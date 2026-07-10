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Star In Her 60s Reveals Relationship With 22-Year-Old, And People Aren’t Taking It All
Star in her 60s, with long red hair, next to a younger man opening a car door on a city street at night.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Star In Her 60s Reveals Relationship With 22-Year-Old, And People Aren’t Taking It All

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Comedian Kathy Griffin, 65, has hard-launched a new relationship on social media with a man she claims is 43 years her junior.

The photo she posted with the unidentified younger man was captioned, “He is 22. Have at it, internet.”

Netizens were quick to take Griffin up on her invitation, with many calling her a “cradle robber” and a “p**ophile.”

Highlights
  • Kathy Griffin, 65, revealed her new romance with a 22-year-old man, inviting the internet to weigh in on their age gap.
  • While some netizens suggested he was only interested in her wealth, others criticized Griffin by labeling her a “cougar.”
  • The comedian, who has a history of dating younger men, had embraced the term in a 2025 press essay.

Griffin has a history of dating people significantly younger than herself. This includes her ex-husband, Randy Bick, who, at 47, was 18 years younger than she was.

RELATED:

    Kathy Griffin invited critics to react to her new romance, and they did not hold back

    A star in her 60s, with vibrant red hair, at an event, smiling, revealing her relationship.

    Image credits: Getty/Variety

    Griffin, decked out in a black ruffled ensemble and a matching pair of heels, twinned with her boyfriend, who wore a black T-shirt and trousers.

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    He looked straight into the camera that captured their picture while holding hands with Griffin and using his other hand to open the car door for her.

    A star in her 60s, with fiery red hair, wearing a black dress, posing indoors, revealing her relationship.

    Image credits: kathygriffin

    His display of chivalry was met with skepticism, as social media users claimed he was only dating her for her money.

    “He must’ve lived in a basement somewhere,” one remarked, while another quipped, “He’s ‘having it’ at your bank account.”

    “He’s a smart cookie,” a third wrote.

    A star in her 60s holding hands with a 22-year-old, both dressed in black, getting into a car, highlighting their relationship.

    Image credits: kathygriffin

    Others directed their criticism toward Griffin, with one saying, “She is taking advantage of a man whose frontal cortex isn’t fully developed yet.”

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    “Now imagine the roles reversed,” a second prompted.

    “She cast a spell on him,” a third asserted, while a fourth agreed, writing, “She has always been a witch. Ugly inside and out.” 

    “I’m surprised it’s not a 6-year-old in this PedoWood,” a separate user said.

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    Notably, this is not the first time in recent weeks Griffin has introduced a romantic relationship without identifying the man.

    A social media comment asking What is she paying him per hour? referencing the star's relationship with a 22-year-old.

    A social media comment stating I'm not sure if this funny or sad about the star's relationship with a 22-year-old.

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    Back in mid-May, she posted a photo of herself with someone who looked closer to her age, writing, “We’re insta official. Deal with it.”

    The post has since been deleted.

    Griffin’s friends and fans appeared supportive of her new romance, sending her messages of encouragement 

    Star in her 60s, a woman with red hair and pink lei, embraces a man in a black hoodie, revealing their relationship.

    Image credits: kathygriffin

    Model and singer Courtney Stodden, who commanded the spotlight in 2011 for her own age-gap relationship after marrying actor Doug Hutchison at 16 while he was 51, wrote, “You’ll always be hot.”

    “Off to MSG to check out the wedding venue? Sending love to the two of you,” actor and singer Danny Burstein commented.

    “Enjoy,” added renowned pastry chef George Geary.

    Star in her 60s with fiery red hair, wearing a casual light t-shirt and crossbody bag, walking outdoors, revealing her relationship.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

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    “If Leonardo DiCaprio can do it, she can too,” one fan announced, while another praised Griffin as a “female in a male-dominated field.”

    “Get it, momma,” a third supporter cheered.

    Another defended Griffin’s relationship by pointing out how both she and her partner were adults and could “make relationship decisions without needing anyone’s input.”

