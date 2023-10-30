I Created 13 Cartoons Featuring Bad Halloween Jokes
Getting in the 'spirit' with some jokes that will make the dead spin in their graves!
As the days are getting shorter and the evenings are getting darker, Halloween is an excellent excuse for a bit of fun. I have a soft spot for jokes, particularly the ones that make you cringe to your core because they're so outlandishly bad. I fancied spreading a bit of joy through these jokes, so I've given them a visual twist to share on platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and right here.
More info: Instagram
The illustrations were generated using Bing Create, which is based on the new DALLE 3, and tidied up using Autobook Sketchbook. DALLE 3 handles text incredibly well, and the leaps in generative AI lately have opened doors for people with limited access to creative tools, artistic skill, or the time to realize their ideas, enabling them to bring the visions in their minds to life. Despite the inevitable trolls lurking around here, who seem to downvote every post and comment with derogatory remarks, I felt compelled to share these, hopeful that they might spark joy for some.
this. this is the exact thing I would picture if the wolves had a family gathering. except that the dads are making jokes instead of sleeping
The joke that started this series was "Why don't monsters eat ghosts?". I thought it was so simple and yet hilarious. That then inspired the rest of the series. It remains my favorite one of the series, and I was especially pleased with how the illustration matched my vision.
Generative AI democratizes content creation, and though some argue it lacks any artistic contribution on the user's part and rightfully highlight the ethical concerns around the legitimacy and use of its training data, I believe there's a skill in crafting the perfect prompt to achieve the desired outcomes. I'm keen on further experimenting with different models and prompts, pushing the boundaries of this technology to unlock and share the ideas nestled in my mind across my social channels.
I'm aware of the growing disdain towards AI-generated content on Bored Panda, so my attention will veer towards more receptive platforms. Perhaps BP could implement features to allow users to block their content from being accessed by certain members, or maybe the trolls will tire and move on from targeting AI-generated creations. Yet, this time, I'm taking the plunge and sharing my work here and just switching off notifications.
Why don't witches have any children? Too many Hollow Weenies
Cute. Funny. Good artwork.
Great job cartooning dad jokes!
