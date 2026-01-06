ADVERTISEMENT

I enjoy working with architecture to depict moods and stories. The people come from archives of historical photos. I photographed the architecture myself. All without AI, of course.

Unlike my other collages, I first created the image in black and white and then colored it afterwards. This gives the collages the appearance of paintings. For me, these are also images of the soul, because architecture is a great way to illustrate the psyche. It's no coincidence that we often dream of houses in which we get lost.

I love old portrait photos. They convey such seriousness and dignity. If only because of the long exposure time...

I display my pictures on my website and Instagram.

More info: zabadu.de | Instagram