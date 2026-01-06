ADVERTISEMENT

I enjoy working with architecture to depict moods and stories. The people come from archives of historical photos. I photographed the architecture myself. All without AI, of course.

Unlike my other collages, I first created the image in black and white and then colored it afterwards. This gives the collages the appearance of paintings. For me, these are also images of the soul, because architecture is a great way to illustrate the psyche. It's no coincidence that we often dream of houses in which we get lost.

I love old portrait photos. They convey such seriousness and dignity. If only because of the long exposure time...

I display my pictures on my website and Instagram.

More info: zabadu.de | Instagram

#1

In The Window-Eye Forest

16points
Matthias Jung
    #2

    Der Ort, An Dem Ich Meine Dämonen Zurückließ / The Place Where I Left My Demons

    Ein Palast, eine Herberge. Das Gebäude sieht wenig einladend und etwas baufällig aus. Trotzdem ist es ein wichtiger, ganz persönlicher Ort, an dem man alte Dinge betrachten und hinter sich lassen kann. Die Dämonen wohnen hier, aber sie sind hier nicht gefährlich.

    14points
    Matthias Jung
    #3

    Arrival Of The King (2018)

    14points
    Matthias Jung
    #4

    Gravity (2023)

    14points
    Matthias Jung
    #5

    Josefine Moves To The Big City

    13points
    Matthias Jung
    #6

    12points
    Matthias Jung
    #7

    When The Gods Came The World Was A Golden Acre , 2019

    11points
    Matthias Jung
    #8

    Even The Extinct Have Good Days (2020)

    11points
    Matthias Jung
    #9

    The Houses Are From The City Of Grasse In France

    10points
    Matthias Jung
    #10

    The Fairy Tale Of The Wondrous Hand (2019)

    10points
    Matthias Jung
    #11

    What Is The Value Of Wind?

    10points
    Matthias Jung
    #12

    My Grandfather Was A Spice Dealer (2017)

    9points
    Matthias Jung
    #13

    Aunt Selestine And Her Domestic Helper From Germany

    9points
    Matthias Jung
    #14

    8points
    Matthias Jung
    #15

    Die Welt Zu Gast Bei Lisa (The World As Lisa's Guest)

    7points
    Matthias Jung
    #16

    Searching For The Enchanted Whale (2016)

    7points
    Matthias Jung
    #17

    Supergod (2018)

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #18

    Rocket Days (2020): Midday Heat, Recklessness, Delusion, And Vision

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #19

    A Tingling Feeling In My Stomach Could Be A Forgotten Friend (2019)

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #20

    The Windows Of My Friendship, 2020

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #21

    The Moon Travelers On The Way To The Time Witch (2020)

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #22

    The Inhabitants (2019)

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #23

    Lord Kumulus Und Die Reise Zum Blauen Mond (Lord Kumulus And The Journey To The Blue Moon), 2018

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #24

    The Long Time Of The Last Few Days

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #25

    Anorganic Evolution 2 (Made Of Airplane Engines)

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #26

    The Dream Trap

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #27

    Flower War

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #28

    Borby (2016)

    6points
    Matthias Jung
    #29

    5points
    Matthias Jung
    #30

    Lullaby (2020)

    5points
    Matthias Jung
    #31

    Shuttlecock

    5points
    Matthias Jung
    #32

    Tü-X-832 (2020)

    5points
    Matthias Jung
    #33

    The Inner Life Of A Girl Who Hasn't Been Alive For A Long Time

    5points
    Matthias Jung
    #34

    Autumn, Mama, Fish

    5points
    Matthias Jung
    #35

    Command Of The State Of Suspension - Order Of Poise (2022)

    4points
    Matthias Jung
    #36

    The Search For The Inner Car (2025)

    3points
    Matthias Jung
    #37

    Blue Gun Days

    3points
    Matthias Jung
