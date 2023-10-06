73 Pictures Of Mold That People Want To Pet For Some Reason
Our planet is such an amazing place. There are so many wonders surrounding us, and yet still so much that remains unknown, just waiting to be discovered. Interestingly, some of the most fascinating things are right at our fingertips.
An online group called "Moldly Interesting" is a great example of that! With over 250k active members, the community proves that something as ordinary as mold can still surprise us. This is the place dedicated to the most "moldy" content, where people share some intriguing-looking forms of mold. Scroll down and check out the list of images we've prepared for you, and we guarantee you will be asking yourself, "What have I just seen?"
This post may include affiliate links.
A Tin Of Cat Food Left Out Created Some Bizarre And Creepy Mold
Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks
This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside
I Had Prepared A Few Agar Plates And Stored Them In A Poorly Sterilized Bag For A While. Now It Has Become Art
Not Mine, But Happy Holidays Everyone. 🎄
Pineapple With A Staring Problem
Eyes at the side of its head so it can see what the kids are up to
Mold
Film Of Mold On Water
The Mold In My Marmalade This Morning
Swab Taken From The Bottom Of My Lab Partner's Shoe Grew This Masterpiece
The smooth colonies are bacteria and fuzzy ones are mold. Forbidden olives.
I Was Out Of Commission With Pneumonia For A Week And A Half. Got Up To Clean House When I Discovered This. It Seemed Like I Could Pet It Like A Dog. Insane
Forgot About A Can Of Wolf Brand Chili In Back Of Fridge And The Mold Growing Looks Like Wolf Hair
Fuzzy Strawberries And One Seemingly Immune Strawberry
That lone strawberry probably started the mold and is acting innocent lol
Not Mine, Cool As Hell
This Mold Looks Like A Baby Seal
This Mold Growing On Some Spam
My English Muffin's Mold Looks Like A Sunflower
My Friend Just Found This In His Fridge. He Thinks It Was Mashed Potatoes At One Point
Friendly (?) Neighborhood Slime Mold
Found On A Very Old Instant Coffee . Trying To Identify What It Is
Colourful Mold
I Clean Up Mold For A Living, This Is Some Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen
Crazy Mold We Got Growing From Under Our Deck
Canned Peaches
Moldy Watermelon Juice Breeds Little Jiggly Puffs
My Friend Left Some Rice In This Pot And Put It In The Back Of Her Cupboard. This Is What She Found Yesterday
Mold On Cream Cheese
Shudder, looking delicious makes it more frightening.
Heard You Guys Would Enjoy This Here, Car Parked Next To Me, Hasn’t Been Moved In Months, Took A Look Inside…
The Nifty Kiwi Seed Like Mold Growing From Some Kiwi 🥝
Mold Is Evolving
Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold
Hair Or Mold?
The Previous Tenant Never Mentioned To Their Landlord That The Toilet Upstairs Was Leaking For 3 Years
In The Back Of My Moms Fridge
Til Highlithers Can Grow Mold
I Work In A Plant Tissue Culture Lab. Contamination Sucks, But Sometimes It’s Beautiful!
Sister Used My iPad And I Later Found It In This Condition, This Is Mold Right? I Wiped It Down With A Wet Wipe, Is That Good Enough?
This Spaghetti Grew Green Hair
A Family Of Happy Mice. (I Forgot A Box Of Strawberries In The Fridge Before Leaving Home A Month Ago)
Growing In The Toilet
Care For A Slice?
Left This Loaf Of Sourdough Bread Unattended For Just 6 Days. Wasn't Expecting This When I Opened The Bread Box
Too Soon? 🎃
Our Dried Maitakes Weren’t Dried Enough It Seems
Mushrooms contain a lot of water, and mold requires surprisingly little.