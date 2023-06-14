80 Ridiculous Moments Of Straight People Forgetting That LGBTQ+ Couples Are A Thing (New Pics)
Barely seven years ago, most Americans believed that being gay is "just the way some choose to live." You know, like choosing your diet or hairdo. And while the tide has shifted, with society being more accepting than ever, more folks are coming out as LGBTQ+ than ever before - some chose and still do forget that it's as real as global warming or Christmas.
The subreddit Sappho And Her Friend, then, is a godsend which sheds light on cringeworthy instances of LGBTQ+ erasure from academia, pop culture and real life. Who knew that straight people completely ignoring the fact that LGBTQ+ is a thing can be so absurdly amusing.
Happy Thanksgiving To All Aunties With Lifelong Roommates
And They Were “Color Enthusiasts”
I like to wear rainbow colors and bright colors in general, just because they're pretty. I'm cis-hetero btw, but I don't mind being mistaken as LGBTQ+
Sit On My Face But Just In A Friend's Way
Well, I would take this answer as a very polite, but clear, "no, thank you".
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
It is nice to see sisters so close.... no, not that close! This isn't Alabama!
“I Think Emily Dickinson Was A Lesbian”
Me_irlgbt
She just wants the other girl to be her roommate. Like, share the house. And the bed, of course.
People Acting Like Gay People Didn’t Exist Until 2020
Reminds me of the controversy surrounding The Little Mermaid. How the actual f**k is her skin colour a problem. She's a MERMAID. And before you say 'oh but original Ariel was a redhead' It's a fictional character, and if they had changed just her hair colour - there wouldn't have been an outcry. People try and pretend it's about hair colour, but it's not-so-well-hidden racism.
Who's Gonna Tell Them
Oh, so it doesn't count if it's not p in v and no one gets pregnant 🤣
What To Call Your Straight Aunt's Husband
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Hitting With That Self Sappho
Did she say it whilst inside the class closet?
The Apostrophe Is Not In The Wrong Place
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
So.... do you save money by having a double wedding at the same venue on the same day?
Her “Friend “
It's Perfect
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
But.... how... can.... that..... be? Does not compute!
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
I have to wait until 10am GMT before I realise homosexuality is a thing. Currently 9:38 and I do not understand these posts at all.
[insert Joke Title Here]
In my younger days I did not know about transgender people throughout history. I did basic research. Yes, there are transgender people throughout history.
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
And They Were Shipmates
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Ugh! All. The. Time. Try being two married men with a 9yo son. That literally blows their minds if they’re not calling the cops assuming we’re kidnappers or pedophiles.
I Am A Very Clueless Individual
But that's OK. They just were handling things with discretion.
Oh My God, They Were Manicurists
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Good friends can share beds without there being any awkwardness.
The Opposite Of Erasure, For Once!
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
I Believe This Man Is Really Close To Having A Realization About Himself That He Is Going To Be Uncomfortable With
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
That might just be an honest mistake, but it’s still pretty funny
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Tumblr
Ah Yes, Clearly Just A School Friend
Chopin was obviously looking to save money and wanted a room mate to help pay the rent.
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
What Is A Gay Bar For?
Friendship Is A Blessing
Ultimate Gal Pals
Vivianne Miedema - All Round Legend
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
But Boys Don't Get Periods??? Lol
I Mean... Isn't It Obvious?
💅
"When Did You Stop Being Gay"
I Have To Go Before I Put Your Head Through A Wall
Stop Saying You're Lesbian
Given the examples of manhood we often see on this site, I am surprised the whole female race has not decided to become lesbian.