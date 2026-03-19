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The more you travel, the more you realize how much there is to see.

There’s a list on Wikipedia that features the most unusual places to have their own pages on the platform, so we decided to compile our favorites and summarize them for you. Not all of them are easy to reach, and some you can’t even enter. Consider it a kind of armchair journey, if you will.

From remote islands to one-of-a-kind buildings, each of these locations also comes with a story to tell.