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The more you travel, the more you realize how much there is to see.

There’s a list on Wikipedia that features the most unusual places to have their own pages on the platform, so we decided to compile our favorites and summarize them for you. Not all of them are easy to reach, and some you can’t even enter. Consider it a kind of armchair journey, if you will.

From remote islands to one-of-a-kind buildings, each of these locations also comes with a story to tell.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Habitat 67

Unusual places featuring unique architectural design with interlocking concrete structures and greenery on terraces.

Perched along the banks of the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal, Habitat 67 is a radical experiment that completely redefined urban living. It took the concept of standard apartment blocks and flipped it on its head, stacking prefabricated concrete cubes into a complex, jagged mountain.

The design successfully created a dense community that still felt open and airy, giving residents their own lush terraced gardens. It remains a massive breakthrough in architecture, redefining how we look at urban living.

Dllu , wikipedia Report

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    #2

    National Fisheries Development Board Building

    Unusual place shaped like a giant fish building housing the National Fisheries Development Board under cloudy sky.

    Subtlety clearly wasn't the goal when architects designed the National Fisheries Development Board headquarters in Hyderabad, India. This massive four-story structure, opened in 2012, takes the concept of mimetic architecture quite literally by shaping the entire building like a giant, silver swimmer. It serves as a hilarious but practical landmark, stating the obvious about what goes on inside.

    Adbh266 , wikipedia Report

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    #3

    Dude Chilling Park

    Dude Chilling Park with its unique statue, one of the unusual places around the world with Wikipedia pages.

    A wooden sculpture completely changed the identity of Vancouver’s Guelph Park, turning a standard green space into a local legend. The park features a cedar statue officially named Reclining Figure, but to the community, it just looked like a guy relaxing, sparking the nickname "Dude Chilling."

    Artist Viktor Briestensky took the joke a step further by installing an official-looking sign with the new moniker. While the city initially pulled it down, the residents weren't having it. After a wave of public support and protests, the sign was re-installed, and the hilarious name stuck for good.

    The Interior , wikipedia , slidefarmer2015 / Flickr Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its good living on the left coast :)

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    #4

    Lencois Maranhenses National Park

    Aerial view of unusual places featuring unique sand dunes and water patterns under a bright blue sky with clouds.

    You wouldn't expect to find a watery desert in the middle of Brazil, but Lençóis Maranhenses National Park defies logic. Strong coastal winds blow sand inland to sculpt a massive 579-square-mile landscape of shifting dunes that looks like the Sahara.

    The real magic happens when the rainy season hits and traps fresh water in the valleys between the sand, forming hundreds of crystal-clear lagoons. It creates a bizarre ecosystem where you can trek across blistering white sands and then cool off in a natural pool right around the corner.

    Julius Dadalti , wikipedia Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have similar but nowhere near as vast phenomenon on the Oregon Coast.

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    #5

    Abuja Airplane House

    Unique unusual place featuring a house shaped like an airplane, one of the unusual places around the world with Wikipedia pages.

    Love drove a man in Nigeria to construct one of the most unique villas on the planet for his wife. Because she had a deep passion for travel, he decided to build a massive home in Abuja that features a full-scale airplane perched right on top of the roof.

    The aviation theme doesn't stop at the main residence. The property includes a guest house topped with a smaller plane and a security booth designed to look exactly like an airport control tower. From the sky, it is a baffling visual that blurs the line between a private residence and a hangar.

    Moises.on , wikipedia Report

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    bearfloor1 avatar
    Barry Patterson
    Barry Patterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, what else can he do with all the millions he was trying to give away?

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    #6

    Hang Nga Guesthouse

    Unique unusual place with a surreal concrete structure surrounded by greenery and vibrant flowers under a blue sky.

    To get to Hang Nga Guesthouse you have to slide into a Salvador Dalí painting. Architect Dong Viet Nga designed this architectural fever dream which is widely nicknamed the "Crazy House." Her specific goal was to reconnect humanity with the natural world. She completely ditched standard blueprints, opting instead for a sprawling, organic structure that mimics a giant, hollowed-out tree.

    The result is a labyrinth of winding tunnels, sculpted caves, and concrete spider webs that twist together, creating a whimsical, slightly disorienting experience that blurs the line between a building and a dark fairy tale.

    Kelisi , wikipedia Report

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    #7

    Abode Of Chaos

    Unusual places featuring a mural-covered building and multiple security cameras in unique outdoor locations.

