 1971 vs. 2020

    Comparison of brilliant infrastructure from 1971 to 2020 in a busy city street with cars and bicycles.

    frorningboppy Report

    #33

    Jiangsu, China

    High-voltage power lines and brilliant infrastructure connecting industrial facilities with clear blue sky background.

    straightdge Report

    #34

    Monorail Under Construction In Monterrey, Mexico

    Construction of elevated concrete infrastructure for metro line 6 progressing alongside busy urban road with cars and traffic lights.

    Spascucci Report

    #35

    Nouvelle Route Du Littoral, Most Expensive Road Of The World In Réunion Island, France

    Curved coastal bridge showcasing brilliant infrastructure along a rugged island shoreline with lush greenery and urban areas.

    AggressiveShoulder83 Report

    #36

    Favourite Airport Layout/Design? Midway Airport, Chicago

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showing airport runways, taxiways, and terminals surrounded by urban development.

    No-Significance-1023 Report

    #37

    Animal Crossing In Bydgoszcz, Poland

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showing a multi-lane highway with a wildlife overpass surrounded by greenery.

    LUXI-PL Report

    #38

    Chongqing East Railway Station

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure featuring an expansive modern railway station with multiple tracks and platforms.

    straightdge Report

    #39

    Nanjing South Railway Station

    High-speed trains passing through a city with modern buildings showcasing brilliant infrastructure and urban development.

    straightdge Report

    #40

    Frigid Passage: The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Cuts A Track Through 30 Inches Of Fast Ice On Lake Michigan’s Green Bay

    U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker ship navigating through frozen waters showcasing brilliant infrastructure and engineering.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    Must be an old photo. The Mackinaw was decommissioned in 2006 and is now a floating museum. I did a tour a couple years ago when I was in Mackinaw City, MI.

    #41

    The Gordie Howe International Bridge In Detroit, Oct. 24, 2022

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure construction site featuring a tall concrete tower and bridge framework under clear blue sky.

    No_Cartoonist9458 Report

    #42

    Tokyo Monrail

    Tokyo Japan infrastructure transformation from 1964 to 2017 showing urban development and modern transportation systems.

    tannerge Report

    #43

    Shonan Monorail, Near Tokyo, Japan

    Monorail train gliding above a city street with cars and pedestrians, showcasing brilliant infrastructure design.

    biwook Report

    #44

    The Monorail In Wuppertal, Germany

    Suspended monorail train moving through city street demonstrating brilliant and innovative infrastructure design.

    EdgeApprehensive211 Report

    #45

    Palo Verde Nuclear Powerplant, USA's Largest Thermal Powerplant And 2nd Largest Of Any Powerplant

    Aerial view of a large industrial facility with steam rising, showcasing brilliant infrastructure in a desert landscape.

    One-Demand6811 Report

    #46

    Łódź, Poland

    City tram and road infrastructure at dusk with traffic and illuminated buildings showcasing brilliant infrastructure design.

    Rift3N Report

    #47

    Somewhere In China

    Multi-level railway bridges showcasing brilliant infrastructure with multiple trains crossing elevated concrete tracks.

    straightdge Report

    #48

    New Highway In China

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showcasing complex terraced landscape and road networks in a mountainous region.

    DutchBakerery Report

    #49

    I Find Some Beauty In Road Interchanges

    Aerial view of a complex highway interchange covered in snow, showcasing brilliant infrastructure design.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #50

    Infrastructure P**n Or Ugly?

    Wind turbines in a vast green field showcasing brilliant infrastructure for sustainable energy production under a partly cloudy sky

    According_South_2500 Report

    #51

    Monorail Line Construction In Monterrey, Mexico

    Concrete infrastructure under construction over a city street with cars driving, showcasing brilliant modern urban infrastructure.

    Spascucci Report

    #52

    Anji Khad Bridge- India's First Cable-Stayed Railway Bridge

    Cable-stayed bridge with a train crossing, showcasing brilliant infrastructure against a mountainous backdrop.

    165Hertz Report

    #53

    The Highway Bridge Damaged By The Earthquake And Its New Route

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure with partially constructed bridge alongside a highway over a body of water.

    ElectricalPeninsula Report

    #54

    Herzegovina Bridge, Bosnia And Herzegovina

    Curved elevated highway bridge over river and valley, showcasing brilliant infrastructure in a mountainous landscape.

    UselessBot_ Report

    #55

    3 Train Systems In Bangkok

    Modern trains crossing multi-level rail infrastructure showcasing brilliant infrastructure in urban transport systems.

    Few_Maize_1586 Report

    #56

    Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Under Construction, New York City

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure featuring a large suspension bridge under construction spanning a wide river.

    GhostOfRobertMoses Report

    #57

    This Interchange In Uae That Seems A Bit Too Big

    Aerial view of brilliant infrastructure showing a desert highway interchange connecting urban residential areas.

    itsarace1 Report

