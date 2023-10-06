ADVERTISEMENT

Our planet is such an amazing place. There are so many wonders surrounding us, and yet still so much that remains unknown, just waiting to be discovered. Interestingly, some of the most fascinating things are right at our fingertips.

An online group called "Moldly Interesting" is a great example of that! With over 250k active members, the community proves that something as ordinary as mold can still surprise us. This is the place dedicated to the most "moldy" content, where people share some intriguing-looking forms of mold. Scroll down and check out the list of images we've prepared for you, and we guarantee you will be asking yourself, "What have I just seen?"

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Tin Of Cat Food Left Out Created Some Bizarre And Creepy Mold

A Tin Of Cat Food Left Out Created Some Bizarre And Creepy Mold Shares stats

MaybePotatoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks

Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks Shares stats

Boris740 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside

This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside Shares stats

SnapDragon0420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Had Prepared A Few Agar Plates And Stored Them In A Poorly Sterilized Bag For A While. Now It Has Become Art

I Had Prepared A Few Agar Plates And Stored Them In A Poorly Sterilized Bag For A While. Now It Has Become Art Shares stats

Distinct_Knowledge47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Not Mine, But Happy Holidays Everyone. 🎄

Not Mine, But Happy Holidays Everyone. 🎄 Shares stats

CherokeePurple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Pineapple With A Staring Problem

Pineapple With A Staring Problem Shares stats

SaucePortal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eyes at the side of its head so it can see what the kids are up to

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Mold

Mold Shares stats

ashleysix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Film Of Mold On Water

Film Of Mold On Water Shares stats

Cool3peep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Mold In My Marmalade This Morning

The Mold In My Marmalade This Morning Shares stats

Significant_Shape863 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Swab Taken From The Bottom Of My Lab Partner's Shoe Grew This Masterpiece

Swab Taken From The Bottom Of My Lab Partner's Shoe Grew This Masterpiece Shares stats

terranlifeform Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The smooth colonies are bacteria and fuzzy ones are mold. Forbidden olives.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

I Was Out Of Commission With Pneumonia For A Week And A Half. Got Up To Clean House When I Discovered This. It Seemed Like I Could Pet It Like A Dog. Insane

I Was Out Of Commission With Pneumonia For A Week And A Half. Got Up To Clean House When I Discovered This. It Seemed Like I Could Pet It Like A Dog. Insane Shares stats

jmvane375 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Forgot About A Can Of Wolf Brand Chili In Back Of Fridge And The Mold Growing Looks Like Wolf Hair

Forgot About A Can Of Wolf Brand Chili In Back Of Fridge And The Mold Growing Looks Like Wolf Hair Shares stats

DrLeoMarvin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Fuzzy Strawberries And One Seemingly Immune Strawberry

Fuzzy Strawberries And One Seemingly Immune Strawberry Shares stats

Numerous_Emus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
mstrozier7 avatar
NewNicknameAlert
NewNicknameAlert
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That lone strawberry probably started the mold and is acting innocent lol

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Not Mine, Cool As Hell

Not Mine, Cool As Hell Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Mold Looks Like A Baby Seal

This Mold Looks Like A Baby Seal Shares stats

hazhug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

This Mold Growing On Some Spam

This Mold Growing On Some Spam Shares stats

Manrida Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My English Muffin's Mold Looks Like A Sunflower

My English Muffin's Mold Looks Like A Sunflower Shares stats

bearhugss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Friend Just Found This In His Fridge. He Thinks It Was Mashed Potatoes At One Point

My Friend Just Found This In His Fridge. He Thinks It Was Mashed Potatoes At One Point Shares stats

luciferlol_666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Friendly (?) Neighborhood Slime Mold

Friendly (?) Neighborhood Slime Mold Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Found On A Very Old Instant Coffee . Trying To Identify What It Is

Found On A Very Old Instant Coffee . Trying To Identify What It Is Shares stats

Strictlydope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Colourful Mold

Colourful Mold Shares stats

Tiny_Distribution783 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

I Clean Up Mold For A Living, This Is Some Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen

I Clean Up Mold For A Living, This Is Some Of The Worst I’ve Ever Seen Shares stats

WhiskeyAndSpice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Crazy Mold We Got Growing From Under Our Deck

Crazy Mold We Got Growing From Under Our Deck Shares stats

elondrakdrypare Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Canned Peaches

Canned Peaches Shares stats

solrakkavon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Moldy Watermelon Juice Breeds Little Jiggly Puffs

Moldy Watermelon Juice Breeds Little Jiggly Puffs Shares stats

haellehcar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Friend Left Some Rice In This Pot And Put It In The Back Of Her Cupboard. This Is What She Found Yesterday

My Friend Left Some Rice In This Pot And Put It In The Back Of Her Cupboard. This Is What She Found Yesterday Shares stats

curious_hewa313 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Mold On Cream Cheese

Mold On Cream Cheese Shares stats

IamRick_Deckard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Heard You Guys Would Enjoy This Here, Car Parked Next To Me, Hasn’t Been Moved In Months, Took A Look Inside…

Heard You Guys Would Enjoy This Here, Car Parked Next To Me, Hasn’t Been Moved In Months, Took A Look Inside… Shares stats

dingleberryblaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Nifty Kiwi Seed Like Mold Growing From Some Kiwi 🥝

The Nifty Kiwi Seed Like Mold Growing From Some Kiwi 🥝 Shares stats

miss-meow-meow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Mold Is Evolving

Mold Is Evolving Shares stats

ExoGeniVI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold Shares stats

yanbochen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hair Or Mold?

