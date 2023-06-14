Barely seven years ago, most Americans believed that being gay is "just the way some choose to live." You know, like choosing your diet or hairdo. And while the tide has shifted, with society being more accepting than ever, more folks are coming out as LGBTQ+ than ever before - some chose and still do forget that it's as real as global warming or Christmas.

The subreddit Sappho And Her Friend, then, is a godsend which sheds light on cringeworthy instances of LGBTQ+ erasure from academia, pop culture and real life. Who knew that straight people completely ignoring the fact that LGBTQ+ is a thing can be so absurdly amusing.

#1

Happy Thanksgiving To All Aunties With Lifelong Roommates

Happy Thanksgiving To All Aunties With Lifelong Roommates

Tavietavie Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
They even share a bed, purely to cut down on expenses though, honest!

#2

And They Were “Color Enthusiasts”

And They Were “Color Enthusiasts”

finnsatch Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
I like to wear rainbow colors and bright colors in general, just because they're pretty. I'm cis-hetero btw, but I don't mind being mistaken as LGBTQ+

#3

Sit On My Face But Just In A Friend's Way

Sit On My Face But Just In A Friend's Way

FruityNesa Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
Well, I would take this answer as a very polite, but clear, "no, thank you".

#4

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

FemmeCreature Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
It is nice to see sisters so close.... no, not that close! This isn't Alabama!

#5

“I Think Emily Dickinson Was A Lesbian”

“I Think Emily Dickinson Was A Lesbian”

yesisaidthis Report

#6

Me_irlgbt

Me_irlgbt

TheHiddenNinja6 Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
She just wants the other girl to be her roommate. Like, share the house. And the bed, of course.

#7

People Acting Like Gay People Didn’t Exist Until 2020

People Acting Like Gay People Didn’t Exist Until 2020

willeezer Report

xxx
xxx
Community Member
Reminds me of the controversy surrounding The Little Mermaid. How the actual f**k is her skin colour a problem. She's a MERMAID. And before you say 'oh but original Ariel was a redhead' It's a fictional character, and if they had changed just her hair colour - there wouldn't have been an outcry. People try and pretend it's about hair colour, but it's not-so-well-hidden racism.

#8

Who's Gonna Tell Them

Who's Gonna Tell Them

ManyTraining6 Report

Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
Oh, so it doesn't count if it's not p in v and no one gets pregnant 🤣

#9

What To Call Your Straight Aunt's Husband

What To Call Your Straight Aunt's Husband

northlakes20 Report

H Nunya
H Nunya
Community Member
Thank you for your service.

#10

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Excellesse Report

#11

Hitting With That Self Sappho

Hitting With That Self Sappho

Thedepressionoftrees Report

#12

The Apostrophe Is Not In The Wrong Place

The Apostrophe Is Not In The Wrong Place

lancea_longini Report

#13

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

RhymesWithSky Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
So.... do you save money by having a double wedding at the same venue on the same day?

#14

Her “Friend “

Her “Friend “

rosssettti Report

Soton_Sherpa
Soton_Sherpa
Community Member
Oh yeah, that's definitely a "friend".

#15

It's Perfect

It's Perfect

Thedepressionoftrees Report

#16

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

kittyk8888 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
But.... how... can.... that..... be? Does not compute!

#17

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

lulugingerspice Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
I have to wait until 10am GMT before I realise homosexuality is a thing. Currently 9:38 and I do not understand these posts at all.

#18

[insert Joke Title Here]

[insert Joke Title Here]

JohnZ117 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
In my younger days I did not know about transgender people throughout history. I did basic research. Yes, there are transgender people throughout history.

#19

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

soloeject Report

#20

And They Were Shipmates

And They Were Shipmates

KawaiiPotato15 Report

#21

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Prosecco787 Report

OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
Ugh! All. The. Time. Try being two married men with a 9yo son. That literally blows their minds if they’re not calling the cops assuming we’re kidnappers or pedophiles.

#22

I Am A Very Clueless Individual

I Am A Very Clueless Individual

IcyyPaintbrush Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
But that's OK. They just were handling things with discretion.

#23

Oh My God, They Were Manicurists

Oh My God, They Were Manicurists

LadyTentacles Report

#24

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

ericaferrica Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Good friends can share beds without there being any awkwardness.

#25

The Opposite Of Erasure, For Once!

The Opposite Of Erasure, For Once!

chaosgirl93 Report

Sandella
Sandella
Community Member
What is OG in this context? Original God?

#26

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

RhymesWithSky Report

#27

I Believe This Man Is Really Close To Having A Realization About Himself That He Is Going To Be Uncomfortable With

I Believe This Man Is Really Close To Having A Realization About Himself That He Is Going To Be Uncomfortable With

NomadFire Report

#28

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

TenThousandKobolds Report

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
That might just be an honest mistake, but it’s still pretty funny

#29

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

SuspiciousPaperclip Report

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
Awww ❤️❤️❤️

#30

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

xain_the_idiot Report

#31

Roommates

Roommates

LilliputianMouse Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
I mean....technically....

#32

Tumblr

Tumblr

Louisfroor Report

#33

Ah Yes, Clearly Just A School Friend

Ah Yes, Clearly Just A School Friend

soup-cats Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Chopin was obviously looking to save money and wanted a room mate to help pay the rent.

#34

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Puzzleheaded_Tree290 Report

H Nunya
H Nunya
Community Member
Little sister knows what’s up.

#35

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

SuspiciousPaperclip Report

#36

What Is A Gay Bar For?

What Is A Gay Bar For?

Manealendil Report

#37

Friendship Is A Blessing

Friendship Is A Blessing

DaijobuKitty Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
Never out someone else, not your news to share regardless of how obvious it is!

#38

Ultimate Gal Pals

Ultimate Gal Pals

piratekangs Report

#39

Vivianne Miedema - All Round Legend

Vivianne Miedema - All Round Legend

golfbuggysareawesome Report

#40

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Lesbefriends_2 Report

#41

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

asuperbstarling Report

#42

But Boys Don't Get Periods??? Lol

But Boys Don't Get Periods??? Lol

_DonkeyPigeon_ Report

#43

I Mean... Isn't It Obvious?

I Mean... Isn't It Obvious?

brothello69 Report

#44

💅

💅

humanpartyring Report

#45

"When Did You Stop Being Gay"

"When Did You Stop Being Gay"

cybernet377 Report

#46

I Have To Go Before I Put Your Head Through A Wall

I Have To Go Before I Put Your Head Through A Wall

reddit.com Report

#47

Stop Saying You're Lesbian

Stop Saying You're Lesbian

that1lesmafia Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Given the examples of manhood we often see on this site, I am surprised the whole female race has not decided to become lesbian.

#48

Well, An Attempt But A Failed One Thank Goodness

Well, An Attempt But A Failed One Thank Goodness

mrmeeseekslifeispain Report

Sandella
Sandella
Community Member
And given enough time I'm sure it'll be outlawed in America next sigh

#49

Ms. And Mrs

Ms. And Mrs

_Username-Available Report

H Nunya
H
Community Member
Misogyny right there

#50

"Neighbours"

"Neighbours"

RaptureInRed Report

#51

"Twisting Classical Characters Like Dorian Gray Into A Homosexual"

"Twisting Classical Characters Like Dorian Gray Into A Homosexual"

issiautng Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
reading is hard for some i guess? lol

#52

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

ericaferrica Report

Sandella
Sandella
Community Member
I wonder how many of his good male friends he routinely makes out with then haha

#53

How Many Here Are In The "More Options" Category?

How Many Here Are In The "More Options" Category?

JohnZ117 Report

#54

Has Scantily Clad Male Dancers, Sings About Bussy, But Still Probably Straight

Has Scantily Clad Male Dancers, Sings About Bussy, But Still Probably Straight

nastyjman Report

#55

Two Men Having Sex Is Unheard Of

Two Men Having Sex Is Unheard Of

shmupied Report

#56

Oh, Yeah, Definitely Cis, Just Pretending To Be A Man...for 50 Years

Oh, Yeah, Definitely Cis, Just Pretending To Be A Man...for 50 Years

Allygatornado Report

#57

Such Friendship, Much Platonic

Such Friendship, Much Platonic

romuald244 Report

#58

They Must've Been Such Good Friends

They Must've Been Such Good Friends

zNightmime Report

#59

1 Month After My Mom And Uncle Came To The Conclusion My Cousin Isn't Gay:

1 Month After My Mom And Uncle Came To The Conclusion My Cousin Isn't Gay:

DenikaMae Report

#60

Author Of The Book Behind A New Bbc Drama

Author Of The Book Behind A New Bbc Drama

princemephtik Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
"Honey I'm so sorry to tell you this but according to twitter I'm not gay".

#61

For Those Who Don't Get It, "Alta" Is Feminine, And This Guy Is Gay Trying To Say His Type Is A Tall Male "Alto"

For Those Who Don't Get It, "Alta" Is Feminine, And This Guy Is Gay Trying To Say His Type Is A Tall Male "Alto"

FamilyFriendli Report

#62

They Were Roommates!

They Were Roommates!

Sister_Rebel Report

#63

Aunt Pat And Her "Roommate", 1986

Aunt Pat And Her "Roommate", 1986

Snukes42Q Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
good for them.... but the sartorial choices in this pic are the really hard pill to swallow... gotta love the 80ies

#64

Is It Straight For A Woman To Have Crushes On Women?

Is It Straight For A Woman To Have Crushes On Women?

glittermunster Report

LB
LB
Community Member
So this one is an easy fix...

#65

Should We Tell Her?

Should We Tell Her?