Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special statement, warning of a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds, creating a "burst of snow" in western New York state.

By Sunday morning, winds shifted more westerly, meaning the heaviest lake-effect snow bands moved south of Buffalo impacting areas from Cleveland to Dunkirk, New York. Buffalo was no longer under a lake-effect snow warning but remained under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening for "blowing snow."

While the Buffalo area is used to dealing with heavy snowfall, this storm is delivering "much more than we usually get," Mayor Byron Brown told CNN on Saturday. Continue scrolling to check out the images we at Bored Panda gathered to show just how extreme the situation looks.

#1

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

ToddJClausen Report

Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Went in search of answers and found this "..as it turns out, this is a planned stunt and it happens every year...The Jeep was spotted in a Pennsylvania parking lot, which is attached to Marion Auction, an auction house that sells farming equipment. Each year when it snows heavily, they do something like this, but they usually attach a sign that doubles as a PSA, such as “Don’t text and drive..."

#2

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

SirHenel Report

#3

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

MarleeTuskesTV Report

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Plot twist: she forgot she took the bus.

#4

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

GeneseeBrewery Report

#5

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

weather_buffalo Report

#6

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

macarthur54 Report

#7

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

CatherineLeyden Report

#8

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

adamp26 Report

#9

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

emjay716 Report

#10

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

eustace225 Report

#11

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

n1temare74 Report

#12

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

s_vickman Report

#13

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

paul_bembia Report

#14

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

weather_buffalo Report

#15

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

weather_buffalo Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 minute ago

That's the El Nino/ La Nina cycle for you. Get used to it, it's going to be a thing for the next few centuries.

#16

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

WhitePepperGDF Report

#17

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

JoshAllenBurner Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 minute ago

I think you forgot your pants.

#18

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

We had some snow in Buffalo

Motor-Marzipan-9926 Report

Senjo Krane
Senjo Krane
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Shorts? Are you South African by any chance?

#19

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

AnthonyFarnell Report

#20

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

LakeErieVlogger Report

#21

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

tango_romeo13 Report

#22

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

BCFDL734 Report

#23

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

weather_buffalo Report

Katrina Marie
Katrina Marie
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Dearth Vader in the first pic.

#24

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

celebratingcher Report

#25

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Dr_R_Strange Report

#26

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

gregoryjon Report

#27

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

WhiskeyBuffalo Report

#28

weather_buffalo Report

#29

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

WendyEWallace1 Report

#30

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

ms__pauline Report

#31

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

JM_Sievert Report

#32

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

JulieNshit Report

#33

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

RyanPinesworth Report

#34

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Maybetracy Report

#35

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

KrissyFerro Report

#36

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

BrandonMSparks Report

#37

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

evelynwoz2024 Report

#38

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

celebratingcher Report

#39

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

covid_parent Report

L_M
L_M
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I can almost hear how qiuet it must be over there.

#40

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

PegBall3 Report

#41

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

TheresaMac1960 Report

#42

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

JimmyMoore12 Report

#43

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

salerno101 Report

#44

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

J_poyer21 Report

#45

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

BuffaloBills Report

#46

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Books_Lil_Loves Report

#47

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

weather_buffalo Report

#48

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

matt_czajka Report

#49

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

CheburekiMan Report

#50

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

wx_MikeDoyle Report

#51

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

outpostart Report

#52

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

StevePetyerak Report

#53

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

JointCyclone Report

#54

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Cane303 Report

#55

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

LakeErieVlogger Report

#56

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

fergi2479 Report

#57

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

poodlewalker10 Report

#58

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

AndyYoungTV Report

#59

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

HavaForum Report

#60

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Kjwhalen77 Report

#61

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

LakeErieNorth Report

#62

One Hour Of Snow In Buffalo

One hour of snow in Buffalo

endlesskane Report

#63

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

christinatalamo Report

#64

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

ChrisGloninger Report

#65

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

kenp2069 Report

#66

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

poodlewalker10 Report

#67

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

AhmarSKhan Report

#68

BuffaloPadre Report

#69

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

DawnTJ90 Report

#70

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

wx_fitz2024 Report

#71

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

ViktoriaKrista Report

#72

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

TonyAstran Report

#73

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Dawny716 Report

#74

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

KrissyFerro Report

#75

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

rbk91_ Report

#76

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

EnthusiastNick_ Report

#77

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

Anthony_Macari Report

#78

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

EmDalmas Report

#79

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

sarajohnsauce Report

#80

Snow-Buffalo-New-York-2022

PhotogKatherine