Hair Or Mold? Shares stats

k10clark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

The Previous Tenant Never Mentioned To Their Landlord That The Toilet Upstairs Was Leaking For 3 Years

The Previous Tenant Never Mentioned To Their Landlord That The Toilet Upstairs Was Leaking For 3 Years Shares stats

JEB2711 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

In The Back Of My Moms Fridge

In The Back Of My Moms Fridge Shares stats

Tempt8ionst8ion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Til Highlithers Can Grow Mold

Til Highlithers Can Grow Mold Shares stats

Abatwa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Work In A Plant Tissue Culture Lab. Contamination Sucks, But Sometimes It’s Beautiful!

I Work In A Plant Tissue Culture Lab. Contamination Sucks, But Sometimes It’s Beautiful! Shares stats

reeetl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Sister Used My iPad And I Later Found It In This Condition, This Is Mold Right? I Wiped It Down With A Wet Wipe, Is That Good Enough?

Sister Used My iPad And I Later Found It In This Condition, This Is Mold Right? I Wiped It Down With A Wet Wipe, Is That Good Enough? Shares stats

imalwaystrash12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

This Spaghetti Grew Green Hair

This Spaghetti Grew Green Hair Shares stats

deftrader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

A Family Of Happy Mice. (I Forgot A Box Of Strawberries In The Fridge Before Leaving Home A Month Ago)

A Family Of Happy Mice. (I Forgot A Box Of Strawberries In The Fridge Before Leaving Home A Month Ago) Shares stats

G-G-ONE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Growing In The Toilet

Growing In The Toilet Shares stats

Brother-Oxy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Care For A Slice?

Care For A Slice? Shares stats

fartichokehearts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Left This Loaf Of Sourdough Bread Unattended For Just 6 Days. Wasn't Expecting This When I Opened The Bread Box

Left This Loaf Of Sourdough Bread Unattended For Just 6 Days. Wasn't Expecting This When I Opened The Bread Box Shares stats

tripul_ant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Too Soon? 🎃

Too Soon? 🎃 Shares stats

SpyCats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Our Dried Maitakes Weren’t Dried Enough It Seems

Our Dried Maitakes Weren’t Dried Enough It Seems Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mushrooms contain a lot of water, and mold requires surprisingly little.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Should I Be Alarmed?

Should I Be Alarmed? Shares stats

putsandpizza74 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Sorry I Just Had To 🥰

Sorry I Just Had To 🥰 Shares stats

_derDere_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Cat Sick That Was Left To Mature For A Few Days 😰

Cat Sick That Was Left To Mature For A Few Days 😰 Shares stats

byr0n1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Used To Be Red Wine

This Used To Be Red Wine Shares stats

FPLM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Moldy Spider I Found While Cleaning My Shed

This Moldy Spider I Found While Cleaning My Shed Shares stats

ninjacat94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

A Forgotten Lemon

A Forgotten Lemon Shares stats

chocolatewaltz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Cleaned Out The Fridge Today And Found This Hidden On The Back Of The Top Shelf - This Used To Be Vegan Cream Cheese

Cleaned Out The Fridge Today And Found This Hidden On The Back Of The Top Shelf - This Used To Be Vegan Cream Cheese Shares stats

Xanturrya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

This Decorative Gourd Started Molding In An Interesting Way 👽

This Decorative Gourd Started Molding In An Interesting Way 👽 Shares stats

wholesome_soft_gf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Strawberries In A Pyrex

Strawberries In A Pyrex Shares stats

geevaldes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Jar Of Sugar Left In Storage For 20 Years

Jar Of Sugar Left In Storage For 20 Years Shares stats

vspazv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

This Mold On My Bread Looks Like It's Trying To Disguise Itself As A Boiled Egg

This Mold On My Bread Looks Like It's Trying To Disguise Itself As A Boiled Egg Shares stats

1lluminist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Does This Look Like Mold?

Does This Look Like Mold? Shares stats

delslemons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

A Fuzzy Steering Wheel Cover?

A Fuzzy Steering Wheel Cover? Shares stats

mannadee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Mesmerizing Old Sourdough Starter I Found In The Fridge

Mesmerizing Old Sourdough Starter I Found In The Fridge Shares stats

frzdrieddogfood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Found In A Forgotten Closet

Found In A Forgotten Closet Shares stats

Nosdoddy101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Art Of Molds😍🧫💎💕

Art Of Molds😍🧫💎💕 Shares stats

dashaplesen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

The Only Island I Can Afford

The Only Island I Can Afford Shares stats

drinnnnnnn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Meet Melvin. We Found Him Growing In The Compost Bin

Meet Melvin. We Found Him Growing In The Compost Bin Shares stats

TheGoodestGoat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points