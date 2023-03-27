“Am I The Jerk For Telling My Mom To Pay Me More Or Find A New Babysitter?”
Some time ago, Reddit user A-Lot-Like-Birds had been babysitting his young brother. 17 at the time, he was sacrificing virtually all other aspects of his life, and although his mom paid him for it, the money was minuscule compared to the number of hours he was putting in. However, when the teen brought it up, saying that he wants to move on and start building his own future, the woman didn’t take it well and they got into a huge fight.
Image credits: vedrana2701 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
Image credits: A-Lot-Like-Birds