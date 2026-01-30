Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Accept Those Terms”: Star Actor Under Fire After Telling Fans To Choose Between Him And ICE
Star actor in a black suit and patterned shirt facing controversy after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.
“I Accept Those Terms”: Star Actor Under Fire After Telling Fans To Choose Between Him And ICE

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
John Leguizamo, a Hollywood actor known for films such as Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet, has issued a pointed message to his fans, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, at the center of his remark.

In a brief video posted on Instagram, Leguizamo made it clear he wants nothing to do with people who support the federal agency.

Highlights
  • John Leguizamo said in a social media statement that anyone who supports ICE should not follow him or engage with his work.
  • His anti-ICE remarks, made after recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis, have drawn both support and criticism online.
  • With his statement, Leguizamo joined several Hollywood stars who have publicly voiced criticism of the federal law enforcement agency.

The statement, which comes amid ICE’s fatal encounters involving two Minneapolis residents,Renée Good and Alex Pretti, has divided his fans.

“Thank you for your voice,” one wrote, while another commented, “I’ll do as I please, so settle down little man”

RELATED:

    John Leguizamo left little room for interpretation, asking fans to choose between him and ICE

    Star actor wearing a black suit and patterned shirt, seated with hands clasped, under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Star actor wearing a black suit and patterned shirt, seated with hands clasped, under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: Getty/Eugene Gologursky

    Leguizamo posted his seven-second video on Instagram on January 28, accompanied by a two-word caption: “Abolish Ice!”

    In the clip, he can be heard saying, “If you follow ICE, unfollow me. Don’t come to my shows and don’t watch my movies.”

    Two ICE officers dressed in tactical gear holding pepper spray while walking on a snowy residential sidewalk.

    Two ICE officers dressed in tactical gear holding pepper spray while walking on a snowy residential sidewalk.

    Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

    The stand-up comedian, actor, and film producer is a Colombian immigrant who came to the U.S. at the age of four in the late 1960s.

    Wednesday was not the first time Leguizamo used his social media to convey his disapproval of ICE.

    Star actor speaking to fans with bold statement about choosing between him and ICE, lit by red and yellow lighting.

    Star actor speaking to fans with bold statement about choosing between him and ICE, lit by red and yellow lighting.

    Image credits: johnleguizamo

    Earlier this week, the actor shared a statement from the family of the late Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minnesota nurse. The note, issued by Michael and Susan Pretti, expressed how heartbroken and angry they were over ICE’s slaying of their son on January 28. 

    In his caption, Leguizamo added, “Tragic beyond words! Defund Ice!”

    Comment on social media from star actor carterandersoncomedy addressing John amid controversy involving fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Comment on social media from star actor carterandersoncomedy addressing John amid controversy involving fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Comment saying "I'm a big fan and love your movies! I also hate ICE!" with 6,151 likes shown.

    Comment saying "I'm a big fan and love your movies! I also hate ICE!" with 6,151 likes shown.

    On January 12, Leguizamo posted a video urging his followers to seek accountability for Good’s demise. The 37-year-old mother of three passed away on January 7 after an ICE agent discharged three bullets at her during an altercation.

    In August 2025, Leguizamo condemned Lois & Clark star Dean Cain for joining ICE as an honorary agent.

    Star actor in dark blazer smiling at night near trains, involved in controversy asking fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Star actor in dark blazer smiling at night near trains, involved in controversy asking fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: IMDb

    In an Instagram video at the time, the actor said, “What kind of a los*r volunteers to be an ICE officer?”

    “What a moron. Dean Cain: Your pronouns are has/been,” Leguizamo added.

    Leguizamo was on the receiving end of both praise and backlash after his latest anti-ICE post

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to a star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to a star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Instagram comment by user marlen_rudisill expressing frustration about not being the main character in movies, with emojis included.

    Instagram comment by user marlen_rudisill expressing frustration about not being the main character in movies, with emojis included.

    “Say it louder for the people in the back,” a fan commented, while a second added, “Thank you for doing what you do!”

    “I am a big fan and love your movies! I also hate ICE,” wrote a third.

    Star actor in a suit talking to a casually dressed man in an office hallway amid controversy over ICE and fan backlash

    Star actor in a suit talking to a casually dressed man in an office hallway amid controversy over ICE and fan backlash

    Image credits: IMDb

    “The only ice I need is Ice Age,” a fourth noted, referencing Leguizamo’s much-celebrated animated film series.

    “Guess I won’t be watching any more of your movies,” wrote a critic, while another revolted by saying they would be watching his shows “with an ICE shirt on.”

    Star actor speaking into a microphone, addressing fans amid controversy involving ICE and public backlash.

    Star actor speaking into a microphone, addressing fans amid controversy involving ICE and public backlash.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

    Joe Pagliarulo, the host of The Joe Pags Show, weighed in on Leguizamo’s video, saying, “You think you have more of an impact than you do. This take is so completely unintelligent it hurts. Maybe just say the words people write for you. You’re better at that.”

