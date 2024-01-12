Netizens had a discussion online about this topic after one Reddit user posed a question asking others to share something that they have stopped buying because it became too expensive to have it. Scroll through, upvote and share your thoughts in the comments below!

But while everything is becoming more expensive, some items have ballooned in price so much that most folks have simply stopped buying them. I mean, most of the time it’s possible to live without them, but unfortunately this list includes medication or dental care, which are kind of necessities.

Let’s just say it bluntly - many things are so expensive these days that when you are buying them, you need to prepare a few days in advance psychologically. And I'm not talking about luxury items, but just simple things. Things like washing machine capsules, grapes or simply ordering food.

#1 Medication. My chronic illness requires an infusion @ $10,000 copay every 7 weeks. My yearly income is ~$60,000. In America it's much cheaper to die, I can get a lovely funeral for a 1 time fee of $10,000

#2 Concert tickets

#3 A strange one, but bowling. A few years ago my girlfriend and I went bowling at a local Bowlero and it was maybe $60 for shoe rental and 2 hours of bowling for two people. Just recently we checked prices online so we could go again, and the same rental and playing time is $150! Insanity.



Edit to add: this is the only bowling alley left in this medium size city. It used to be an AMF bowling alley before Bowlero. I looked around and the next closest one is in a small town an hour away, so not really viable for quick fun entertainment. And regarding Groupon deals: I checked the app and Bowlero isn’t running any deals there currently.



I just checked to see what the pricing would be during peak time, and it’s even more insane: $242 for two people, one lane for 2 hours, with two shoe rentals. They added an “event fee”but it’s in no way an event. I hear it’s cheaper if you just show up, but for them to even have that listed is crazy.

#4 Ordering pizza. I'll still order for pickup sometimes if there is a good deal but no more just picking up the phone and randomly ordering one.

#5 Frickin mcdonalds, like I aint paying 11 bucks for a half a*s micro cheeseburger meal

#6 I used to adore exploring the cheese aisle, trying out unique flavors and textures.

#7 new clothes. i tried to downgrade from

mall to amazon but that stuff is mostly trash. i thrift now, its not as bad as i anticipated, a lot of stuff is discarded with tags, i even ran into a sweater that i wanted years ago

#8 Eating out. Not worth the price and food quality is not there anymore. And smaller portions for higher prices.

#9 Farewell, daily lattes! My budget cried every time, so I learned to froth my own milk - now I'm a barista on a budget!

#10 As of this month, streaming services. Between the cost of all of them and amount of ads we STILL have to watch it's a no go. We've had enough of it. We got a VPN and will be returning to the high seas.

#11 New video games. Everything i get is on sale..Turns out that you can wait..

#12 Soda. I choose not to buy it. Used to buy cases from sam's or Costco when it was in the realm of $10 a case of 36. Less at $12. Have not bought soda in cans since the pandemic made them hit about $17 a case here in Texas.

#13 Frito-Lay brand chips. Ridiculously overpriced these days for absolutely no reason whatsoever. Pepsi can go f**k themselves

#14 Food delivery- the fees jack up the price too much for my liking. If I do order food (which I also am doing less) I pick it up

#15 my car. I just said f**k it i'll work from home and get a bike

#16 Groceries every week. Now I make do with what I can and do more frozen meals

#17 AirBnB. With all the added fees, especially cleaning fees, it’s cheaper to stay in a hotel. I’m not paying a $300 cleaning fee when I’m the one cleaning!

#18 Getting my nails done. I remember going with my sister and getting a manicure or pedicure for around $25-$30, so maybe $35-$45 after tip and taxes. My last nail visit cost nearly $100 after tip and everything, just for a manicure. That was over a year ago and I haven’t gone anywhere since. Especially when you can get glue on nails that look fairly nice for $6 and don’t tear up your nails when they come off. I don’t know how other women are affording salon visits these days

#19 A constantly updated gaming PC (like maybe all new parts every 2 years). Now it's just until something breaks or won't run a game I like.

#20 Panera.

#21 Three meals a day.

#22 Amy's frozen meals. Healthy, and used to be affordable.

#23 Five Guys Burgers

#24 Blonde bayalage. $500 a pop, $350 touch ups…insane how much hair salons have increased prices in the last 5-10 years

#25 Oysters, those things outperform the S&P 500

#26 I stopped buying new gadgets and electronics every time there's an update. Initially, it was a fascination, but then I realized that technology changes too quickly, and constant purchases become a burden on the wallet. Now, I try to make more mindful purchases and upgrade devices only when necessary.

#27 Cocktails. $15-$18 seems like the norm at restaurants now.

#28 Deli lunch meat. Too expensive.

#29 Dental care.

#30 Printer ink

#31 Name brand anything, generic forever now

#32 Household repairs and yard work.



When contractors started charging more per hour than experienced lawyers, I decided the hell with it. I can’t justify spending $350 for 15 minutes worth of minor repair work or $50 per hour to trim hedges. I restrict repairs to things that *must* be fixed, such as plumbing.



The biggest problem with repairs is that not only have prices tripled beyond what the work is worth, but that there’s a high probability they’ll do a poor job or create new problems that didn’t exist.

#33 Lego.