    Griffin admitted not dating guys her age since she was in her 30s in a public essay

    Close-up of a smiling star in her 60s with red hair and bangs, revealing her relationship.

    Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

    The comedian opened up about falling in love with a 23-year-old in a December essay for The Cut, following her January 2025 divorce from Randy Bick.

    Calling her affections for him “accidental,” she said he attracted her because “he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have.”

    She added that she felt extremely comfortable with him, even though it sounded “corny” and “lame.”

    Star in her 60s, a woman with red hair, in a black leather dress and white shirt with statement jewelry, revealing her relationship.

    Image credits: kathygriffin

    “It was nice to know that my heart could still feel like that in my 60s, and it was nice to have the universe show me a guy that I really got a kick out of but also respected,” she wrote.

    “I thought he was smart,” Griffin continued. “I thought he could roll in different worlds. It sounds cliché, and maybe he was an old soul, but I don’t know, we just clicked.”

    However, Griffin acknowledged that she ultimately believed their relationship could not last and that she felt she was “baggage” to him.

    She said she decided to “set him free,” despite him telling her that he did not want children and could spend the rest of his life with her.

    “I was like, ‘You don’t know that. You’re 23. You have no idea,’” she recalled.

    Smiling star in her 60s with red hair, wearing a purple top and pearl necklace, sitting on a striped couch, revealing her relationship.

    Image credits: kathygriffin

    Griffin also embraced the “cougar” label in the same essay, viewing it as a reflection of having the freedom to choose a partner beyond societal expectations.

    “I’ve only been asked out by younger guys,” she explained. “I kind of am a cougar, which to me just means you have the freedom to choose the person that you want as opposed to the age bracket that society tells you is the only option for you.”

    The comedian added that she has always been transparent about her age on dating apps.

    “I put 64 on my profile, and when I went on those dates, every one of them was at least 20 years younger,” she shared. “What am I gonna do?”

    Many called Griffin’s new partner a paid intimate companion 

    Tweet by Maya discussing the public reaction to a star in her 60s revealing her relationship with a 22-year-old.

    Image credits: faveeeeta

    Tweet by Strudel commenting on a star in her 60s and her relationship with a 22-year-old, wondering about the dynamics.

    Image credits: MistySaint1328

    Tweet by Berk making a terse, negative comment about the relationship between a star in her 60s and a 22-year-old.

    Image credits: Berk62666

    Tweet by Ace of Based comparing a star in her 60s to Gwildor from Masters of the Universe, referring to her relationship.

    Image credits: TCoff88

    Tweet by Queen Nefertiti humorously responding to the revealed relationship of a star in her 60s and a 22-year-old.

    Image credits: Mulfs_Ke

    Tweet by CryptoAce Wolf asking about the double standard in relationships between older women and younger men.

    Image credits: AcemanX69

    Tweet by Tiger Is Cool discussing Kathy Griffin's relationship with a 22-year-old and potential motives.

    Image credits: TigerIsCoo1

    Tweet by Froderick Frookenschtein questioning if the star in her 60s has enough money for an escort.

    Image credits: FroderickF59295

    Tweet by Zach expressing disbelief about Kathy Griffin's relationship with a 22-year-old man.

    Image credits: Nightofrepublic

    Tweet by safi commenting on the relationship age gap and its comparison to Tobey Maguire discussions.

    Image credits: onlysafiya

    A Twitter post discussing a star in her 60s and her relationship with a 22-year-old, mentioning his attraction to her.

    Image credits: USKnightX

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To those who have a problem with any age gap relationship: Cry a river, build a bridge, and GET OVER IT.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way BP found a white nationalist message to share where he compares how the woman looks to a troll. Stay classy, BP.

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Kathy Griffen, what do you expect?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To those who have a problem with any age gap relationship: Cry a river, build a bridge, and GET OVER IT.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tedlariviere avatar
    Ted Lariviere
    Ted Lariviere
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way BP found a white nationalist message to share where he compares how the woman looks to a troll. Stay classy, BP.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Kathy Griffen, what do you expect?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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