    In the quiet town of Saint-Romain-au-Mont-d'Or just outside Lyon, Thierry Ehrmann constructed a sprawling monument to societal collapse known as the Abode of Chaos. This contemporary art museum operates as a dystopian mirror reflecting the world's darkest impulses, housing a staggering 4,509 pieces created by seventy different artists.

    The exhibits relentlessly hammer home themes of greed, hypocrisy, and anger, a visual manifesto of global disorder. Despite its jarring and controversial nature, the site remains a massive draw, pulling in roughly 120,000 visitors annually who are looking to have their worldview shaken up.

    Martial BACQET , Martial BACQET , wikipedia Report

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    #8

    Barack Obama Plaza

    Bronze statues of a man and woman waving at Barack Obama Plaza, one of the unusual places with unique Wikipedia pages.

    Most people stop at a service station for fuel or a coffee, but in Moneygall, Ireland, a pit stop comes with a serving of presidential history. The Barack Obama Plaza is a massive tribute to the 44th U.S. President, whose maternal ancestor, Falmouth Kearney, actually hailed from the local area before emigrating to America in 1850. Developers poured roughly $9 million into the project, marking one of the most significant financial investments the Irish Midlands had seen in a decade.

    O'Dea , wikipedia Report

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    #9

    Pig Beach

    Two pigs swimming in clear blue water at an unusual place known for unique attractions worldwide.

    You might expect to see tropical fish in the Bahamas, but Big Major Cay in Exuma offers a much stranger swimming companion. Known globally as Pig Beach, this otherwise uninhabited island has become famous for its population of feral pigs that happily paddle in the surf.

    The real mystery, though, is how they actually got there, since pigs definitely aren't native to the region. Some folks believe they survived a shipwreck and swam to shore, while others think sailors dropped them off as a future food source and simply never returned to collect them. Since the pigs aren't talking, the true story remains a secret of the island.

    wikipedia , cdorobek Report

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    #10

    Foamhenge

    Stonehenge in England, an unusual place known worldwide for its unique ancient stone circle and historical significance.

    Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains stands a prehistoric monument that you could probably lift with your bare hands. "Foamhenge" is artist Mark Cline’s full-scale tribute to the famous druidic circle, but instead of heavy rock, he carved every single slab entirely out of styrofoam.

    Cline regards this roadside oddity as his masterpiece, and plenty of visitors seem to agree with the sentiment; some have even claimed it looks sharper than the real deal in England since these "stones" haven't been eroded by thousands of years of wind and rain.

    Ben Schumin , wikipedia Report

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    #11

    Holy Land Experience

    The Holy Land Experience theme park exterior and detailed miniature model of an ancient walled city, a unique unusual place.

    Mixing a theme park with a religious pilgrimage site is definitely a unique business model, but that was exactly the pitch for the Holy Land Experience. Rather than rides, this attraction offered visitors a chance to step back into a replica of 1st-century Jerusalem for an immersive lesson in biblical history.

    The concept had a good run, but the park eventually shut its doors for good in 2020. By 2023, the entire complex had been demolished, erasing the ancient city replica from the landscape entirely.

    Zfigueroa , DrReload , wikipedia Report

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    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't the Creationist Noah's Ark museum also close?

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    #12

    Cologne Sewerage System

    Underground brick tunnel with chandelier lighting, highlighting one of the unusual places featured worldwide.

    Most people don't associate waste management with classical music and chandeliers, but Cologne’s sewerage system is an exception to the rule. This underground network has roots going back to the Romans in the 1st century CE, though it got a major facelift in 1890.

    During that renovation, officials were so convinced that Kaiser William was going to stop by for a tour that they actually hung ornate lighting fixtures to fancy up the muck. The Emperor ultimately ghosted them, but the elegant vibe remained. These days, the space has found a second life as an acoustic hotspot, featuring replicas of those original chandeliers while hosting concerts and public tours for anyone willing to head underground.

    A.Savin, Wikipedia , wikipedia Report

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    #13

    High-Heel Wedding Church

    Unique glass high heel building sculpture reflecting in water under clear blue sky in unusual places worldwide.

    In Budai Township, Taiwan, you will find one of the most distinct wedding venues on the planet: a church shaped entirely like a massive, Cinderella-style glass slipper. Constructed from 320 tinted blue panels at a cost of around US$686,000, the building is certainly an architectural spectacle, but its origins are rooted in a local tragedy rather than a fairy tale.

    The structure was actually built to honor a woman from the 1960s who suffered from Blackfoot disease. After her feet were amputated and her wedding was subsequently canceled, she spent the rest of her life seeking refuge within the church, a story now memorialized by this towering high heel.

    Accord14 , wikipedia Report

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    #14

    Buzludzha Monument

    Aerial view of an unusual place with a unique circular building and tall monument in a mountainous area.

    High in the Balkan mountains is the Buzludzha Memorial House that looks like a concrete saucer left behind by a futuristic civilization. It was actually built in 1980 to honor the Bulgarian socialist movement, serving as a crowning jewel of Cold War architecture until the regime collapsed.

    Once the political tides turned, the site fell into severe disrepair, ravaged by years of theft and vandalism that turned it into a ghostly shell. Conservationists are currently working to save the ruins, preserving the haunting structure as a physical memory of the country's turbulent political past.

    Sam Hermans , wikipedia Report

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    #15

    Cube Houses

    Exterior and interior views of unusual cube houses in Rotterdam, a unique place featured on Wikipedia pages.

    In Rotterdam or Helmond, you are bound to do a double-take when you spot these architectural oddities. The famous Cube Houses look like a geometry experiment gone wrong, featuring bright yellow boxes tilted at a dizzying 45-degree angle atop hexagonal pylons. From the street, it seems impossible that anyone could actually live inside without sliding down the walls, but the interiors are shockingly clever and functional.

    GraphyArchy , Cmglee , wikipedia Report

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I REALLY want to live there now

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    #16

    Llanfairpwllgwyngyll

    Train station sign displaying the unusually long place name Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, a unique location with a Wikipedia page.

    Most people just shorten it to Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, but if you want the full tongue-twister, you have to grapple with fifty-eight letters: Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

    Holding the title for the longest place name in Europe, this Welsh village’s moniker translates to a very specific set of directions involving St. Mary’s Church, a white hazel hollow, a rapid whirlpool, and a red cave. The funny part is that locals actually invented it as a publicity stunt back in the 1880s to draw in travelers. The marketing ploy clearly paid off, considering the railway station sign is now a legendary photo op for tourists trying to fit the whole word into a selfie.

    Rob Koster , wikipedia Report

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    #17

    Monte Kaolino

    Ski slope covered with sand instead of snow, showcasing one of the unusual places around the world with unique features.

    Most people head to the Alps for winter sports, but thrill-seekers in Hirschau, Bavaria, head to a massive heap of industrial leftovers instead. Monte Kaolino is a 110-meter-high mountain formed entirely from the quartz sand byproduct of kaolinite mining operations that kicked off in 1991.

    Containing roughly 35 million tons of sand, this man-made dune has evolved into a fully functional ski resort. It has become such a hotspot for alternative terrain that it even hosts the Sandboarding World Championships.

    H.Helmlechner , Skinarr , wikipedia Report

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    #18

    Nazca Lines

    Aerial view of a unique ancient geoglyph in a desert, one of the unusual places around the world with its own Wikipedia page.

    For over two thousand years, the Peruvian desert has been hiding one of the world's most massive art galleries. The Nazca Lines are colossal geoglyphs etched into the earth between 200 B.C. and 600 A.D., featuring everything from distinct animal shapes to baffling geometric patterns that are best appreciated from the sky.

    While these ancient drawings have puzzled historians for decades, the site is still actively surrendering its secrets. As recently as 2022, experts uncovered another 168 previously unknown figures, proving that there are likely many more ancient messages waiting to be found in the sand.

    Diego Delso , wikipedia Report

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    #19

    Brusio Spiral Viaduct

    A unique curved railway viaduct in a scenic landscape, showcasing one of the unusual places around the world.

    The Spiral Viaduct in Switzerland turns a train ride into a dizzying architectural spectacle. Completed back in 1908, this stone marvel features nine perfect arches that allow the Bernina Railway to handle a steep change in grade. By curving in a full 360-degree loop and passing underneath one of its own spans, the train manages to climb thirty-two feet in a relatively short distance.

    Kabelleger / David Gubler (http://www.bahnbilder.ch , wikipedia Report

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    #20

    Desert Of Maine

    Colorful camel statue and Desert of Maine sign in a unique unusual place visited by a child under a blue sky.

    Maine is typically associated with lush forests and rocky coastlines, making this 40-acre expanse of silt and sand stick out like a sore thumb. The so-called Desert of Maine isn't a natural geological formation but rather the accidental result of some terrible farming decisions.

    After the owners failed to rotate their crops properly, the topsoil eroded away, revealing a bed of glacial silt that looks suspiciously like a desert. That agricultural blunder eventually morphed into a profitable tourist trap, attracting visitors who want to tour the dunes and the onsite museum to see the aftermath of soil depletion firsthand.

    Bigmacthealmanac , wikipedia Report

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    #21

    Jimmy Carter Peanut Statue

    Giant smiling peanut statue in a grassy roadside area, one of the unusual places around the world with unique landmarks.

    Most politicians rely on catchy slogans or lapel pins to win votes, but Jimmy Carter had a thirteen-foot-tall legume on his side during the 1976 election. This massive, grinning peanut statue became a defining symbol of his campaign, serving as a not-so-subtle nod to his background as a peanut farmer and the agricultural pride of Georgia.

    With a toothy smile that looked suspiciously like the candidate’s own, the quirky monument helped rally local support and propel him all the way to the White House.

    Library of Congress , wikipedia Report

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    #22

    Om Banna Shrine

    Motorcycle displayed in a glass case at an unusual place featured among unique locations worldwide with Wikipedia pages.

    Over in Jodhpur, India, motorists make a point to pull over at a highly unusual roadside stop known affectionately as the Bullet Baba Temple. Instead of traditional deities, the Om Banna Shrine is entirely dedicated to a Royal Enfield motorbike and its late owner.

    Following a fatal crash on that very route, the site morphed into a spiritual pitstop where drivers pause to ask for highway protection. The local rituals are just as unconventional as the monument itself, as visitors regularly leave behind bottles of booze as a tribute to the deceased rider's personal fondness for a good drink.

    Sentiments777 , wikipedia Report

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    #23

    Wonderland Amusement Park

    Unusual places featuring a unique, abandoned castle-like structure in a barren landscape with two people walking bikes nearby.

    It was designed to be the biggest amusement park in all of Asia, but the Wonderland project in Chenzhuang Village, China, never actually welcomed a single guest. Construction ground to a halt back in 1998 due to disputes over property prices, and a 2008 attempt to revive the dream failed just as hard.

    Instead of a bustling tourist trap, the twelve-acre site turned into a ghostly landscape of unfinished castles that stood as a grim symbol of the country's real estate struggles.

    Tormod Sandtorv , wikipedia Report

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    #24

    Krzywy Domek

    Unique and unusual places worldwide featuring the famous Crooked House building with distorted architecture and visitors.

    The Krzywy Domek in Sopot is an optical illusion that has come to life. Known locally as the Crooked House, this Polish architectural oddity draws its trippy design directly from the fairytale illustrations of Jan Marcin Szancer and Per Dahlberg.

    Despite the woozy, warped exterior that spans a massive 4,000 square meters, the inside is surprisingly functional. Behind those dizzying walls, it operates as a standard commercial hub, hosting a variety of shops, restaurants, and even a radio station.

    Topory , wikipedia Report

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    #25

    Smallest House In Great Britain

    Smallest House in Great Britain with red facade, a stone wall, and a person dressed in historic costume outside, unusual places.

    You can’t miss the bright red façade of the Smallest House in Great Britain, even if it occupies a tiny footprint in Wales. Standing just 122 inches tall and a mere 72 inches wide, this architectural oddity was actually a functioning home right up until 1900.

    The layout manages to squeeze in a living area with a fireplace on the ground floor and a bedroom upstairs. The Guinness Book of Records officially recognized the structure's diminutive status in the early 1920s, cementing its place as a national treasure.

    Nilfanion , JK the Unwise , wikipedia Report

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    #26

    Bubblegum Alley

    Wall covered with colorful chewing gum pieces forming unusual patterns in a unique and unusual place worldwide.

    San Luis Obispo, California, boasts one of the stickiest tourist attractions on the West Coast: a sixty-five-foot alleyway where the brick walls are caked in layers of chewed gum. This bizarre tradition dates back to the 1950s, though nobody can say for sure who placed the first wad.

    Local business owners tend to despise the mess, but the sheer volume of visitors proves that people love leaving their mark. Authorities actually attempted to sanitize the landmark by scrubbing it down twice in the past, yet the community’s dedication won out, and the colorful, masticated mosaic returned almost immediately both times.

