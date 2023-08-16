An outdoor kitchen with a mountainous backdrop, a floor-to-ceiling window in a penthouse apartment in New York, or maybe a Scandinavian-style home surrounded by lush forests? These are just a few ideas for a dream home, shared by the ‘Somewhere I would like to live’ Instagram account, which ought to make your imagination run wild.

Curated by the founders of Katty Schiebeck Interior Design Studio, the social media account is dedicated to beautiful places and designs of what many people would love to call home. We have gathered some of the most unique ones shared by the Instagram account for you to marvel at. So, wait no longer and scroll down to find the eye candy on the list below.

#1

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Sue Denham


2 hours ago

I'm guessing they don't get strong winds or rain here.

#2

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

all 4 paws


2 hours ago

My dumbass would bonk myself in the head daily with this 😭

#3

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


1 hour ago

Ooooh I love the vibe here. It's spooky but in a very beautiful soulful way.

#4

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Corlissa


1 hour ago

Would that be hot? I mean- greenhouse gas effects and stuff

#5

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Sue Denham


1 hour ago

For some reason I'm expecting a short, fat man wearing orange with black spots to step out and yell "Yabbadabbadoo!".

#6

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


56 minutes ago

H#LL yeah!!!!! Love the pool! I need COLOUR though

#7

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#8

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Maggie


1 hour ago

So simple, minimal and beautiful.

#9

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#10

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Sue Denham


1 hour ago

Where do the steps go to? Also: upvote for cat.

#11

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#12

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Anne Marieke Fransen


14 minutes ago

Love the chairs, brings back childhood memories because we had exactly those around our kitchentable.

#13

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


54 minutes ago

YES!!!!!! but more colour please!! A garret like this deserves full boho bordello type luxury!

#14

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


52 minutes ago

what's with all the featureless white and collegiate furniture?? I am not 23 I need real furniture!!! XD

#15

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#16

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


46 minutes ago

oh this is fun! Is this turner falls?

#17

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


52 minutes ago

honestly those friends seem like they would make this the best vacay cabin ever even though I'm really not into snow activities other than sledding.

#18

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


53 minutes ago

I feel strongly this isn't weatherproof or very well insulated....

#19

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

KM


6 minutes ago

Googled it: "50%Cloud" art installation and restaurant in China

#20

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


56 minutes ago

this looks a little ominous because of the second pic, that pool looks a little too big for the space

#21

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Phoebe Bean


1 hour ago

Edgy, as in too close to the edge...

#22

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Mimi La Souris


6 minutes ago

oh, it's look like my uncle house in Portugal <3

#23

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


55 minutes ago

all the hospitality and welcome of an apple product (derogatory)

#24

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Pernille.


1 hour ago

To me that is an ugly view, but the bed looks nice.

#25

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


51 minutes ago

unless there's an elevator i cannot go here. but wow what a gorgeous view and soundtrack?? Once you get over the danger it would be heavenly....

#26

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#27

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


41 minutes ago

apart from the lawn I love this. Those stairs need a railing and probably some nonslip treads though.

#28

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


45 minutes ago

why are so many of these just nightmarish. this looks like something trying and failing at being a human building so it can lure you in and eat you....

#29

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


44 minutes ago

downvoting for the neighbours lmao. no way!!

#30

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

V33333P


9 minutes ago

Perfect for a rainstorm

#31

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Caro Caro


55 minutes ago

Had to blink a few times ... I thought the pope was on the photo LOL

#32

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#33

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


42 minutes ago

i would love this to be my local post office! i grew up with architecture like this just being everywhere i miss it.

#34

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Mimi La Souris


4 minutes ago

it looks like paper maché

#35

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#36

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#37

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


47 minutes ago

oh this place isn't insulated from the heat at all. pass.

#38

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#39

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


41 minutes ago

she needs work but wow that ceiling!!

#40

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

V33333P


7 minutes ago

This would be the DREAM

#41

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

V33333P


6 minutes ago

Not for a million bucks, eww

#42

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#43

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


53 minutes ago

ah yes, of course i want to live in a featureless white hole on a futon.... /sarcasm

#44

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Corlissa


1 hour ago

Then when king tide comes yall gotta quarantine (thxs kangaroo beach for teaching me about tides, kids shows are surprisingly educational)

#45

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


47 minutes ago

I love the shapes but i feel like they aren't going hard enough. be WEIRDER!! be BRIGHTER!!!

#46

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


49 minutes ago

oh this is STRANGE, how delightful. needs some appropriately vivid purples and i'm getting rid of that weird light thing but still. Love the seventies for some truly weird and wacky layouts.

#47

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#48

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


45 minutes ago

come with me and you'll be in a world of OSHA violations....

#49

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#50

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#51

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#52

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#53

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#54

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#55

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi


41 minutes ago

waaaay too many stairs for my crippled a*s lol.

#56

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#57

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

SkekVi
SkekVi
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this isn't a house this is a doctor's office or perhaps a mall.

#58

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

#59

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ehm . . . padded cell, anyone?

#60

Somewhere-I-Would-Like-To-Live-Inspiring-Design