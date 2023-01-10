Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Wife Wants To Get Rid Of Her Stepson’s Dog Because He Might “Jump On Her”
32points
Animals, Dogs3 hours ago

Pregnant Wife Wants To Get Rid Of Her Stepson’s Dog Because He Might “Jump On Her”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Pets often hold a special place in our hearts. They become a part of the household and a best friend for us and our children. However, a recent post on the famous subreddit ‘Am I The [Jerk]?‘ has caused a debate about the line between love for an animal companion and the well-being of a family member.

The post, made by a man who goes by the username TheGreatestGreatDane, details a situation where his pregnant wife is asking him to rehome his son’s dog due to her fearing it will hurt her and the baby, while he wants to keep the dog because of the bond his boy has developed with it.

Continue scrolling to delve deeper into this delicate issue and tell us what you think is the correct call to make in the comments below.

This boy has developed a special bond with his dog after his mom passed away

Image credits: Oleksandr Pidvalnyi (not the actual photo)

But his pregnant stepmother now wants to get rid of the animal

Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheGreatestGreatDane

The vast majority of people said the man was being reasonable, and he provided more information on the whole ordeal to them

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NAH. Wife is pregnant, she might have anxiety and stuff and act irrational. She needs to have a really good civilized talk (that doesn’t involve getting rid of family members like the dog) and be cared with understanding and compassion. However, DO NOT GET RID OF DOG. Wife is being unreasonable, but son should not suffer the consequences. You are not prioritizing the dog, you are prioritizing your son’s mental health over a irrational fear. And this person needs to microchip the dog in case the wife decided to take the matters into her own hands and get rid of the dog.

8
8points
reply
Lucas
Lucas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Completely agree. Suggest the wife gets therapy - if the dog is well trained why would they suddenly start jumping up. She is being irrational and, as such, needs help with that. If she makes it a 'me or the dog' scenario that speaks volumes about who she really is as that's just a power play that really says 'choose me or the stepson' - his son doesn't deserve to be impacted by that.

2
2points
reply
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm more concerned for that dog's safety now.

7
7points
reply
Inga Viviane
Inga Viviane
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Shes a mean person. No pregnancy hormones are the cause for this lack of compassion. Yeah, i get that she is scared. I get shes hormonal. But this seems like an excuse to me. Right now, im scared about the dog and later, im scared about your son. If she doesn't care about his feelings for the dog, will she care if it is hard on him being the big brother of a child who takes away a lot of his fathers attention? Looks like a bad stepmom in the making.

2
2points
reply
