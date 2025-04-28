“Spray Tan Rubbed Off”: Blake Lively’s Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction Brutally Roasted

Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Celebrities, News

Blake Lively walked the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie, and within no time, internet critics began pouncing on her.

The actress, 37, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended the premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor, starring Anna Kendrick and directed by Paul Feig.

Netizens were quick to notice a beauty blunder as she posed on the red carpet.

    Blake Lively walked the red carpet for the premiere of Another Simple Favor

    Woman smiling with floral earrings, wearing a blue patterned dress against a colorful floral backdrop.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    The premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor was held on Sunday, April 27, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

    The Gossip Girl alum wore a pale mint-colored draped gown featuring intricate geometric cutouts on the bodice and accessories with earrings, rings, and bracelets.

    Actress in white gown at premiere, related to "spray tan rubbed off" wardrobe event.

    Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

    Many pointed out what appeared to be an “oopsie” moment on the red carpet.

    “Is blake wearing a lot of self tanner on her chest? Or is the lighting making her look orange in some areas lol,” one commneter asked.

    Her “spray tan rubbed off on her dress,” a social media user pointed out

    A couple posing on the red carpet, with an intricate blue and white gown featured prominently.

    Image credits: ddp / Vidapress

    “Her spray tan under her arms is rubbing off on her dress,” one pointed out, while another said, “Spray tan rubbed off on her dress.”

    “She couldn’t afford a tailor to fix her dress?” asked.

    “She’s a mess,” one said. “Even her dress is stained.”

    Two women at a red carpet event, one in a light blue dress, highlighting a spray tan wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

    The mint-colored gown chosen for Blake’s appearance at the premiere was a Tamara Ralph design. Ryan, meanwhile, wore a grey suit with brown loafers.

    The movie, Another Simple Favor, is the sequel to the 2018 movie A Simple Favor, which also stars Anna and Blake in the lead roles.

    “Can we all just move on from her until the trial next year,” a critic harshly said

    Image credits: etnow / X

    The sequel tells the story of Stephanie Smothers (Anna) heading to the Italian island of Capri (Kendrick) for the extravagant wedding of Emily Nelson (Blake) to a rich Italian businessman.

    Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney are also starring in the film.

    Blake was seen posing and interacting with Anna Kendrick and Hugh Jackman during the premiere

    During the premiere over the weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was seen supporting the couple and giving them hugs.

    Some netizens believed it was “all fake smiles” among the stars.

    “Just the way Hugh hugged Ryan seemed like a feel sorry for you hug idk maybe it’s just me seeing that,” one said.

    Person in pink suit stands outdoors amidst trees, related to 'spray tan rubbed off' incident.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    Ryan’s appearance also became a topic of conversation, with one saying, “Ryan seems different since the lawsuit business. Looks like he’s been drag [sic] through hell.”

    The Canadian actor seemed “aged” and “exhausted” to fans when he appeared at the TIME100 gala with Blake last week.

    Blake was recently named as one of TIME magazine’s “Most Influential People” of the year

    Blonde woman holding a cocktail, wearing a red coat, amid talk about spray tan mishap at a stylish evening event.

    Image credits: Prime Video / YouTube

    The couple posed on the red carpet at the star-studded event as they celebrated Blake being honored by TIME magazine as one of the “Most Influential People” of the year.

    “Ryan looks stressed tf out,” one said, while another wrote, “He’s aged 10 years, she’s forcing a smile. She actually hates him.”

    Another SimpleFavor‘s release comes amid Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni

    Group posing for a selfie at a glamorous event, featuring a wardrobe malfunction involving a spray tan rubbed off.

    Image credits: asimplefavor / Instagram

    Months before the premiere of Another Simple Favor, director Paul shut down rumors about an ongoing feud between Anna Kendrick and Blake, calling the speculation “total BS.”

    “Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days,” he said in January.

    Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Michele Morrone, and Allison Janney are also starring in the film

    Couple embracing; woman in floral dress and feathered wrap, related to spray tan rubbed off incident.

    Image credits: Prime Video / YouTube

    Blake previously gushed with praises about starring in the A Simple Favor sequel.

    “I love this character so much—this is probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play,” she said during an event in March. “And so when Paul asked us to come back, I was so excited.”

    Woman with blue hair bow rolling her eyes, background blurred; related to "spray tan rubbed off" incident.

    Image credits: Prime Video / YouTube

    Amid plenty of speculation, both Blake and Anna spoke positively about reuniting with each other for the sequel.

    The Pitch Perfect star said it was “lovely” being back on set with her co-star last year.

    Meanwhile, Blake said last month that working with Anna again was the “best.”

    “I’m so happy to be here,” she said during the promotion of the sequel at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in March.

    Blake said she loves her character in the Paul Feig film

    The release of Blake’s latest film, Another Simple Favor, comes amid her ongoing legal battle with her. It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

    Tensions between the stars emerged during the movie’s filming, which was adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel.

    Their legal feud kicked off in December 2024 when she sued the Jane the Virgin actor for alleged harassment, creating a hostile work environment on set and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign.

    Justin denied the allegations and countersued Lively and Ryan, accusing them of defamation, among other allegations.

    Their trial date has been scheduled for March 2026.

    “Her spray tan ruined that God-awful dress under her arms,” one commented after the premiere

    Comment about spray tan rubbed off on dress, with a verified user icon, receiving reactions.

    Comment comparing wardrobe malfunction to Regina George.

    Comment mocks spray tan rubbed off incident at red carpet.

    Comment about spray tan rubbed off on dress, posted by Samantha Nicole May.

    Comment criticizing a celebrity's fashion and style after a spray tan wardrobe malfunction at a red carpet event.

    Comment laughing about spray tan rubbed off on dress, with emojis and likes shown.

    Facebook comment criticizing a dress, mentioning attitude, with 22 likes and reactions.

    Comment on "spray tan rubbed off" wardrobe mishap, text saying "That dress is so unflattering" with likes underneath.

    Social media comment humorously discussing a red carpet moment with spray tan rubbed off incident.

    Comment joking about a wardrobe malfunction related to spray tan rubbed off.

    Comment joking about Ryan Reynolds' involvement with "He Wrexham" pun, related to spray tan rubbed off incident.

    Text comment with 16 likes humorously refers to spray tan mishap.

    Comment discussing Blake Lively, humorously comparing Ryan and Blake to Will and Jada after spray tan incident.

    Comment on Blake Lively's spray tan mishap: "They are nauseating narcissists" with 211 likes.

    Comment criticizing an unnamed celebrity, mentioning a trial, and discussing public perception.

    Comment about Ryan's change post-lawsuit and looking worn out, with 47 likes.

    Comment regarding Hugh Jackman being scripted, connected to a spray tan rubbed off incident.

    Comment criticizing spray tan rubbed off on dress during red carpet appearance.

    Facebook comment humorously referencing spray tan wardrobe malfunction.

    Binitha Jacob

    Donata Leskauskaite

