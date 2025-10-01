ADVERTISEMENT

In Tokyo’s vibrant Shibuya district, public restrooms have been transformed into works of art. As part of the ambitious “Tokyo Toilet” project, 16 world-renowned architects and designers reimagined 17 facilities, turning them into architectural landmarks. From glowing pavilions and glass walls that turn opaque when occupied, to restroom “villages” hidden in greenery, each creation blends function with creativity. These designs show how even the most ordinary spaces can become extraordinary experiences, drawing admiration from both locals and travelers alike.

More info: Instagram | tokyotoilet.jp