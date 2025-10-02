Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
26 Odd-One-Out Questions Only True Visual Thinkers Can Ace – Prove You’re One Of Them
Four country flags including Spain, India, Japan, and Brazil with colorful trivia odd one out text on blue background.
Curiosities

26 Odd-One-Out Questions Only True Visual Thinkers Can Ace – Prove You’re One Of Them

Your eyes are trustworthy, until they are not…👀

This trivia challenges your ability to perceive what is part of a group and what is not, based on a pattern, functionality, or characteristic.

Whether you are an ace at identifying things out of place or you’re curious about your ability to spot the odd one out, stick around, complete the quiz, and let’s see how many you can get right ✅.

If you missed it, check Part 1 by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Four wooden pencils laid out with one pencil tip noticeably different, a visual odd-one-out puzzle concept.

    Four wooden pencils laid out with one pencil tip noticeably different, a visual odd-one-out puzzle concept.

    Image credits: Jess Bailey Designs

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

Author

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

Author

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sigh. Big Ben is not a tower either, it's the bell in the Elizabeth Tower. It's also the only one that's not on continental Europe, so it's the odd one out on two counts. Tropical equatorial countries have rainy and dry seasons, not the other 4. Australia doesn't have countries, only one country - the continent is Australasia.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these had alternate answers. I picked "shark" because it doesn't breath air.

