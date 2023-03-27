Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Am I The Jerk For Telling My Mom To Pay Me More Or Find A New Babysitter?”
31points
Parenting, People5 hours ago

“Am I The Jerk For Telling My Mom To Pay Me More Or Find A New Babysitter?”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Some time ago, Reddit user A-Lot-Like-Birds had been babysitting his young brother. 17 at the time, he was sacrificing virtually all other aspects of his life, and although his mom paid him for it, the money was minuscule compared to the number of hours he was putting in. However, when the teen brought it up, saying that he wants to move on and start building his own future, the woman didn’t take it well and they got into a huge fight.

Image credits: vedrana2701 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: A-Lot-Like-Birds

People supported the teenager and advised him to move out as soon as he could

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about People
Homepage
Trending
People
Homepage
Next in People
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda