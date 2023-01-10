Pregnant Wife Wants To Get Rid Of Her Stepson’s Dog Because He Might “Jump On Her”

Pets often hold a special place in our hearts. They become a part of the household and a best friend for us and our children. However, a recent post on the famous subreddit ‘Am I The [Jerk]?‘ has caused a debate about the line between love for an animal companion and the well-being of a family member.

The post, made by a man who goes by the username TheGreatestGreatDane, details a situation where his pregnant wife is asking him to rehome his son’s dog due to her fearing it will hurt her and the baby, while he wants to keep the dog because of the bond his boy has developed with it.

Continue scrolling to delve deeper into this delicate issue

This boy has developed a special bond with his dog after his mom passed away

But his pregnant stepmother now wants to get rid of the animal

The vast majority of people said the man was being reasonable, and he provided more information on the whole ordeal to them