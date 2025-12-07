ADVERTISEMENT

Let your weird light shine bright so that the other weirdos know where to find you... That's what comes to mind when we think of some of the buildings people have dared to design and erect. Often, it's not even a case of thinking outside the box. But rather, destroying the box completely and creating a whole, new, never-seen-before, architectural shape.

Think India's National Board of Fisheries headquarter building, which is shaped like... a fish. Or the St. James Quarter in Edinburgh, Scotland, nicknamed the Golden Turd... we'll leave you to figure out why. These are just a few of the unique structures around the world that have people stopping in their tracks and doing double or triple-takes, just to make sure their eyes aren't deceiving them.

Someone recently asked, "What's a weird or funny building in your country?" and the replies came rolling in faster than tractors on a construction site. Some structures are mind-blowingly creative, others are plain bizarre. All are proof that the planet we live on is anything but vanilla.

#1

This Is The Headquarters Of The National Fisheries Development Board (Nfdb) In Hyderabad, India. This Building Is Just So Weird And Funny

Two views of the bread-shaped bread factory building with metallic exterior and unique architectural design.

DiMpLe_dolL003 Report

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nice plaice you have here. You can feel the sole of the building. Must have been a haddock to design.

The world would be so boring if everything and everyone was exactly alike. Thankfully, when it comes to building design, the sky is the limit... At least, in many places around the world.

China made headlines in 2016, after announcing that the government planned to ban "bizarre" and "odd-shaped" buildings. Ironically, the country was at the forefront of unique architecture, and was home to some of the wildest buildings in the world.
    #2

    This Is The Last Remaining Example Of The Original Shell Gas Stations. It's Located In Winston Salem, NC

    Bread-shaped bread factory building in yellow with a vintage red gas pump outside on a sunny day.

    HavBoWilTrvl Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If you hold your ear to it you can hear the sound of ecological catastrophe.

    #3

    USA. It's The Headquarters Of A Company That Makes These Types Of Baskets

    Building shaped like a giant woven bread basket with large handles, known as Bread-Shaped Bread Factory architecture.

    Flimsy_Security_3866 Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Now that's a cool building.....

    #4

    The Kindergarten "Katze" (Cat) In Karlsruhe-Wolfartsweier, Germany. Right Over The Left Paw Two Small Windows At A Yellow House Can Be Seen. That Once Was My Bedroom

    Unique bread-shaped bread factory building with curved and angular design elements surrounded by trees and greenery.

    kittyf0rman Report

    barbarawilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    How many cats can it fit ? My dream is 200,maybe more

    #5

    France, The "Palais IDéal", Built By A Single Mail Carrier On His Spare Time, With Odd Rocks That He Found In The Paths

    Intricately designed bread-shaped bread factory building surrounded by greenery and visitors taking photos.

    0x1more Report

    eleanorcroke15
    Crazy catz
    Crazy catz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Absolutely stunning

    #6

    Italy. The Church Tower Of A Flooded Village

    Submerged bell tower in lake surrounded by mountains, unrelated to bread-shaped bread factory or weird buildings.

    Marconerix Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    That just seems wrong. I can see something in the window on this side.

    #7

    Canada. The Gooderham Building In Toronto Is Fun!

    Building with a large mural that looks like a peeled-back layer revealing a detailed bread-shaped bread factory facade.

    pineconeminecone Report

    #8

    United Kingdom. This Is A Private House That Has A Shark In The Roof

    Building with a large shark sculpture on the roof, an example of one of the weirdest buildings from around the world.

    Ochib Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    See guys! I told you Sharknado was based on real events!

    #9

    Australia. He Is Beloved Tho!!

    Giant koala building serving as a tourist complex, an example of weird architecture and bread-shaped bread factory design.

    AssociationNo6008 Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    He has stuff growing out of his ear.

    #10

    France

    Bread-shaped building with rounded windows and dome-like structure in an outdoor setting with trees and dry vegetation.

