“Spray Tan Rubbed Off”: Blake Lively’s Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction Brutally Roasted

Blake Lively walked the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie, and within no time, internet critics began pouncing on her.

The actress, 37, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended the premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor, starring Anna Kendrick and directed by Paul Feig.

Netizens were quick to notice a beauty blunder as she posed on the red carpet.

Highlights Blake Lively walked the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie.

The film 'Another Simple Favor' stars Anna Kendrick and is directed by Paul Feig.

Netizens noticed a wardrobe malfunction as Blake posed with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

“She couldn’t afford a tailor to fix her dress?” one asked.

RELATED:

Blake Lively walked the red carpet for the premiere of Another Simple Favor



Share icon

Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

The premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor was held on Sunday, April 27, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The Gossip Girl alum wore a pale mint-colored draped gown featuring intricate geometric cutouts on the bodice and accessories with earrings, rings, and bracelets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

Many pointed out what appeared to be an “oopsie” moment on the red carpet.

“Is blake wearing a lot of self tanner on her chest? Or is the lighting making her look orange in some areas lol,” one commneter asked.

Her “spray tan rubbed off on her dress,” a social media user pointed out

Share icon

Image credits: ddp / Vidapress

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her spray tan under her arms is rubbing off on her dress,” one pointed out, while another said, “Spray tan rubbed off on her dress.”

“She couldn’t afford a tailor to fix her dress?” asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s a mess,” one said. “Even her dress is stained.”

Share icon

Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

The mint-colored gown chosen for Blake’s appearance at the premiere was a Tamara Ralph design. Ryan, meanwhile, wore a grey suit with brown loafers.

The movie, Another Simple Favor, is the sequel to the 2018 movie A Simple Favor, which also stars Anna and Blake in the lead roles.

“Can we all just move on from her until the trial next year,” a critic harshly said

Share icon

Image credits: etnow / X

The sequel tells the story of Stephanie Smothers (Anna) heading to the Italian island of Capri (Kendrick) for the extravagant wedding of Emily Nelson (Blake) to a rich Italian businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney are also starring in the film.

Blake was seen posing and interacting with Anna Kendrick and Hugh Jackman during the premiere

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman stepped out to support Blake Lively at the NYC screening of her film, ‘Another Simple Favor.’ 💙🍸 pic.twitter.com/NyDQOBgJ4T — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 28, 2025

We’re 𝓼𝓲𝓶𝓹𝓵𝔂 𝓸𝓫𝓼𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓮𝓭 with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick at the New York screening of ‘Another Simple Favor.’ 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/Q88yoDnDHt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 28, 2025

During the premiere over the weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was seen supporting the couple and giving them hugs.

Some netizens believed it was “all fake smiles” among the stars.

“Just the way Hugh hugged Ryan seemed like a feel sorry for you hug idk maybe it’s just me seeing that,” one said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan’s appearance also became a topic of conversation, with one saying, “Ryan seems different since the lawsuit business. Looks like he’s been drag [sic] through hell.”

The Canadian actor seemed “aged” and “exhausted” to fans when he appeared at the TIME100 gala with Blake last week.

Blake was recently named as one of TIME magazine’s “Most Influential People” of the year

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video / YouTube

The couple posed on the red carpet at the star-studded event as they celebrated Blake being honored by TIME magazine as one of the “Most Influential People” of the year.

“Ryan looks stressed tf out,” one said, while another wrote, “He’s aged 10 years, she’s forcing a smile. She actually hates him.”

Another SimpleFavor‘s release comes amid Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Share icon

Image credits: asimplefavor / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Months before the premiere of Another Simple Favor, director Paul shut down rumors about an ongoing feud between Anna Kendrick and Blake, calling the speculation “total BS.”

“Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days,” he said in January.

Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Michele Morrone, and Allison Janney are also starring in the film

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video / YouTube

Blake previously gushed with praises about starring in the A Simple Favor sequel.

“I love this character so much—this is probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play,” she said during an event in March. “And so when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited.”

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid plenty of speculation, both Blake and Anna spoke positively about reuniting with each other for the sequel.

The Pitch Perfect star said it was “lovely” being back on set with her co-star last year.

Meanwhile, Blake said last month that working with Anna again was the “best.”

“I’m so happy to be here,” she said during the promotion of the sequel at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in March.

Blake said she loves her character in the Paul Feig film

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of Blake’s latest film, Another Simple Favor, comes amid her ongoing legal battle with her. It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Tensions between the stars emerged during the movie’s filming, which was adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel.

Their legal feud kicked off in December 2024 when she sued the Jane the Virgin actor for alleged harassment, creating a hostile work environment on set and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin denied the allegations and countersued Lively and Ryan, accusing them of defamation, among other allegations.

Their trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.

“Her spray tan ruined that God-awful dress under her arms,” one commented after the premiere

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon