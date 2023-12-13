ADVERTISEMENT

It might seem that every time we check the news or simply go on social media, we keep getting bad news about the world. And that makes us think that at this rate, the world will end very soon. 

And since the bad news keeps dominating our feeds, we keep missing out on good news. Probably because good news usually isn't as sensational as news outlets might want it to be. Well, to solve this shortage today, we picked out several good stories that were shared by the r/AskReddit community. After all, sometimes we all need to look at the bright side of things, right? 

More info: Reddit

#1

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of [An Eastern Black Rhino was just born](https://biglife.org/program-updates/big-life-news/not-our-imagination), a complete surprise to the rangers who protect the 1,000 remaining in the wild. They are Critically Endangered, the rarest of the subspecies, and this is a monumental occasion.

HarmonicasAndHisses , Alan J. Hendry Report

#2

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of many endangered animal species are on the rebound now such as the bald eagle, humpback whales and schaus swallowtail butterflies due to increased conservational efforts

sheerduckinghubris , Richard Lee Report

#3

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Global efforts to reforest areas are making a significant impact.

nikkax666 , Dawid Zawiła Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they just don't plant one sort of species? Combining CO2 benefits, and creating new/restoring old habitats for nature?

#4

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Southern Ocean right whales populations are growing at seven percent a year. Bowhead whale populations have tripled and have almost recovered to pre-exploitation levels. Humpback populations in Australia have recovered and are higher than pre-exploitation.

Others, which haven’t recovered like the Atlantic right whale, have stopped their steep decline and hopefully can start the process of population recovery.

Stopping the practice of whaling is…finally…having a positive effect.

protogens , Elianne Dipp Report

#5

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of They're successfully rewilding beavers in the UK.

pecuchet , sempre dilunedi Report

#6

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I’m a teacher and my class is super kind and well behaved for the most part. Gives me a little faith in our future.

LostFaithlessness485 , nappy Report

#7

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of My older cat has completely accepted the new kitten I adopted. I’ve become the third wheel at home and I couldn’t be happier about it. Small positive.

SLK93SA , Arina Krasnikova Report

#8

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Medicine and treatment for many ailments has progressed through the years improving quality AND quantity of life

Master-Statement7506 , Chokniti Khongchum Report

cemurray280 avatar
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have an inherited genetic disease which i am on medication for, as is my father. My grandfather sadly died due to the disease - they didn't have the medication for it back then, but me and my dad can live normal lives (with regular blood tests). Modern medicine is truly amazing. Also, I have debilitating periods, which I was put on medication for and now they are sooo much better - I mean I used to be vomiting and curling up in a small ball because of the cramps, but now there is barely any pain! It's interesting to think how different things would have been in the past... props to the women who had to deal with that stuff unmedicated

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of The ozone layer is thickening!

Mysterious-Estate470 , NASA Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought most people were aware of this - at least anyone who remembers how much of a thing it was back in the 1980s (ish) and the ban on CFCs in aerosols and refrigeration plant that resulted. And which thankfully appears to have worked.

#10

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Sodium-ion batteries might start replacing lithium-ion batteries soon which would be much better for the environment and generally cheaper or more convenient

Orangey82 , John Cameron Report

#11

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Teen pregnancy rates hit a historic low in 2022

MassConsumer1984 , Gustavo Fring Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting one, and this appears to be not just in the US, not just the Western World, but a global trend https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/adolescent-fertility?time=latest

#12

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I know this is older news, but maybe people aren't aware of it.

Researchers/scientists have been working with a bacteria to fight cancers. Bacillus Calmette-Guérin has been used with some success to fight bladder cancer.

Edited for clarity.

Edit 2: [here](https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9377996/) is a more in depth article I found.

Big_Jerm21 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are now effective treatments, some good enough to be called a 'cure' for many forms of cancer. Worth remembering how much the pharma industry (yes, it's mostly researched and developed by industry, with only limited funds from government and other funding bodies) has done to improve our lives.

#13

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I work as a mental health therapist.

