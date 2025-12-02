ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the buildings we see in our day to day lives serve a purely practical purpose. They exist for us to live in, work in, shop in, and that’s usually where the story ends. Because of that, most of them don’t get much more interesting than their function. What you see is often exactly what you get.

But give an architect total freedom, and you’re bound to get something that tests the limits of imagination. Whether it turns out beautifully unique or oddly questionable doesn’t really matter. What counts is that it stands out and stays with you.

Bizarre Buildings on Reddit is the go-to place for these kinds of architectural experiments. Below are some of their best posts.

#1

The Snail House Of Sophia, Bulgaria

Colorful bizarre building shaped like a large snail with expressive eyes and a striped shell on a street corner.

RedRiverWindsock Report

    #2

    Louis Vuitton Building, New York City

    Bizarre building designed as a giant luxury trunk with detailed hardware and patterns in a busy city intersection.

    Fishk*ller01 Report

    #3

    The Brain Institute In Las Vegas

    Bizarre building with twisted metal exterior and distorted windows under a colorful sunset sky along an urban street.

    Over-Physics-7543 Report

    #4

    The Teapot Building In Wuxi, China

    Unique bizarre building shaped like a giant teapot with a large circular window, surrounded by vehicles and people on a rainy day.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #5

    Austria

    Unique bizarre building resembling a soft, cushion-like house with a red-tiled roof on a grassy lawn.

    Illustrious-Bit6347 Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it got stung by a bee! 🐝

    #6

    A Man In Nigeria Had This Airplane House Made In Honor Of His Wife And Her Love For Travel

    Unique bizarre building designed to look like an airplane integrated into a multi-story residential structure surrounded by trees.

    doubleina Report

    #7

    The "Flintstone House" In Belgium

    Facade of a bizarre building designed to look like jagged rock formations with embedded windows and doors.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #8

    Face House, Kyoto

    Unique bizarre building with round windows and rounded entrance resembling a face on a city street.

    barrylyndon_esq Report

    #9

    Buildings By Freddy Mamani In El Alto, Bolivia

    Colorful bizarre buildings with unique geometric designs and shapes, standing out in an urban construction area.

    biwook Report

    #10

    Sunac Guangzhou Grand Theatre Of Guangzhou, China - Now Officially The Ugliest Building In China - Nominated By Online Votes - Final Selection By A Panel Of Architects

    Bizarre building with a bold red exterior decorated with golden dragon designs next to a blue truck under clear skies.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #11

    The Toed Inn Sandwich Bar & Drive-In Of Los Angeles, California In 1939

    Bizarre building shaped like a giant frog serving hot dogs and sandwiches at a roadside barbecue stand.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #12

    China Is Also Home To Houses That Were Built On The Roofs Of Factory Buildings

    Unique bizarre building with upside-down houses elevated on stilts above a traditional multi-story structure surrounded by trees.

    achingcra Report

    #13

    Hang Nga's "Crazy House" In Dalat, Vietnam

    Bizarre building with unique organic shapes and twisted windows surrounded by trees under a bright blue sky.

    BrashUltim Report

    #14

    The Nautilus House In Mexico City

    Unique bizarre building shaped like a giant seashell with colorful circular windows at dusk in a natural setting.

    Master_Grape3439 Report

    #15

    Kuchlbauer Tower, Germany

    Colorful bizarre building with unique architectural design featuring gold domes and whimsical shapes under a clear blue sky.

    AnyReindeer3939 Report

    #16

    The Zip Building, Milan

    Bizarre building with a giant zipper design and unique architectural features in an urban setting under a blue sky.

