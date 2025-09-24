ADVERTISEMENT

With entries from 64 countries, the 2025 Exposure One Awards: Photographer of the Year Contest is the most diverse edition to date – showcasing the universal appeal of black-and-white photography.

According to a statement released by the organizers: “The work of this year’s honorees affirms its lasting relevance, offering images that are both timeless and uncompromising in their vision. From mind-bending architectural photographs rendering our world as we’ve never seen it before, to powerful documentation of political demonstrations, to the raw drama of sport – these images are extraordinary. By joining the distinguished lineage of past winners, the 2025 award recipients further elevate the craft and continue to redefine what it means to create at the highest level in black and white.”

