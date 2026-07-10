Star In Her 60s Reveals Relationship With 22-Year-Old, And People Aren’t Taking It All

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Kathy Griffin, 65, has hard-launched a new relationship on social media with a man she claims is 43 years her junior.

The photo she posted with the unidentified younger man was captioned, “He is 22. Have at it, internet.”

Netizens were quick to take Griffin up on her invitation, with many calling her a “cradle robber” and a “p**ophile.”

Highlights Kathy Griffin, 65, revealed her new romance with a 22-year-old man, inviting the internet to weigh in on their age gap.

While some netizens suggested he was only interested in her wealth, others criticized Griffin by labeling her a “cougar.”

The comedian, who has a history of dating younger men, had embraced the term in a 2025 press essay.

Griffin has a history of dating people significantly younger than herself. This includes her ex-husband, Randy Bick, who, at 47, was 18 years younger than she was.

RELATED:

Kathy Griffin invited critics to react to her new romance, and they did not hold back

Image credits: Getty/Variety

Griffin, decked out in a black ruffled ensemble and a matching pair of heels, twinned with her boyfriend, who wore a black T-shirt and trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He looked straight into the camera that captured their picture while holding hands with Griffin and using his other hand to open the car door for her.

Image credits: kathygriffin

His display of chivalry was met with skepticism, as social media users claimed he was only dating her for her money.

“He must’ve lived in a basement somewhere,” one remarked, while another quipped, “He’s ‘having it’ at your bank account.”

“He’s a smart cookie,” a third wrote.

Image credits: kathygriffin

Others directed their criticism toward Griffin, with one saying, “She is taking advantage of a man whose frontal cortex isn’t fully developed yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now imagine the roles reversed,” a second prompted.

“She cast a spell on him,” a third asserted, while a fourth agreed, writing, “She has always been a witch. Ugly inside and out.”

“I’m surprised it’s not a 6-year-old in this PedoWood,” a separate user said.

Does he look to you like he’s there willingly? pic.twitter.com/9s9Kzlw1gB — wyatt terrasch (@MarkAll12760351) July 10, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, this is not the first time in recent weeks Griffin has introduced a romantic relationship without identifying the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in mid-May, she posted a photo of herself with someone who looked closer to her age, writing, “We’re insta official. Deal with it.”

The post has since been deleted.

Griffin’s friends and fans appeared supportive of her new romance, sending her messages of encouragement

Image credits: kathygriffin

Model and singer Courtney Stodden, who commanded the spotlight in 2011 for her own age-gap relationship after marrying actor Doug Hutchison at 16 while he was 51, wrote, “You’ll always be hot.”

“Off to MSG to check out the wedding venue? Sending love to the two of you,” actor and singer Danny Burstein commented.

“Enjoy,” added renowned pastry chef George Geary.

Image credits: BACKGRID

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Leonardo DiCaprio can do it, she can too,” one fan announced, while another praised Griffin as a “female in a male-dominated field.”

“Get it, momma,” a third supporter cheered.

Another defended Griffin’s relationship by pointing out how both she and her partner were adults and could “make relationship decisions without needing anyone’s input.”

Griffin admitted not dating guys her age since she was in her 30s in a public essay

Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The comedian opened up about falling in love with a 23-year-old in a December essay for The Cut, following her January 2025 divorce from Randy Bick.

Calling her affections for him “accidental,” she said he attracted her because “he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have.”

She added that she felt extremely comfortable with him, even though it sounded “corny” and “lame.”

Image credits: kathygriffin

“It was nice to know that my heart could still feel like that in my 60s, and it was nice to have the universe show me a guy that I really got a kick out of but also respected,” she wrote.

“I thought he was smart,” Griffin continued. “I thought he could roll in different worlds. It sounds cliché, and maybe he was an old soul, but I don’t know, we just clicked.”

However, Griffin acknowledged that she ultimately believed their relationship could not last and that she felt she was “baggage” to him.

She said she decided to “set him free,” despite him telling her that he did not want children and could spend the rest of his life with her.

“I was like, ‘You don’t know that. You’re 23. You have no idea,’” she recalled.

Image credits: kathygriffin

Griffin also embraced the “cougar” label in the same essay, viewing it as a reflection of having the freedom to choose a partner beyond societal expectations.

“I’ve only been asked out by younger guys,” she explained. “I kind of am a cougar, which to me just means you have the freedom to choose the person that you want as opposed to the age bracket that society tells you is the only option for you.”

The comedian added that she has always been transparent about her age on dating apps.

“I put 64 on my profile, and when I went on those dates, every one of them was at least 20 years younger,” she shared. “What am I gonna do?”

Many called Griffin’s new partner a paid intimate companion

Image credits: faveeeeta

Image credits: MistySaint1328

Image credits: Berk62666

Image credits: TCoff88

Image credits: Mulfs_Ke

Image credits: AcemanX69

Image credits: TigerIsCoo1

Image credits: FroderickF59295

Image credits: Nightofrepublic

Image credits: onlysafiya

Image credits: USKnightX