    Imaginary_Highway834 Report

    #17

    In Metz, France, Hilton Opened A Philippe Starck-Designed Hotel

    Unique bizarre building with trees and greenery on rooftop, combining modern architecture with a classic house design.

    fan_tas_tic Report

    #18

    The Frame In Dubai- Elevator Up Walk Across A Glass Floor Elevator Down

    Bizarre building shaped like a giant golden frame towering against a partly cloudy sky with palm trees below.

    travelocean05 Report

    #19

    Rock Venue In Beijing With A Weird Blue Guy

    Blue bizarre building sculpture of a sitting creature playing a large guitar outside a commercial storefront in a city.

    aloeGrimoire Report

    #20

    This Building In Guizhou China

    Unique bizarre building with circular balconies featuring diverse colorful designs and greenery in a lush environment.

    Trick-Repair-4264 Report

    #21

    A (Non-Concept) Photo Of The New Eco-Friendly Building In Denver

    Modern bizarre building with unique curved glass facade and open staircases under clear blue sky.

    Mindless_Green_6278 Report

    #22

    Populus Hotel, Denver. Ugly Or Pretty ?

    Unique white building with intricate geometric patterns and arched windows, one of the bizarre buildings that look unreal.

    sumancha Report

    #23

    A House Built On A Rock In Bajina Basta, Serbia

    Unique bizarre building perched on a rock in the middle of a river with mountains and trees in the background

    GustyClea Report

    #24

    The Strawberry House In Bom Principio City, Brazil, A Region Known For Its Strawberry Cultivation

    Bizarre building shaped like a giant strawberry with windows and an arched entrance surrounded by greenery.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #25

    "Flintstone House," Declared "Public Nuisance," Now Allowed To Keep Colorful

    Colorful bizarre building with animal sculptures in a whimsical garden, showcasing unique architectural design and creativity.

    StormBackground7186 Report

    #26

    Church Building

    Unique bizarre building combining old brick church facade with modern grey siding in urban street setting under blue sky

    logatwork Report

    #27

    Eschif De Creyssac, Périgueux, France

    Unique bizarre building with a stone base and wooden upper structure, supported by angled beams against a clear blue sky.

    archlordluc Report

    #28

    Les Arènes De Picasso, Noisy-Le-Grand, France

    Unique bizarre building with large circular facade covered in geometric windows and satellite dishes on a cloudy day

    DeadlySnowflake Report

    #29

    Hospital In Indonesia

    Bizarre building designed like a large ship with pointed towers, set behind a rusty iron gate with a cross design.

    Cheap-Menu9081 Report

    #30

    This Building In Taipei

    Unique bizarre building with a large circular frame and modern glass windows in an urban residential area.

    biwook Report

    #31

    The Cabaret De Lenfer In Montmartre Paris 1892

    Facade of a bizarre building with an expressive monstrous face entrance and unique architectural details on a cobblestone street.

    playful_autumn19 Report

    #32

    Free Spirit Sphere "Eryn" Near Qualicum Bay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

    Spherical bizarre building treehouse with metal staircase surrounded by lush green forest and tall trees.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #33

    Druzhba Sanatorium, Crimea, 1983

    Unique bizarre building with futuristic design overlooking a beach crowded with sunbathers and waves crashing on shore.

    comradekiev Report

    #34

    When You're An Architect Whose Brother-In-Law Owns A Struggling Window Store

    Unique bizarre building with irregular windows and architectural elements, creating a surreal and unusual urban appearance.

    fitesmerb Report

    #35

    This Building Looks Like It Was Designed In Microsoft Word

    Tall bizarre building with unusual window patterns that make it look unique and hardly real against a cloudy sky.

    WetCoa Report

    #36

    Colin's Barn, Chedglow, England

    Stone bizarre building with unique castle-like features surrounded by lush greenery and tall grass under a cloudy sky

    Proof-Appointment314 Report

    #37

    The House Of The Five Continents Located At The Corner Of The Schildersstraat And The Plaatssnijderstraat

    Unique bizarre building with ship-shaped balcony and teal window frames on a vintage brick facade in urban setting.

    No-Alternative-3603 Report

    #38

    #47 An Apartment Building That Popped Up In Krasnodar, Russia

    Modern bizarre building with unique black and white geometric patterns creating optical illusions in urban area.

