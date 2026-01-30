“I Accept Those Terms”: Star Actor Under Fire After Telling Fans To Choose Between Him And ICE
John Leguizamo, a Hollywood actor known for films such as Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet, has issued a pointed message to his fans, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, at the center of his remark.
In a brief video posted on Instagram, Leguizamo made it clear he wants nothing to do with people who support the federal agency.
- John Leguizamo said in a social media statement that anyone who supports ICE should not follow him or engage with his work.
- His anti-ICE remarks, made after recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis, have drawn both support and criticism online.
- With his statement, Leguizamo joined several Hollywood stars who have publicly voiced criticism of the federal law enforcement agency.
The statement, which comes amid ICE’s fatal encounters involving two Minneapolis residents,Renée Good and Alex Pretti, has divided his fans.
“Thank you for your voice,” one wrote, while another commented, “I’ll do as I please, so settle down little man”
John Leguizamo left little room for interpretation, asking fans to choose between him and ICE
Leguizamo posted his seven-second video on Instagram on January 28, accompanied by a two-word caption: “Abolish Ice!”
In the clip, he can be heard saying, “If you follow ICE, unfollow me. Don’t come to my shows and don’t watch my movies.”
The stand-up comedian, actor, and film producer is a Colombian immigrant who came to the U.S. at the age of four in the late 1960s.
Wednesday was not the first time Leguizamo used his social media to convey his disapproval of ICE.
Earlier this week, the actor shared a statement from the family of the late Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minnesota nurse. The note, issued by Michael and Susan Pretti, expressed how heartbroken and angry they were over ICE’s slaying of their son on January 28.
In his caption, Leguizamo added, “Tragic beyond words! Defund Ice!”
On January 12, Leguizamo posted a video urging his followers to seek accountability for Good’s demise. The 37-year-old mother of three passed away on January 7 after an ICE agent discharged three bullets at her during an altercation.
In August 2025, Leguizamo condemned Lois & Clark star Dean Cain for joining ICE as an honorary agent.
In an Instagram video at the time, the actor said, “What kind of a los*r volunteers to be an ICE officer?”
“What a moron. Dean Cain: Your pronouns are has/been,” Leguizamo added.
Leguizamo was on the receiving end of both praise and backlash after his latest anti-ICE post
“Say it louder for the people in the back,” a fan commented, while a second added, “Thank you for doing what you do!”
“I am a big fan and love your movies! I also hate ICE,” wrote a third.
“The only ice I need is Ice Age,” a fourth noted, referencing Leguizamo’s much-celebrated animated film series.
“Guess I won’t be watching any more of your movies,” wrote a critic, while another revolted by saying they would be watching his shows “with an ICE shirt on.”
Joe Pagliarulo, the host of The Joe Pags Show, weighed in on Leguizamo’s video, saying, “You think you have more of an impact than you do. This take is so completely unintelligent it hurts. Maybe just say the words people write for you. You’re better at that.”
“Respect a strong man who is not afraid to speak out. It doesn’t matter if you agree or not. Not remaining silent is the definition of strength,” added a neutral netizen, meanwhile.
John Leguizamo joined an ever-expanding roster of Hollywood celebrities who have criticized ICE
Speaking with Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival this week, Natalie Portman reflected on the current state of America.
Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close expressed similar sentiments in her Instagram video.
“I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime: the cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance; the voracious corruption; the cowardice; the sickening hypocrisy; the blatant manipulation of facts; and now the cold-blooded mu*der of American citizens,” she noted.
The Minneapolis incidents acted as the backdrop for her message.
“There is a kind of fear in the air that I’ve never felt before, and it’s not America,” said Ethan Hawke, the Before Sunrise trilogy star, in a Variety interview at Sundance.
Billie Eilish urged fellow celebrities to speak out against ICE by sharing a statistic claiming federal immigration agents were responsible for 67 percent of homicides in Minneapolis this year.
Ariana Grande shared a Stand with Minnesota story on her Instagram, while Olivia Rodrigo added, “ICE’s actions are unconscionable, but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.”
Materialists actor Pedro Pascal, Hacks star Meg Stalter, supermodel Bella Hadid, and others have also expressed their discontent with ICE and its actions.
“I assume he can manage his finances well,” one user wrote in response to Leguizamo’s ultimatum
Image credits: Cpt_Cavey
Image credits: AwesomeSDcal
Image credits: DanielWeber99
Image credits: Dandapper
Image credits: SanchoPanzy
Image credits: SeaSkyOutdoors
Image credits: SnobsScenery
Image credits: nerdadampunx
Image credits: TXDigitalCowboy
Image credits: ZadeSmith4
Image credits: LiveFreeLogic
Image credits: mfaransa214
Image credits: TeslaKing420
Image credits: MiddendorfMax
I saw the headline and felt sick that he’s on their side, but I actually read the article and am sooo relieved! I can still watch “Benny Blanco. From da Bronx” and not feel disgust!
Such an important political figure can immediately....be ignored.
He's a citizen of the country. It doesn't matter if he's an actor, a janitor, a cowboy or zookeeper, he is perfectly entitled to make his opinions and views known, and freedom of speech is enshrined in your Constitution for everyone. It says "Congress shall make no law abridging freedom of speech." As far as I know, it doesn't include "except for actors, they must stop talking."Load More Replies...