    “Respect a strong man who is not afraid to speak out. It doesn’t matter if you agree or not. Not remaining silent is the definition of strength,” added a neutral netizen, meanwhile.

    John Leguizamo joined an ever-expanding roster of Hollywood celebrities who have criticized ICE

    Star actor speaking on camera, dressed in dark suit and tie, addressing controversy about fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Star actor speaking on camera, dressed in dark suit and tie, addressing controversy about fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Image credits: The Daily Show

    Speaking with Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival this week, Natalie Portman reflected on the current state of America.

    Star actor smiling in front of Ice Age movie characters, spotlighted amid controversy involving ICE and fan choices.

    Slamming President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and ICE, the actress said, “What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely horrific.”Star actor smiling in front of Ice Age movie characters, spotlighted amid controversy involving ICE and fan choices.

    Image credits: HoySeBebe

    Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close expressed similar sentiments in her Instagram video. 

    “I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime: the cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance; the voracious corruption; the cowardice; the sickening hypocrisy; the blatant manipulation of facts; and now the cold-blooded mu*der of American citizens,” she noted.

    The Minneapolis incidents acted as the backdrop for her message.

    Star actor standing outdoors by a gate, wearing a dark jacket and white shirt, amid a dry grassy field under a cloudy sky.

    Star actor standing outdoors by a gate, wearing a dark jacket and white shirt, amid a dry grassy field under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: NGL Studios/PBS

    “There is a kind of fear in the air that I’ve never felt before, and it’s not America,” said Ethan Hawke, the Before Sunrise trilogy star, in a Variety interview at Sundance.

    Billie Eilish urged fellow celebrities to speak out against ICE by sharing a statistic claiming federal immigration agents were responsible for 67 percent of homicides in Minneapolis this year.

    Ariana Grande shared a Stand with Minnesota story on her Instagram, while Olivia Rodrigo added, “ICE’s actions are unconscionable, but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.”

    Materialists actor Pedro Pascal, Hacks star Meg Stalter, supermodel Bella Hadid, and others have also expressed their discontent with ICE and its actions.

    “I assume he can manage his finances well,” one user wrote in response to Leguizamo’s ultimatum

    Star actor responds to fans on social media, addressing controversy and choice between him and ICE enforcement.

    Star actor responds to fans on social media, addressing controversy and choice between him and ICE enforcement.

    Image credits: Cpt_Cavey

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by a star actor under fire, addressing fans amid controversy involving ICE.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by a star actor under fire, addressing fans amid controversy involving ICE.

    Image credits: AwesomeSDcal

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing star actor under fire for telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing star actor under fire for telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: DanielWeber99

    Dan Dapper replying to TMZ on social media about star actor under fire and fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Dan Dapper replying to TMZ on social media about star actor under fire and fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Image credits: Dandapper

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from SanchoPanzy commenting on star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from SanchoPanzy commenting on star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: SanchoPanzy

    Twitter reply from KC Red or Dead criticizing star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Twitter reply from KC Red or Dead criticizing star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: SeaSkyOutdoors

    Tweet from Snobs Scenery criticizing star actor under fire over fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Tweet from Snobs Scenery criticizing star actor under fire over fans choosing between him and ICE.

    Image credits: SnobsScenery

    Social media comment questioning star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Social media comment questioning star actor under fire after telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: nerdadampunx

    Screenshot of a tweet from a star actor saying "I accept those terms" amid controversy with fans over ICE.

    Screenshot of a tweet from a star actor saying "I accept those terms" amid controversy with fans over ICE.

    Image credits: TXDigitalCowboy

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a star actor who told fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a star actor who told fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: ZadeSmith4

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversy with star actor telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversy with star actor telling fans to choose between him and ICE.

    Image credits: LiveFreeLogic

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing artists taking political stands, linked to star actor under fire over choosing fans between him and ICE.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing artists taking political stands, linked to star actor under fire over choosing fans between him and ICE.

    Image credits: mfaransa214

    Screenshot of a social media reply from Tesla King responding to a tweet, related to star actor controversy with ICE.

    Screenshot of a social media reply from Tesla King responding to a tweet, related to star actor controversy with ICE.

    Image credits: TeslaKing420

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a star actor’s change in humor and referencing ICE controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a star actor’s change in humor and referencing ICE controversy.

    Image credits: MiddendorfMax

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw the headline and felt sick that he’s on their side, but I actually read the article and am sooo relieved! I can still watch “Benny Blanco. From da Bronx” and not feel disgust!

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such an important political figure can immediately....be ignored.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's a citizen of the country. It doesn't matter if he's an actor, a janitor, a cowboy or zookeeper, he is perfectly entitled to make his opinions and views known, and freedom of speech is enshrined in your Constitution for everyone. It says "Congress shall make no law abridging freedom of speech." As far as I know, it doesn't include "except for actors, they must stop talking."

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