    Outrageous_Wasabi_34 Report

    #39

    This Building In Schorndorf Germany Looks Like A Charging Bull

    Bizarre building with unique geometric shapes and circular windows surrounded by grass under a blue sky with clouds.

    fassungslos2022 Report

    #40

    Bierpinsel In Berlin, Germany

    Bizarre building with a futuristic design elevated on a concrete pillar in an urban setting under clear blue sky.

    fassungslos2022 Report

    #41

    Ik Lab, Tulum, Mexico (Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel, 2018)

    Interior of a bizarre building featuring unique organic shapes and natural materials blending with the surrounding greenery.

    fassungslos2022 Report

    #42

    Uc San Diego Library Aka The Geisel Building

    Bizarre building with futuristic concrete supports and glass windows, showcasing unique and unusual architectural design.

    SupermanGamin Report

    #43

    Spanish Embassy In Brazil

    Aerial view of a bizarre building with unique geometric shapes and an unusual modern architectural design.

    stotesyoody Report

    #44

    Jinling Art Museum

    Bizarre building with unique geometric design and reflective water surface under a cloudy sky.

    logatwork Report

    #45

    This Building Really Blew My Mind

    Twisting glass skyscraper among other modern buildings showcasing bizarre buildings with unique architectural design.

    CurveIntelligent6985 Report

    #46

    Nutcracker, Bergamo

    Unique bizarre building at night with unconventional architectural design and rounded extensions on upper floors

    DoktorPauk Report

    #47

    Seiko Medical Beauty Clinic/セイコメディカルビューティクリニック, Kagoshima, Japan

    Modern bizarre building with unique futuristic design in an urban setting under a clear blue sky.

    FindingFoodFluency Report

    #48

    Castle Meur, France: The House Between The Rocks

    Unique bizarre building nestled between large rocks by calm water under a clear blue sky with natural reflection.

    fassungslos2022 Report

    #49

    This Trippy Building In London, England

    Facade of a bizarre building with unique brick pattern creating a 3D optical illusion around windows in modern architecture.

    420Eski-Grim Report

    #50

    Shipping Container Construction

    Colorful container home with unique architectural design, showcasing bizarre buildings that are so unique they hardly look real.

    fassungslos2022 Report

    #51

    The Gaylordsville Cake House

    Bizarre building with stacked green shingled levels and a concrete base surrounded by a fenced yard under blue sky.

    stook_jaint Report

    #52

    Gillette Castle In East Haddam, Connecticut

    Bizarre building made of irregular stones resembling a castle, set against a clear blue sky and surrounding trees.

    RedRiverWindsock Report

    #53

    Maison Du Sel, Wissembourg, Alsace, France

    Bizarre building with a warped roof and windows resembling a smiling face, surrounded by people and benches in a park.

    kokainhaendler Report

    #54

    Saemoonan Church In Seoul, Korea

    Modern bizarre building with unique curved design and glowing cross at dusk in urban setting with clear sky.

    Dismal_League_2266 Report

    #55

    Astra Building, Hamburg, Germany

    Unusual bizarre building elevated on a narrow base, featuring a boxy design with multiple windows against a clear blue sky.

    CryRevolutionary7867 Report

    #56

    “The Lipstick” - Gothenburg, Sweden [oc]

    Unique bizarre building with glowing red windows and futuristic design standing against a clear evening sky.

    Outrageous-Wheel-248 Report

    #57

    Unknown (Tehran, Iran)

    Tall bizarre building with unique architectural details and ornate windows against a gray sky background.

    FindingFoodFluency Report

    #58

    Superior Dome, Worlds Largest Wooden Dome, Marquette Michigan

    Bizarre buildings with unique dome shapes and unusual triangular windows under blue and cloudy skies.

    Cofiifii Report

    #59

    Times Square Studios Building With Its Lights Shut Off

    Unique bizarre building with curved dark exterior in urban cityscape, showcasing one of the most unusual architectural designs.

    cheeseburgercats Report

