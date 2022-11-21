Massive Snowfall Tops 6 Feet In Buffalo, New York, And People Are Posting Photos That Show What It’s Really Like (91 Pics)
Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special statement, warning of a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds, creating a "burst of snow" in western New York state.
By Sunday morning, winds shifted more westerly, meaning the heaviest lake-effect snow bands moved south of Buffalo impacting areas from Cleveland to Dunkirk, New York. Buffalo was no longer under a lake-effect snow warning but remained under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening for "blowing snow."
While the Buffalo area is used to dealing with heavy snowfall, this storm is delivering "much more than we usually get," Mayor Byron Brown told CNN on Saturday. Continue scrolling to check out the images we at Bored Panda gathered to show just how extreme the situation looks.
Went in search of answers and found this "..as it turns out, this is a planned stunt and it happens every year...The Jeep was spotted in a Pennsylvania parking lot, which is attached to Marion Auction, an auction house that sells farming equipment. Each year when it snows heavily, they do something like this, but they usually attach a sign that doubles as a PSA, such as “Don’t text and drive..."
That's the El Nino/ La Nina cycle for you. Get used to it, it's going to be a thing for the next few centuries.
We had some snow in Buffalo
One hour of snow in Buffalo