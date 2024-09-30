ADVERTISEMENT

Production Paradise is proud to reveal the winners of the 2024 Spotlight Awards, recognizing remarkable talents in 14 categories of commercial photography.



Now in its seventh edition, the Spotlight Awards focus on advertising photography. This unique event targets commercial photography and features a panel of more than 60 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients. Some of the top creatives from the most influential brands, ad agencies, and magazines in the world took the time to select the best talents from the Spotlight Awards. This year, they had to choose their winners from thousands of entries.