There is certainly a mental health crisis, AND, there are also a lot of people who are recovering. Most of the people who I see end up recovering and graduating from therapy within a year.

We talk a lot about how bad mental health is. We don't talk a lot about recovery in mental health.

RapGameCarlRogers , cottonbro studio Report

#14

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I lived in Los Angeles during the eighties, in Van Nuys. I didn’t realize that there was a mountain range to the north of the valley. I drove through in 2013 and there was very little smog. I have been told by people I know who live there that the smog is like ten or twenty percent of what it was in the eighties.

MobileAccountBecause , Ryan Millier Report

#15

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Extreme famine has been decreasing significantly the past decade on a global scale

amsterdamned95 , DESPIERRES Cécile Report

#16

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I found out my dog doesn't have cancer. I about cried when I got the news.

Cometstarlight , Mikhail Nilov Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hooray for the goodest boi or gurl! I am so happy for both of you! 🎊 ❤️ 👏

#17

Locally, certainly in the east midlands, UK, there has been a lot of opportunities take to rewild huge areas of land again. Golf courses, with rolling hills and ponds/ streams are having meadows returned and more trees planted. Farmland that's been mismanaged or untenable and literally being a waste of space is having forest's replanted. I took my 2 year old son to plant some Birch, oak and chestnut trees near to Sherwood forest, along with several thousand others, all done by willing and happy volunteers!

It may not seem much but its becoming much more popular! In the short term we should see Wildflower meadows, birds, bees and woodland animals returning..in the long term, many years after our lifetime there should be huge swathes of cities/ countryside with accessible and diverse woodland and green spaces!

cadiastandsuk Report

#18

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of CRISPR treatment has just been FDA approved to cure sickle cell disease

Downtown-Aardvark934 , Anna Shvets Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have sworn I would never live to see this. This is incredible!

#19

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of David Attenborough’s still healthy

HellFireCannon66 , Katexic Clippings Newsletter Report

#20

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of The sun is still going strong

mintmouse , Pixabay Report

#21

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of This graphic: [Yearly Cases of Guinea Worm in Ethiopia](https://cdn.who.int/media/images/default-source/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/figure1_20200525.png?sfvrsn=9288b1a6_1&Status=Master).

I look this up again when I'm having a bad day or humanity starts to seem awful to me. We can be, but we also did this. We reduced cases of a horrifying, agonizingly painful parasitic infection that destroys lives and livelihoods from over 1,000 cases a year to 7 - and that's just in Ethiopia. A lot of hard-working people did some amazingly good work.

Terpsichorean_Wombat , Edward Jenner Report

#22

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of The solar farm that is being installed in my rural area (that will power 10,000 homes at least) is ahead of schedule in construction

Lunavixen15 , American Public Power Association Report

cvgalante avatar
BenTevye
BenTevye
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2023/06/27/baseball-sized-hail-smashing-into-panels-at-150-mph-destroys-scottsbluff-solar-farm/

#23

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of The state of Illinois has been working to eliminate food deserts, and prevent the loss of independent grocers in small communities.

One example is in the southernmost town in Illinois, Cairo. They opened a grocery store in June. It's a co-op style store, so it's community owned and operated. This after 7 years without access to fresh food.

It's become a life changing service to some members of this community already. While it's been having some struggles, there has been a great deal of support from the community and from surrounding communities, which has me convinced it will pull through the struggles.

If this succeeds long term, it will stand as a model for other communities to utilize in eliminating food access issues.

imbecillic_genius , nrd Report

#24

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Graphene: The discovery of graphene has opened up new possibilities for creating strong and lightweight materials that can be used in electronics, energy, and other fields.

petalcharm , Umberto Report

#25

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of My local animal shelter has a food bank for owners who can't afford food for their pets. And I'm sure it's not the only shelter that does it.

littlebrat97 , Sasha Sashina Report

#26

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I was at a diner in a small town in Michigan recently, and there were 2 drag queens eating. No one stared or said anything or looked uncomfortable. Based on everything you see in the news and the fact that I was in a part of Michigan that reliably votes Republican I would've expected a reaction, but everyone was cool with it. Gave me a little hope that maybe people are generally better than we think.

StarbuckWasACylon , Bret Kavanaugh Report

skyrender avatar
Sky Render
Sky Render
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's almost always just a few troublemakers being especially loud. Best if we don't humor them (or elect them!).

#27

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of I am getting along great with my wife and we are growing as a couple. Most of the world is totally unaware. I also built some speakers I really like. Maybe 2 people know that.

lamabaronvonawesome , Toa Heftiba Report

#28

There's a rather effective Malaria vaccine, that started distribution this year.

That's kind of huge.

TheCapedMoosesader Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can all the poor people in the affected areas afford it or is it just for the rich tourists?

#29

My daughter is 11 and in middle school. I always ask her if there are any bullies or like popular people. She always tells me that no one really bully’s and there aren’t really “popular” people that leave everyone else out. When I was in school all anyone ever cared about was being popular and there were tons of bully’s. If what she is saying is true, it gives me hope.

Bigred266 Report

#30

If I'm accepted to law school it will be paid for.

I'm from a very poor background with no professional family members and I may break the chains.

Livinglionife Report

#31

The days are long and the years are short as a criminal defense attorney. Sometimes I feel discouraged, hopeless, and exhausted. Last year, I took on a military service member pro bono because I sensed he needed my help and needed any hope I could offer him. I convinced a therapist to take on his case pro bono, too. Over the next year, he chose to be sober, attended therapy each week, and really worked to change. This week, I successfully dismissed his case. At his graduation, he told me he once had no hope for future and seriously contemplated [taking his life]. But now, he is hopeful and looking forward for the future. Despite how hard my job is most days, it gave me the strength to keep going.

Bonhorst Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People like you and this therapist are what gives me hope in humankind.

#32

Researchers have successfully cured HIV in several non-human primates. We’re closer to a real cure!

la_metisse Report

#33

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of There are about 10 to 12,000,000 people in the United States Who Quilt . Most of them belong to Quilt guilds that donate to homeless shelters veteran shelters other types of places where people need blankets. My Quilt Guild donated over 800 this year and we only have 80 people in our guild.

Over-Marionberry-686 , Erik Mclean Report

#34

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of The US is planning on building high speed rail. The first one is expected to be done by 2028.

ThingsThatComeToMind , Fikri Rasyid Report

#35

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of There has been a major breakthrough in meaningfully extending the lifespan of people with ALS using [medicines] that are already on the market and FDA-approved. Their effectiveness at treating ALS was discovered as a direct result of research funded by the massive influx of donations from the various "Ice Bucket Challenges" of the early 2000's.

featherwolf , Major Tom Agency Report

#36

39 Good Events In The Modern World That Not Everyone Is Aware Of Not significant for any of you, but pretty significant and REALLY good for me:

After telling my family and friends about the abuse I'm experiencing at home, we're secretly making plans to get me the heck out of here! I even have his friends on my side, and he doesn't suspect a thing.

KuFuBr , Karolina Grabowska Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh sweetie, I hope it happens soon for you! And yes, it IS significant to others that you are getting out of this situation!

#37

There's a growing optimism about the inevitability of renewable energy. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the most salient point is this: Renewable energy is technology, not a resource. Resources are finite. Technology is ever evolving. If you're familiar with Moore's Law, you know that technology is always advancing to become more powerful and more affordable.

Downtown_Baby_8005 Report

#38

Child mortality rates are steadily improving. Same goes with literacy rates, access to clean water, schools, medicine, woman's rights along with most any stat relating to universal quality if life on earth.

just_quit_smoking Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Last year’s U.S. infant mortality rate hit its highest increase in two decades." - PBS News Hour, Nov. 1, 2023. I also believe that women's rights in a number of countries are regressing, but I won't name names because there are multiple countries this is occurring in.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Religion is dropping off more and more.

AikaRivert Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it though? We still see sickening religious-inspired moves in various parts of the world, including things like anti-gay legislation and bans on abortion in parts of the US and even some EU countries (Poland, maybe is the only one?). So their bad influence doesn't seem to show much sign of diminishing.

