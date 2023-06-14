Barely seven years ago, most Americans believed that being gay is "just the way some choose to live." You know, like choosing your diet or hairdo. And while the tide has shifted, with society being more accepting than ever, more folks are coming out as LGBTQ+ than ever before - some chose and still do forget that it's as real as global warming or Christmas.

The subreddit Sappho And Her Friend, then, is a godsend which sheds light on cringeworthy instances of LGBTQ+ erasure from academia, pop culture and real life. Who knew that straight people completely ignoring the fact that LGBTQ+ is a thing can be so absurdly amusing.