With entries from 64 countries, the 2025 Exposure One Awards: Photographer of the Year Contest is the most diverse edition to date showcasing the universal appeal of black-and-white photography.

According to a statement released by the organizers: “The work of this year’s honorees affirms its lasting relevance, offering images that are both timeless and uncompromising in their vision. From mind-bending architectural photographs rendering our world as we’ve never seen it before, to powerful documentation of political demonstrations, to the raw drama of sport these images are extraordinary. By joining the distinguished lineage of past winners, the 2025 award recipients further elevate the craft and continue to redefine what it means to create at the highest level in black and white.”

Scroll down to explore the list of this year’s award-winning monochrome images.

#1

Roma, Italy By Alessandro Catinella

Black-and-white photo of a hand reaching towards floating bubbles in a cityscape, captured for Exposure One Awards.

    #2

    Le Mont–saint–michel Foggy Morning By Rolandas Urbonavicius

    Black and white photo of a historic church spire emerging from soft mist, awarded in 2025 Exposure One Awards.

    #3

    Lux By Arturo Gómez Sierra

    Black-and-white photo of a cross illuminated by circular light from above with geometric shadows radiating outward.

    Light descends in perfect symmetry, converging on a silent cross.

    #4

    Where The Wild Things Are By David Zlotky

    Black-and-white photo of a flowing forest stream surrounded by large rocks and tall trees, award-winning nature scene.

    I made these photographs with my 4x5 view camera on sheet film. They represent the beauty and mystery to be found in the quiet places of Colorado and Wisconsin. When I photograph these natural cathedrals, I feel as if I've heard whispered secrets that I can only share through the lens of my camera.

    #5

    The Forgotten History By Lee Ching Kai

    Black-and-white award-winning photo showing an abstract burning wooden structure with strong contrast and dynamic flames.

    The historical windows were captured in the 120-year-old Concubine Lane in Malaysia. The concept of cracked, burnt windows conveys the message that the historical values of famous places are wearing off as modernization occurs, and how good it is if we can remember those beautiful values, isn’t it?

    #6

    Still Life: Femme Orange By Yuting Zhang

    Black-and-white photo of a single textured orange with dramatic lighting and shadows, capturing detail and contrast.

    #7

    Mi Yo By Silvia Guillén

    Black cat lying in soft light, featured in award-winning black-and-white photos from the 2025 Exposure One Awards.

    #8

    The Rhino And The Flock Of Birds By Alessandro Marena

    Black-and-white photo of a rhino walking on grass with birds flying around, featured in exposure one awards.

    #9

    Ling By Adam Amouri

    Black-and-white photo of a person’s back and head with sleek hair, showcasing award-winning Exposure One photography.

    Precision in every curve. The light sculpts her neck and glossy hair, where elegance meets art in a single frame.

    #10

    Inverted Realities By Alexandra Thannhäuser

    Minimalist black-and-white photo with geometric architecture and a woman standing, showcasing award-winning black-and-white photography.

    At its heart, it speaks to the quiet strength that comes from shifting perspectives—questioning your direction, embracing change, and steadily aligning your path with your hopes rather than your fears.

    #11

    No Safety Net By Brian Morgan

    Black-and-white photo of a dancer in costume taking a selfie while children play nearby in a candid moment.

    Never - in my seven years spent with the Travelling Circus - did I consider shooting in anything other than Black and White. How else to capture the egalitarian nature of Circus, the aesthetic and grotesque, the achingly beautiful, happy and heartbreakingly sad manifestations of Circus life.

    #12

    Solidarity Within The Muslim Community By Chris Mozyro

    Black-and-white photo of a woman passionately protesting in a street, featured in award-winning exposure one photos.

    July 29, 2023. On that day, a significant protest took place in London, where Muslims gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, while expressing their outrage and demanding that European governments take a more serious approach to hate crimes against Muslims.

    #13

    Boy At Water Sprinkler By Scarlett Freund

    Black-and-white photo of a child standing under a misting fountain in an urban setting, award-winning exposure.

    On a sultry day in Budapest, a young boy cools off by jutting his head under a public sprinkler.

    #14

    The Philosopher By Stafford Robinson

    Black-and-white award-winning photo of a monkey in water with falling snow in the 2025 Exposure One Awards.

    #15

    She Became The Music By Ho Feng Shih

    Black-and-white photo showing a large audience in a theater or concert hall from behind a silhouetted figure.

    #16

    Calcium Forms By Haochen He

    Black-and-white photo of detailed rock formation partially submerged in clear water with textured surface patterns.

    #17

    Keeping Up Appearances By Gerard Sexton

    Close-up black-and-white photo of a swan's feathers and curved neck from award-winning Exposure One Awards.

    #18

    Vulture Perched On A Log During The Rain By Fabrício Peixoto Da Silva Mello

    Black-and-white photo of a dark bird perched on a tree stump with blurred natural background, award-winning exposure.

