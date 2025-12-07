ADVERTISEMENT

Let your weird light shine bright so that the other weirdos know where to find you... That's what comes to mind when we think of some of the buildings people have dared to design and erect. Often, it's not even a case of thinking outside the box. But rather, destroying the box completely and creating a whole, new, never-seen-before, architectural shape.

Think India's National Board of Fisheries headquarter building, which is shaped like... a fish. Or the St. James Quarter in Edinburgh, Scotland, nicknamed the Golden Turd... we'll leave you to figure out why. These are just a few of the unique structures around the world that have people stopping in their tracks and doing double or triple-takes, just to make sure their eyes aren't deceiving them.

Someone recently asked, "What's a weird or funny building in your country?" and the replies came rolling in faster than tractors on a construction site. Some structures are mind-blowingly creative, others are plain bizarre. All are proof that the planet we live on is anything but vanilla.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites for you to scroll through while you plan your next sight-seeing adventure. Let us know which ones you find the most interesting by hitting the upvote button.