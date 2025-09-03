Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

25 Odd-One-Out Questions Only True Visual Thinkers Can Ace – Prove You’re One Of Them
Four textured brown seeds on a wooden surface next to neon text reading visual odd one out trivia quiz.
Quizzes
Curiosities

25 Odd-One-Out Questions Only True Visual Thinkers Can Ace – Prove You’re One Of Them

gerda.k
Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you trust your eyes?👀

This quiz is all about spotting what doesn’t belong. You’ll get a visual hint and four answer options, but only three have something in common. It could be countries, foods, animals, landmarks, or even famous characters – your job is to find the odd one out. There are 25 questions waiting for you.

If you’re up for more of these odd-one-out challenges, check one out here!

Are you ready to trust your eyes? Let’s get started! 🔍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Burnt matchsticks with one unburnt red matchstick in the middle, illustrating odd-one-out visual thinker question.

    Image credits: Christopher Welsch Leveroni

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    3

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1. USA is the odd one out - it's the only country without a K in the name. 2. Avocado - the other fruits are shades of pink. 3. Bee - the rest are mammals. 4. Oooh, I got that one right, or at least the quiz setter managed to set an unambiguous question. 5. Peru - it is the only country that isn't at least partially in Asia. - - - And that's when I surrounded.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do have some issues with the reason why something is the odd one out but ok

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landsf00 avatar
    Slmd
    Slmd
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Only country to use a certain type of cable" - ??? This is the problem with odd one out quizzes: each word is odd in it's own way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1. USA is the odd one out - it's the only country without a K in the name. 2. Avocado - the other fruits are shades of pink. 3. Bee - the rest are mammals. 4. Oooh, I got that one right, or at least the quiz setter managed to set an unambiguous question. 5. Peru - it is the only country that isn't at least partially in Asia. - - - And that's when I surrounded.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do have some issues with the reason why something is the odd one out but ok

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landsf00 avatar
    Slmd
    Slmd
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Only country to use a certain type of cable" - ??? This is the problem with odd one out quizzes: each word is odd in it's own way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT