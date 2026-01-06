I Combine Architecture And Portraits To Create Surreal Images (37 Pics)
I enjoy working with architecture to depict moods and stories. The people come from archives of historical photos. I photographed the architecture myself. All without AI, of course.
Unlike my other collages, I first created the image in black and white and then colored it afterwards. This gives the collages the appearance of paintings. For me, these are also images of the soul, because architecture is a great way to illustrate the psyche. It's no coincidence that we often dream of houses in which we get lost.
I love old portrait photos. They convey such seriousness and dignity. If only because of the long exposure time...
I display my pictures on my website and Instagram.
More info: zabadu.de | Instagram
Ein Palast, eine Herberge. Das Gebäude sieht wenig einladend und etwas baufällig aus. Trotzdem ist es ein wichtiger, ganz persönlicher Ort, an dem man alte Dinge betrachten und hinter sich lassen kann. Die Dämonen wohnen hier, aber sie sind hier nicht gefährlich.
Whoa! Don't tell anyone, but we have some serious full frontal nudity going on here! Call the pastor and hide the women and children!
WOW! These are outrageously wonderful! I REALLY enjoyed these!!!!
