An online group called " Moldly Interesting " is a great example of that! With over 250k active members, the community proves that something as ordinary as mold can still surprise us. This is the place dedicated to the most "moldy" content, where people share some intriguing-looking forms of mold. Scroll down and check out the list of images we've prepared for you, and we guarantee you will be asking yourself, "What have I just seen?"

Our planet is such an amazing place. There are so many wonders surrounding us, and yet still so much that remains unknown, just waiting to be discovered. Interestingly, some of the most fascinating things are right at our fingertips.

#2 Black Pin Mold That Spawned From A Bowl Of Cat Food That Has Been Soaked In Water For A Few Weeks

#4 I Had Prepared A Few Agar Plates And Stored Them In A Poorly Sterilized Bag For A While. Now It Has Become Art

#11 I Was Out Of Commission With Pneumonia For A Week And A Half. Got Up To Clean House When I Discovered This. It Seemed Like I Could Pet It Like A Dog. Insane

#12 Forgot About A Can Of Wolf Brand Chili In Back Of Fridge And The Mold Growing Looks Like Wolf Hair

#18 My Friend Just Found This In His Fridge. He Thinks It Was Mashed Potatoes At One Point

#26 My Friend Left Some Rice In This Pot And Put It In The Back Of Her Cupboard. This Is What She Found Yesterday

#28 Heard You Guys Would Enjoy This Here, Car Parked Next To Me, Hasn't Been Moved In Months, Took A Look Inside…

#31 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

#33 The Previous Tenant Never Mentioned To Their Landlord That The Toilet Upstairs Was Leaking For 3 Years

#37 Sister Used My iPad And I Later Found It In This Condition, This Is Mold Right? I Wiped It Down With A Wet Wipe, Is That Good Enough?

#39 A Family Of Happy Mice. (I Forgot A Box Of Strawberries In The Fridge Before Leaving Home A Month Ago)

#42 Left This Loaf Of Sourdough Bread Unattended For Just 6 Days. Wasn't Expecting This When I Opened The Bread Box

#51 Cleaned Out The Fridge Today And Found This Hidden On The Back Of The Top Shelf - This Used To Be Vegan Cream Cheese