    #19

    After The Snow By Philippe Ricordel

    Black-and-white photo of bare trees in a snowy landscape showcasing minimalism and contrast from award-winning Exposure One Awards.

    Group of trees covered by the snow fallen during the night storm at the top of a hill where the sky meet the snowy ground.

    #20

    Café By Loren Byers

    Black-and-white photo of a coffee cup on a table with strong light beams in a minimalistic setting.

    #21

    Timeless Lines By Dulcie May

    Minimalist black-and-white photo focusing on smooth lines and curves in an award-winning exposure one composition.

    #22

    Loneliness By Francisco Saraiva

    Black and white photo of a turtle among wet stones, showcasing award-winning black-and-white photography style.

    This image was originally taken with 4x5" color film, and then converted to B&W. This turtle is still my pet today and is now 8 years old. Each rock was hand painted black on a black background, so when viewed in color, it barely changes at all, except for the color of this little animal.

    #23

    Sugar Gallery By Jozef Danyi

    Black-and-white portrait of a person with a tall textured hat and fabric covering the face, eyes gazing directly at camera.

    Inspired by the form of a sugar loaf, this fine art portrait explores themes of purity, anonymity, and tradition. The sculptural fabric conceals and reveals, evoking sweetness, silence, and introspection through a minimalist, surreal lens.

    #24

    Jumping Into Chaos By Thomas Ebner

    Black-and-white photo of a dynamic punk rock singer mid-jump on stage during a live music performance.

    A punk icon mid-leap, frozen in raw energy. This black-and-white shot captures the untamed spirit of a live show—leather, sweat, rebellion. The airborne frontman channels pure adrenaline while the guitarist grounds the scene. Punk’s not dead—it’s airborne.

    #25

    Eaton Canyon Fire, Altadena, California, 2025 By Hillary Greene-Pae

    Black-and-white photo of a dilapidated building with dramatic skies, showcasing award-winning photography style.

    #26

    Framed Time By Haochen He

    Black-and-white photo of modern skyscraper framed by traditional architecture, showcasing award-winning exposure photography.

    #27

    A Soft Reminder In A Sharp World By Frank Proost

    Single fluffy cloud floating above minimalist buildings in a black-and-white photo from Exposure One Awards 2025.

    #28

    A Foggy Day By Alexandra Thannhäuser

    Black and white photo of a person walking on a bridge with a tall tower in the fog from Exposure One Awards

    A timeless scene unfolds in the midst of a busy city. The fog softens the skyline, revealing the tower in quiet silhouette. Below, the movement of a lone figure contrasts with the vertical and horizontal lines, bringing life to the still geometry of the scene.

    #29

    Siblings By Beatrice Heydiri

    Close-up black-and-white portrait of a serious young girl held by a woman, showcasing award-winning photographic composition.

    #30

    Lilies By James Flanagan

    Close-up black-and-white photo of a peace lily flower highlighting texture and contrast for Exposure One Awards.

    The study of lilies.

    #31

    Bulevardi By Paulo Dos Santos Sousa

    Aerial view of a city street and buildings in an award-winning black-and-white photo from Exposure One Awards.

    From above, the wide, structured Bulevardi i Ri, in Tirana, slices through the city like a sharp line of progress, contrasting vividly with the narrow, winding roads of the older neighborhoods it intersects.

    #32

    Sunday Morning Urban Landscape By Scarlett Freund

    Black-and-white street photo of an elderly man walking on a cobblestone road near closed storefronts.

    On a quiet Sunday morning, an older man walks through the empty streets of Pamplona, all shops shuttered. His feet echo off the cobblestones. The absence of crowds magnifies every detail and store sign. In that stillness, he is witness and participant in the city's secret life before it awakens.

    #33

    Jump By Normunds Kaprano

    Black-and-white photo of ballet dancers practicing in a studio captured with dynamic movement and sharp contrast.

    #34

    Midwinter Stop By Matt Hill

    Black-and-white photo of a gas station at night with bright lights highlighting the building and pumps.

    #35

    Underground Beauty By Mario Schneider

    Young woman standing in a subway, holding a pole and notebooks, captured in an award-winning black-and-white photo.

    #36

    Outlook - Window Of Soul By Joachim Lindenthal

    Black-and-white photo of a snowy mountain landscape viewed through a window over a calm sea.

    #37

    Bodyscapes By Dulcie May

    Close-up black-and-white photos showing wood grain patterns and a human fingerprint texture detail.

    #38

    The Stillness Between By Dennis Maida

    Two small boats connected by a rope, captured in award-winning black-and-white photography style.

    #39

    Twins By Mario Schneider

    Black-and-white photo of two boys wearing Legend shirts, captured as part of award-winning black-and-white photos Exposure One Awards.

