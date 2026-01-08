So, I decided to ask the Bored Panda community a simple question: “What is one small joy that people overlook too often?” The responses ranged from tender and heartwarming to funny and deeply relatable, reminding us that joy doesn’t always come from big milestones or grand gestures. Scroll down to read their answers – and feel free to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

You know those small, oddly satisfying moments we all experience but rarely stop to appreciate? The kind that make everyday life just a little better – like popping bubble wrap, peeling an orange in one perfect spiral, or catching a quiet moment to yourself. They’re simple, fleeting, and often overlooked, yet they have a way of bringing unexpected comfort and happiness.

#1 How excited your dog is when you come home.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 When your cat curls up next to you and starts to purr. Like, you’ve made a tiny house panther happy just by existing.

#3 Having plentiful, clean water on demand.

#4 When my 4-year-old granddaughter would run from across the room and jump into my arms to hug me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Rainbows after the rain.

A good, well-worn blanket.

Hot cocoa on a cold day.

Silence.

Good neighbors.

#6 The peace and quiet during that first cup of coffee, which can sometimes be so rare… the ones overlooking it are the ones that keep it from happening.

#7 People see their greatest friend(s) every day. Unlike them, I think it’s a great joy to see my greatest friend because I don’t see them often.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Just taking a few minutes every day (it doesn’t have to be many, maybe 1 or 2) to stop and look up. Enjoy the sky. Even better at night, and if you’re really lucky, you’ll even see stars. (At night, I mean… if you’re seeing stars in the daytime, then you’re either on d***s or you didn’t look before crossing the road, and that’s bad.)

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The moment when I’m waiting to pick up my kids from school, and they’re looking around for me—then their faces light up with the biggest smiles when they see me. Cue the frantic waving and excited jumping around.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The noise of birds in the trees.

Using a pen you like.

#11 When I’m getting ready to take our beautiful 7-month-old Golden Retriever/Great Pyrenees puppy for a walk, she gets so excited that it’s hard to put on my walking shoes. She’s all over me, wiggling here and there, while I’m trying to tie my laces—and she’s thinking, “What the heck are you doing? I’m ready—why aren’t you?”

#12 Sneezing—when it’s been building and then suddenly happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Looking at the smooth surface in a newly opened jar of spread before you scoop some out.



The first time you brush with a brand-new toothbrush.



The first swipe with a newly opened lipstick.

#14 The perfect temperature. This may sound weird, but living in northern Wisconsin, US, it doesn’t always have the warmest weather. So when I’m outside enjoying myself, I will sometimes stop and think, “Is this the perfect temperature for me right now?” and it makes me more aware of my world in the here and now. It is a small joy to have “the perfect temperature” while outside.

#15 A week with no plans. I’ve been on the run since the start of the year. I looked at my calendar this morning, and there is absolutely nothing (other than work) scheduled all week. This never happens! I may get to sit on my butt for a few hours or cook something that doesn’t involve the microwave.

#16 Fresh, clean sheets. My husband calls it a “sheetgasm”!

#17 A nap… in a beam of sunshine… on a cold Sunday afternoon. (Cats know. Learn from cats.)

#18 An amazing view. I used to live in a village about 20 km outside Geneva. The journey home from the office was downhill toward Lac Léman, with Mont Blanc rising above it. I was there for three years. I would stop my car and get out just to look at the view at least twice a week (sometimes I’d even pull the car over first). Every time, it blew my socks off (I probably shouldn’t have been wearing them with sandals anyway, I suppose). It felt like a mental “reset” after a day doing busy work.



Also, a really, really good shower with high-pressure settings and heat. Not to be underestimated.



Lastly, a dog running up to you first when you’re in a group of people. Makes me feel like the Dog King.

#19 Having someone you love next to you when you wake up in the morning.

#20 Harvesting your own food.

Cuddling with a loved one.

Having a cup of coffee in peace.

Going for a night walk in a safe neighborhood.

Waking up in the morning and actually feeling relaxed!

#21 Silence. Just being quiet and listening to the world. It’s amazing how much we miss because we’re overwhelmed with other things. Just take a breath and be still. Sometimes you actually hear the world speaking to you, and it’s been waiting a long time for your attention.

#22 The first stretch of the morning.

#23 Having clean water.

#24 Watching the first flowers grow in spring. Going swimming in summer. All the lovely, lovely things one can do in fall: the last harvest, cooking marmalade, reminiscing about the coming festivities. The silence of falling snow in winter.

Spring, summer, fall, and winter—I love the seasons. I’m glad we have them here in Germany.

#25 Hearing the different birds and watching them flutter around, jumping from branch to branch. People don’t realize how many species of birds are in their neighborhood and the variety of calls each one has.



Giving gifts out of the blue, just because you thought of someone and know what they like.



Listening to kids talk. Too many people want kids to be seen and not heard, or sometimes not even seen. But try having a conversation with them—they are witty, creative, and say things exactly as they think. Don’t rely on the media, where kids recite scripts written by adults about how they think kids think. You don’t have to engage with them directly, but what I overhear when I’m out makes my day.

#26 Walking down an urban street and enjoying the little front-yard gardens.