    In the 1970s and 80s, the French government wanted to strengthen swimming instruction. This required building many swimming pools. A model was developed and almost 200 were replicated throughout France.

    These pools look like flying saucers (and they can partially open). Weird but a bit cool, I think.

    NutrimaticTea Report

    aprilpickett_3846
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    The mechanics still work? They haven't been abandoned like so many other structures from the 70s and 80s?

    #11

    Appartment Building In Amsterdam

    Unique bread-shaped bread factory building with stacked, irregular stone blocks and numerous windows under a clear blue sky.

    Despite55 Report

    #12

    At No Surprise To Anyone, New Zealand Has Sheep Lmao

    Large sheep-shaped building with curved horns and detailed facial features, an example of weird bread-shaped bread factory architecture.

    Ragnar-Firebeard Report

    nikkisevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    The way they're looking at each other, there will be a bunch of lamb buildings in the morning.

    #13

    Taiwan Has A Bread Shaped Bread Factory

    Bread-shaped bread factory building with yellow curved facade and diamond-patterned windows under cloudy sky.

    federicoaa Report

    #14

    There Are A Few, But The One That's Truly Whimsical And Witty In My Opinion Is Casa Orgánica, In Naucalpan. (State Of Mexico, Not Mexico City)

    Colorful building covered in greenery with unusual curved shapes, resembling a bread-shaped bread factory in a lush landscape.

    Silver_Phoenix9 Report

    #15

    South Korea. The Cafe’s Name Is Literally ‘Grasshopper Cafe’, Located In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province

    Unique green bread-shaped bread factory building with large windows and exterior structural supports in a mountainous area.

    CommercialChart5088 Report

    #16

    Us. Saw This One In New York

    Building shaped like a large white duck illustrating one of the weirdest buildings from around the world collection.

    Skywren7 Report

    #17

    Czech Republic. The Dancing House, Prague

    Dancing House with curved glass and unusual shapes, a unique example of weird buildings worldwide.

    It resembles a dancing pair (the man on the right, the woman on the left)

    Photo By Danny Alexander Lettkemann, Architekt, CC BY-SA 4.0.

    bb-17 Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    That one balcony sticking that far out.

    #18

    Scotland. The St James Quarter In Edinburgh, Affectionately Nicknamed 'The Golden Turd' For Obvious Reasons

    Spiral shaped modern building with a unique design, featured among the weirdest bread-shaped bread factory buildings.

    Chocolatpetitpois Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    It is lopsided. The one from the top looks like it's going to fall.....

    #19

    Indonesia. It Became Viral Few Months Ago, It's A Mosque Built By A Military General, Located In His Hometown LOL

    Bread-shaped bread factory building with a unique dome design and a tall rocket sculpture beside it under a clear sky.

    AdministrativePool93 Report

    #20

    This Is A Museum In The City Of Niterói, State Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

    Futuristic bread-shaped bread factory building perched on a rocky coastline with clear blue sky and water.

    Odysseus-p Report

    emmyandtom085
    Timbob
    Timbob
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    That’s the Enterprise.

    #21

    There’s A Guy In Colorado Who Spent Some 40 Odd Years Building A Castle

    Unusual bread-shaped bread factory building with tall towers and intricate stonework under a clear blue sky.

    Yeti_Funk Report

    randykilgore
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Would love to see inside. Imagine the commitment.

    #22

    The Shoe House In Lancaster, PA USA!

    Large whimsical bread-shaped building with windows and door, resembling a giant loaf in a grassy area under cloudy sky.

    Hildedank Report

    editor_16
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Ancestral home of the Hubbard family?

    #23

    Hotel In Zaanstad (Nethwrlands) Lots Of Traditional Shapes Of Dutch Houses Together

    Unique bread-shaped bread factory building with layered design and green facade under a clear blue sky.

    Beagle432 Report

    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    A lot of rooms at that Hotel....

