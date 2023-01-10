Pregnant Wife Wants To Get Rid Of Her Stepson’s Dog Because He Might “Jump On Her”
Pets often hold a special place in our hearts. They become a part of the household and a best friend for us and our children. However, a recent post on the famous subreddit ‘Am I The [Jerk]?‘ has caused a debate about the line between love for an animal companion and the well-being of a family member.
The post, made by a man who goes by the username TheGreatestGreatDane, details a situation where his pregnant wife is asking him to rehome his son’s dog due to her fearing it will hurt her and the baby, while he wants to keep the dog because of the bond his boy has developed with it.
Continue scrolling to delve deeper into this delicate issue and tell us what you think is the correct call to make in the comments below.
This boy has developed a special bond with his dog after his mom passed away
But his pregnant stepmother now wants to get rid of the animal
NAH. Wife is pregnant, she might have anxiety and stuff and act irrational. She needs to have a really good civilized talk (that doesn’t involve getting rid of family members like the dog) and be cared with understanding and compassion. However, DO NOT GET RID OF DOG. Wife is being unreasonable, but son should not suffer the consequences. You are not prioritizing the dog, you are prioritizing your son’s mental health over a irrational fear. And this person needs to microchip the dog in case the wife decided to take the matters into her own hands and get rid of the dog.
Completely agree. Suggest the wife gets therapy - if the dog is well trained why would they suddenly start jumping up. She is being irrational and, as such, needs help with that. If she makes it a 'me or the dog' scenario that speaks volumes about who she really is as that's just a power play that really says 'choose me or the stepson' - his son doesn't deserve to be impacted by that.
Nope. Pregnancy can lead to irrational behavior, but no hormones can cause you to totally loose empathy for your stepson and his relationship for his dog. She doesn't even mention the step son once, its all about getting the dog out of the house. That's way more than just "irrational".
I'm more concerned for that dog's safety now.
Wow. Shes a mean person. No pregnancy hormones are the cause for this lack of compassion. Yeah, i get that she is scared. I get shes hormonal. But this seems like an excuse to me. Right now, im scared about the dog and later, im scared about your son. If she doesn't care about his feelings for the dog, will she care if it is hard on him being the big brother of a child who takes away a lot of his fathers attention? Looks like a bad stepmom in the making.
