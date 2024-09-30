ADVERTISEMENT

Production Paradise is proud to reveal the winners of the 2024 Spotlight Awards, recognizing remarkable talents in 14 categories of commercial photography.

Now in its seventh edition, the Spotlight Awards focus on advertising photography. This unique event targets commercial photography and features a panel of more than 60 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients. Some of the top creatives from the most influential brands, ad agencies, and magazines in the world took the time to select the best talents from the Spotlight Awards. This year, they had to choose their winners from thousands of entries.

More info: productionparadise.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1

Advertising & The Grand Prize Winner Lucila Blumencweig, Argentina

Advertising & The Grand Prize Winner Lucila Blumencweig, Argentina

Production Paradise

Lucila Blumencweig from Argentina claimed the Grand Prize for her work in the Advertising category. Her winning entry, chosen from thousands of submissions, earned her a valuable combination of prizes and industry-wide exposure.

"This campaign was shot in natural light, with precise scouting and timing to capture the sun hitting the spots just as we needed to portray and emphasize the struggle with Alzheimer’s."

Other winners include Ben Cole from Australia (Food & Drink Photography Category), Matthew McQuillan from the UK (Sport Category), and Anke Luckmann from Germany (Car Category). The full list of winners is available on the Production Paradise website.
#2

Architecture & Interiors Winner Ema Peter, Canada

Architecture & Interiors Winner Ema Peter, Canada

Production Paradise

#3

Kids Winner Matt Anderson, United States

Kids Winner Matt Anderson, United States

Production Paradise

Sarah Le Nevé, Visual Identity Project Manager at Moët & Chandon and Spotlight Awards Judge, said: "Projects such as the Spotlight Awards allow us to bring together and discuss subjects that fascinate many creative people. I think the number one quality of an experience like this is to share our know-how. This allows us to broaden our horizons and see bigger and further."

Judges like André Duck (Producer at Porsche, Germany), Joane Banks (Photo Editor at The Economist, UK), Marcela Ferri (Senior Producer at Netflix, Netherlands), Raphael Soria (Sr. Art Director at Ogilvy, Spain), and Kayahan Uluş (Advertising Coordinator at Turkish Airlines, Turkey), among many others, have chosen the winners. This competition might just be the most global online portfolio review a photographer could ever have.

#4

Sport Winner Matthew Mcquillan, United Kingdom

Sport Winner Matthew Mcquillan, United Kingdom

Production Paradise

#5

People & Lifestyle Winner James Pearson-Howes, United Kingdom

People & Lifestyle Winner James Pearson-Howes, United Kingdom

Production Paradise

For the second year, Production Paradise has included the AI Image Developing & Creating category in its Spotlight Awards. It has invited creatives to develop or create stunning images using AI tools. Canada-based image creator Sy Goldstein received the most votes with his image “Morning Commute,” part of a series about finding a seat during a busy subway commute.
#6

AI Image Developing & Creating Winner Sy Goldstein, Canada

AI Image Developing & Creating Winner Sy Goldstein, Canada

Production Paradise

#7

Beauty Winner Christine Lutz, Germany

Beauty Winner Christine Lutz, Germany

Production Paradise

Each category has a single winner, and all 50+ judges chose the Grand Prize winner from the 14 category winners. Each winner will receive prizes from Production Paradise and our sponsors ModelManagement.com, Evoto AI, NPHoto, and frii, as well as global promotion across all the Production Paradise media channels.

“Our Spotlight Awards have given talented photographers the opportunity to be directly visible to more than 50 of some of the most influential creative decision-makers around the globe. That is exactly what Production Paradise is all about – great imagery in front of great creatives,” says Mariela von Estorff, CEO of Production Paradise.

#8

Portrait & Celebrity Winner Sacha Stejko, New Zealand

Portrait & Celebrity Winner Sacha Stejko, New Zealand

Production Paradise

#9

Still Life Winner Sabine Scheer, Germany

Still Life Winner Sabine Scheer, Germany

Production Paradise

#10

Cars Winner Anke Luckmann, Germany

Cars Winner Anke Luckmann, Germany

Production Paradise

#11

Food & Drink Winner Ben Cole, Australia

Food & Drink Winner Ben Cole, Australia

Production Paradise

#12

Corporate & Industrial Winner Camilla Rutherford, New Zealand

Corporate & Industrial Winner Camilla Rutherford, New Zealand

Production Paradise

#13

Fashion Winner Dirk Bader, Germany

Fashion Winner Dirk Bader, Germany

Production Paradise