    #24

    Church In The Shape Of Chicken, Indonesia

    Bread-shaped bread factory building with a crown, nestled in lush greenery, showcasing unique architectural design.

    bayclean Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sure it is a chicken? It could be a massive [Censored].

    #25

    Crocodile Stadium, Bursa, Turkiye

    A large green stadium shaped like a snake viewed from above in an urban area featuring unique architectural design.

    Celecanto Report

    #26

    Vancouver House, A Residential Building In Downtown Vancouver, Bc, Canada

    Modern bread-shaped bread factory building with unique stepped architecture set against a clear blue sky in an urban area.

    PaduWanKenobi Report

    #27

    Vegas, USA

    Large yellow emoji-shaped building with a skeptical expression among cityscape as airplane takes off above it.

    HelenaBelena Report

    #28

    Union Of Architects Of Romania (Uar). And Yes, Those Are The Top Floors, They Are The Same Building

    Historic building merged with modern glass structure above, showcasing unique architecture among weirdest buildings worldwide.

    daraskav Report

    randykilgore
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yikes! How to ruin wonderful original architectural design with a modern add-on. What a missed opportunity.

    #29

    USA. This Dinosaur Is A Gift Shop, In California

    Large dinosaur-shaped building at a roadside attraction, showcasing one of the weirdest buildings from around the world.

    Skywren7 Report

    #30

    Australia

    Luna Park entrance with giant face design, an example of unique and weird bread-shaped bread factory architecture worldwide.

    Just for those unsure this is the Luna Park entrance in Sydney, Australia. It was built in the 1930’s and was popular during WW2 particularly for servicemen. Back in the late 70’s one of the Roller Coasters “The Ghost Train” caught fire and 7 people lost their lives. It is noted the park had failed the fire safety precautions needed to run the coaster. The case has been closed and reopened several times on who is responsible and has recently been reopened with new evidence and is being investigated. Despite this, 7 people tragically lost their lives on something that could have been prevented. That ride is no longer in service and a memorial stands in its place.

    AssociationNo6008 Report

    paul-sloan63
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    “Sweet dreams are made of these"

    #31

    Australia. I Would Say It’s This Hotel Shaped Like A Crocodile In Kakadu, Nt

    Aerial view of the bread-shaped bread factory surrounded by trees and parking areas in a green landscape.

    Striking_Spite9102 Report

    #32

    Taiwan

    Giant dog statue in a parking area surrounded by greenery, showcasing one of the weirdest buildings worldwide.

    Temple of the 18 Lords which boasts the “worlds biggest dog statue”, you walk in through its butt and go up stairs until you can look out of it from a platform inside sorta like the Statue of Liberty. But the door was sealed shut a few years back

    olympic_peaks Report

    randykilgore
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Was that "ruff" to build. (Someone had to say it.

    #33

    The Warped House, Poland

    Crooked building with curved windows and roof, an example of bread-shaped bread factory architecture in a busy urban area.

    OkBus3544 Report

    #34

    Toad Museum, Thailand

    Giant frog-shaped building with unique design, standing near greenery and people, showcasing one of the weirdest buildings worldwide.

    docwannabox Report

    #35

    The Markel Building, AKA The Baked Potato Building, Here In Richmond Va

    Modern building with circular layered design and crumpled metal facade, located above a busy parking lot with several cars.

    It was commissioned back in the early 60’s and the architect was literally inspired by a baked potato wrapped in foil that he was served at an architects luncheon. It’s ugly as all hell, but I love it

    SquirrelBurritos Report

    #36

    The Beer Can House

    House covered with dozens of aluminum cans, an example of unusual architecture in the bread-shaped bread factory category.

    It started off with the owner (during the late '60s) covering his yard and walk with concrete and mixing in different things (marbles, little statues, etc) and just kind of...expanded from there. Iirc, he claimed he did it because he didn't want to mow his lawn anymore XD

    rebby2000 Report

    nikkisevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Concrete is not the answer here. Clover in the sun, moss in the shade. Mow the clover occasionally, not as often as grass.

    #37

    Kazakhstan. We Have Got A Lot Of These. Egg

    Bread-shaped bread factory building with a large dome and modern architectural design under a cloudy sky.

    b100d7_cr0w Report

    #38

    Taiwan

    Two unusual oval-shaped buildings elevated on concrete stilts with stairs, showcasing weird architecture from around the world.

    These flying saucer houses, I couldn’t find any of them new, there’s a very rural spot that has a neighborhood full of them, but I think most were torn down last year

    olympic_peaks Report

    #39

    Japan. This Is Asahi Beer Museum

    Unique bread-shaped bread factory building with a large golden sculpture on top in an urban cityscape background.

    Serious-Discussion-2 Report

    #40

    In The Middle Of NYC. Edit: Leaked Documents Have Proven That Inside This Building Is The Nsa And Telecommunications

    Tall bread-shaped bread factory building with rectangular windows in an urban cityscape among other skyscrapers.

    mikki1time Report

    #41

    The Atomium, An Iron Atom 165 Billion Times The Size Of A Real Iron Atom. Belgium

    Reflective metal spheres connected by tubes forming a futuristic structure in a park, representing a unique bread-shaped bread factory design.

    FissileAlarm Report

    #42

    Elephant Building Bangkok

    Bread-shaped bread factory building with rectangular windows under a bright blue sky, an example of weird architecture.

    Ok-Active1581 Report

    #43

    Los Angeles, It Has To Be The Walt Disney Concert Hall

    Abstract modern building with curved metallic panels under a sunset sky, showcasing unique bread-shaped bread factory architecture.

    Designed by Frank Gehry. Personally not a fan of his architectural works, and I don’t personally like it but it makes for a good statement piece. Close seconds are The Broad Museum and Petersen Automotive Museum.

    OttomanEmpireBall Report

    nikkisevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Also not a Gehry fan, but he did do a magnificent job here of making something incredibly heavy appear to be about to take flight.

    #44

    Noah’s Ark In Kentucky, USA

    Bread-shaped bread factory building supported by beams with people walking nearby under a partly cloudy sky.

    kaywrennn Report

    #45

    Singapore. The Art Science Museum

    Modern building with unique architectural design resembling a bread-shaped bread factory near waterfront cityscape.

    EnvironmentalLion355 Report

    #46

    Russia. Grocery Store In Moscow

    Building with intricate, bread-shaped facade resembling a bread-shaped bread factory in an urban setting with parked cars and birds.

    Eimaga Report

    #47

    We Got The Kunsthaus In Graz. Always Makes Me Uncomfortable

    Futuristic bread-shaped building with rounded protrusions, glass extension, surrounded by traditional European rooftops and trees.

    meepweepsheet Report

    #48

    This Is East Beach Café In Littlehampton, UK. People Call It 'The Turd'

    Bread-shaped bread factory with a modern design and rust-colored exterior located in an open urban area under blue sky.

    meglington Report

    #49

    Legozilla? Tetris Tower? Actually, It's The Ayer Rajah Telephone Exchange (1978) In Singapore

    Futuristic building with blocky extensions and antennas, an example of weirdest buildings from around the world.

    sjioldboy Report

    #50

    Whale On The Danube Bank In Budapest

    A bread-shaped bread factory building with a modern glass facade located by a riverside in an urban area.

    Accurate_Cap_4920 Report

    #51

    Barcelona, Spain

    Reflective modern building shaped like a giant loaf of bread, surrounded by trees and a clear blue sky.

    ElA1to Report

    #52

    Germany. Bierpinsel In Berlin

    Unusual bread-shaped architecture with colorful panels and graffiti in an urban setting under a clear blue sky.

    knightriderin Report

    aprilpickett_3846
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    What is it? Oh, it's a restaurant. It's now closed due to ownership/government issues.