    Crawfish2007 , Crawfish2007 , wikipedia Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll pass. Thanks anyway.

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    #27

    Just Room Enough Island

    Small unique house on a rocky island surrounded by water, one of the unusual places around the world with its own Wikipedia page

    The Sizeland family likely envisioned a quiet retreat when they purchased a microscopic plot of land within New York's Thousand Islands chain back in the 1950s. They constructed a vacation home that pushes right to the water's edge, leaving space for little more than a couple of benches and a solitary tree.

    Aptly named Just Room Enough Island, the property fulfills the technical requirements for island status by the skin of its teeth. Ironically, the attempt to escape the crushing crowds of the city resulted in a different kind of congestion. The unique sight of a house consuming an entire landmass attracts boatloads of curious tourists, turning their private sanctuary into a local spectacle.

    Sergey Ashmarin , wikipedia Report

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    #28

    Baldwin Street, New Zealand

    Unusual places featuring a tilted house and a car on a steep angled street, showcasing unique locations worldwide.

    You can thank a group of oblivious city planners back in London for the existence of the world's steepest residential road. When they laid out the grid for Dunedin, New Zealand, they simply drew lines on a map without accounting for the actual topography, resulting in Baldwin Street running straight up a massive hill.

    Guinness World Records eventually recognized the sheer absurdity of the incline, which hits a gradient so severe that concrete had to be used instead of asphalt to keep the road from sliding away on a hot day. It makes for a terrifying drive and a grueling walk, turning a simple neighborhood street into a legitimate hazard.

    Tobias Thierer , Oyvind1979 , wikipedia Report

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    #29

    Wedding Cake Rock

    Group of people exploring an unusual place by the ocean with unique white rock formations on a clear day

    Nature creates some weird stuff, and the Wedding Cake Rock in Australia’s Royal National Park definitely makes the list. The formation earned its name thanks to the stark white limestone and distinct natural lines that mimic the layers of a dessert.

    This cliff hangs precariously about eighty-two feet above the water, drawing crowds who want that perfect photo. Time is running out for the landmark, though, as geologists predict the unstable shelf will crumble into the Tasman Sea within the next ten years.

    Philip Terry Graham , wikipedia Report

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there, pretty cool, pretty fun. It's near Sydney of all places BTW.

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    #30

    33 Thomas Street

    Unique unusual building with a towering facade in an urban area, one of the unusual places around the world.

    Manhattan is famous for its gleaming glass skyline, but 33 Thomas Street breaks the mold by being a completely windowless, concrete fortress. Looming over the city since 1974, it was actually designed to be tough enough to withstand nuclear fallout.

    Reports suggest that the National Security Agency uses this impenetrable tower as a massive surveillance hub, conducting spy operations right from the heart of New York.

    Marcin Wichary , wikipedia Report

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    #31

    Dumb Woman's Lane

    Street sign for Dumb Womans Lane surrounded by greenery, representing unusual places around the world with unique names.

    East Sussex plays host to a road with the rather jarring title of Dumb Woman's Lane, a name that understandably draws plenty of criticism today. The history behind the sign is split between two local legends, ranging from the medicinal to the macabre.

    One theory suggests the path was simply home to a mute woman who was known for dispensing herbal remedies to the villagers. The darker version of the story, however, ties into the area's past as a smuggling route between the 14th and 19th centuries. Legend has it that criminals brutally cut out a local woman's tongue after she witnessed their illicit activities, ensuring she could never report what she saw.

    ResonantDistortion , wikipedia Report

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    #32

    Broadway Tower

    Unique unusual place with a historic stone tower on a grassy hill under a bright blue sky with two people walking nearby

    You might mistake Broadway Tower for an ancient fortress at first glance, but it is actually a "folly," a mock castle designed for aesthetics rather than defense. Perched high in the scenic Cotswolds, this architectural oddity was originally commissioned by an Earl as a grand gesture for his wife to better enjoy the countryside she adored.

    Standing for over two centuries, it now serves as a beloved piece of English heritage where visitors can climb to the top and soak in the same breathtaking views that inspired its construction.

    Newton2 , wikipedia Report

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    #33

    Kursdorf

    Ruins of a unique unusual place with damaged walls and houses under clear sky in a quiet rural area.

    It isn't often that a town gets emptied out by noise, but that is exactly the fate that befell Kursdorf. Dubbed "the loudest village in Germany," this community found itself trapped in the middle of a major airport expansion.

