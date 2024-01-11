Soul’s Echo: Double Exposure Photography By Zouan Kourtis (23 Pics)
Exciting and dramatic atmospherics are evident in Zouan Kourtis's double-cut photography as he skillfully combines layers, casting ancient enchantments on his images. This style, reflected in the vibrant blends of his surroundings, gives each picture a dreamlike quality.
Zouan’s art transforms everyday scenes into beautiful, retro-inspired visual pieces, seamlessly connecting the past with the present. Through colors and striking soft streams, his double-light paintings evoke a sense of timeless wonder, inviting viewers to step into a living and dreamlike world. It elegantly blends seasonal charm with vivid present pleasure.
