Man Asks If It Was A Jerk Move To Correct His Step-Daughter’s Dad When He Called Him Her ‘Nanny’

Divorce is not an easy thing, especially when you have children. However, life goes on, and it’s something that you absolutely must accept!

Sadly, though, coming to terms with new changes is not a swift task. For some, it takes months, and for others – years; but there are also those who are not even trying to move on and constantly direct their insecurities toward their ex’s partners.

More info: Reddit

The netizen has been one of the primary caretakers of his stepdaughter for the past 7 years

“Mark,” the kid’s bio dad, is notorious for teasing the OP and calling him his daughter’s ‘nanny’

“AITA for correcting my stepdaughter’s dad when he called me her nanny?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if he’s indeed a jerk for shutting down his wife’s ex’s snarky remark. The post managed to garner nearly 12K upvotes as well as 1.7K comments discussing the matter.

Did you know that according to a 2020 report from the Census Bureau – which is a leading provider of quality data about American citizens and the economy – the United States has about 12.9 million custodial parents?

Life is a highly unpredictable thing, and it just so happens that even the most seemingly stable and “happy” bonds can end up in separation.

Calling it quits with a person you once thought to be your forever partner is taxing enough; yet, when children are involved, it’s in your best interest to put whatever hurt, resentment, and offense you have aside and handle this unpleasant process in a manner that’s as pain-free as possible.

Now, co-parenting is beneficial to everyone.

It requires consistent communication between the parents, meaning that you’ll have a greater chance of developing a healthy relationship that’ll allow you to raise your child jointly and in wholesome conditions. You’ll get a stable environment and emotional support, demonstrate positive role modeling to your offspring, have fewer things to quarrel about, and have an overall support system!

In spite of that, it’s vital to remember that people are different, and all 8.1 billion of us handle and do things the way we see fit. Unfortunately, sometimes the bats in the belfry make themselves known, which results in poor judgment that doesn’t only affect your own well-being but the well-being of your kid and the important someones that surround them.

Dealing with such hiccups is challenging and might not bring you the desired result because, well, people are who they are – however, a little clapback to set things straight has never hurt anyone!

One day, the author had enough of his games and publicly corrected the man – however, “Mark” later bashed him for humiliating him

u/gregsol, the author of today’s story, is a stepfather to 9-year-old Santana; the girl sees her bio dad, Mark, every other weekend and on some holidays, which seemed to have been working pretty well for the entire family until Mark let his insecurity get the best of him.

Since the man has been in Santana’s life for the past seven years, the two have grown very close – plus, since the birth of the couple’s middle kid, the OP also fully immersed himself into the stay-at-home dad role, meaning that he’s the one making lunches and driving the kids to activities, which, of course, includes Santana.

It was said that Mark has always been self-conscious about the Redditor’s place in his daughter’s life and has repeatedly teased him for his stay-at-home duties and given him the moniker of Santana’s nanny.

Naturally, the OP’s wife always shut him down, and the man chose to ignore his antics and minimize their contact – until the day he had to pick up Santana from his house.

On the day of the incident, the guy was throwing a BBQ, and there were quite a few relatives there whom the netizen had never met before, so when his stepdaughter ran into his arms, it did raise a few eyebrows.

Surprise, surprise, instead of approaching this situation correctly and like an adult, Mark let out a chuckle and introduced the OP as Santana’s nanny once again; however, the author had had enough of his games and re-introduced himself as the girl’s stepfather.

Later that day, Mark blasted both the OP and his ex-spouse for “humiliating him.”

What is your take on this story? Do you think Mark was being too much?