    The relentless roar of jet engines and the resulting air pollution eventually forced the residents to flee, turning the area into a modern-day ghost town. Amidst the empty streets, a 14th-century church still stands, a solitary monument to the people who once called this noisy patch of land home.

    Herder3 , wikipedia Report

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    #34

    Neitokainen

    Aerial view of a uniquely shaped lake surrounded by autumn forest, one of the unusual places around the world.

    You can literally find Finland inside of Finland at Neitokainen. This artificial lake was dug out in 1991 with the specific goal of mimicking the country's exact shape. It was supposed to be the centerpiece of a high-end holiday village, but a massive economic crash axed the project before the buildings could go up. Today, the site remains a quirky, shallow pool that is only about a meter deep, a lonely monument to a resort that never was.

    Simo Räsänen , wikipedia Report

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    #35

    Unst Bus Shelter

    Small unique bus shelter with green curtains and COP26 sign, one of the unusual places around the world with Wikipedia pages

    Waiting for a ride near the village of Baltasound on the Isle of Unst is a surprisingly cozy experience thanks to a six-year-old named Bobby McCauley. After the young boy wrote a letter to the local paper, the community rallied to create what is now known as Bobby's Bus Shelter.

    It doesn't look like your typical transit stop, as locals have packed the space with amenities like a sofa, a television, and plenty of books to keep travelers occupied. The decor gets a total overhaul every year to match current events, with past themes celebrating everything from the Queen’s Jubilee to the World Cup.

    Unstphoto , wikipedia Report

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    #36

    The Robot Building

    Unique modern building with a face-like design among city skyscrapers, showcasing unusual places around the world.

    Inspiration strikes in the weirdest places, and for Thai architect Sumet Jumsai, it happened while watching his kid play with a toy robot. He took that concept and scaled it up to create the Bank of Asia in Bangkok, a structure designed to embody the high-tech future of finance. The project wrapped up in 1987 with a construction bill of $10 million, resulting in a skyline fixture that adds some charm to the city.

    Chainwit. , wikipedia Report

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    #37

    Imsil Cheese Theme Park

    Colorful pinwheels displayed in front of a unique building and women stretching cheese in a cultural demonstration of unusual places.

    The residents of Imsil-gun, South Korea, were completely unfamiliar with dairy curing until a Belgian missionary arrived in 1958 and revolutionized the local palate. His introduction of cheese sparked a culinary obsession that eventually transformed the region into a dairy haven.

    Today, the area is home to the Imsil Cheese Theme Park, a sprawling tribute to the snack that features everything from whimsical, cheese-inspired architecture to high-tech laboratories dedicated to perfecting recipes. Lactose intolerants should tread lightly!

    Republic of Korea from Seoul, Republic of Korea , Republic of Korea from Seoul, Republic of Korea , wikipedia Report

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    #38

    Angelholm UFO Memorial

    Unique circular stone monument in a grassy forest clearing among unusual places around the world with Wikipedia pages

    Swedish ice hockey player Gösta Carlsson certainly had one of the more unique post-sports careers on record. He claimed that a stroll through the Kronoskogen forest in Ängelholm turned into a close encounter of the third kind, where aliens landed and handed him the secrets to natural pollen remedies.

    Carlsson actually used those alleged extraterrestrial recipes to launch two pharmaceutical giants, Cernelle and Allergon, crediting the visitors for his subsequent health and wealth. To commemorate the event, a concrete model of the spacecraft was placed in the clearing in 1972, and while experts dismiss the whole thing as fantasy, that hasn't stopped the site from becoming a magnet for believers and conspiracy theorists alike.

    Images by David Castor Report

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    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am suffering from allergies as I read this, so what's the GD secret?

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    #39

    Magnetic Hill

    A unique unusual place featuring a rare lightning-shaped crack on a quiet road surrounded by trees.

    Your eyes play a serious trick on you in New Brunswick, Canada, at a spot famously dubbed Magnetic Hill. For years, travelers have been baffled by the sensation of their cars rolling uphill against gravity right at the bottom of the slope. It creates such a convincing effect that plenty of visitors jump straight to supernatural or conspiratorial explanations.

    Science offers a much simpler answer, though. The horizon line and surrounding terrain create a massive optical illusion, masking a downhill gradient so effectively that your brain insists you are moving up when you are actually drifting down.

    Laurie Piskun , wikipedia Report

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