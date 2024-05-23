Man Called A Jerk For Refusing To Cover Sister-In-Law’s Hefty $111 Breakfast Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love a good Saturday morning breakfast, sipping a freshly brewed coffee, devouring a few fluffy pancakes? Sitting in your favorite restaurant, enjoying some quality time with your family, relaxing after a long working week. Sounds like bliss, right? Well, that’s what the OP (original poster) of this story thought, until that very enjoyable meal turned into a mini family drama over unpaid bills.

So, grab your drink of choice and get comfy because this story is hotter than that fresh stack of breakfast pancakes.

More info: Reddit

Woman leaves family breakfast without paying her hefty bill and expects her brother-in-law to pay for her family’s meal

The man refuses to pay his sister-in-law’s bill and asks her for money, but she tries to get out of it, saying she’ll pay “later”

As a little family tradition, every Saturday, the OP’s father-in-law (let’s call him Grandpa Joe) is the early bird at a popular breakfast place. Grandpa Joe is punctual every weekend, arriving at the restaurant at the crack of dawn and hanging out for a few hours. During that time, various family members drop by to grab a quick bite, usually each paying their own checks or leaving some cash for Grandpa Joe to settle the bill.

Sounds like a smooth operation, right? Well, it was. Until one Saturday morning, when a family conflict erupted, caused by one member’s unpaid meal.

That morning, the OP rolled in fashionably late, just as Grandpa Joe was heading out, but his wife and kids were still there, enjoying their breakfast. After a pleasant meal, the OP’s family headed home, leaving him to handle the bill. And that’s when things went sideways. The bill came to a jaw-dropping $171! The OP’s eyes nearly popped out of his head. Something smelled fishy, and it wasn’t the seafood omelet.

When he checked the itemized receipt, it became clear that his sister-in-law’s family tab had been left unpaid. Her clan of three had racked up $111 worth of breakfast goodies. That’s a lot of pancakes and bacon! The waitress confirmed that the sister-in-law had left without paying, assuming, as sometimes happens, that someone else would cover it.

Not willing to waste his Saturday dealing with that annoying issue, the OP called his sister-in-law and asked her to send him the money to pay the bill, or she could go back to the restaurant, pay herself or the manager would call the police. She was out of town but asked Sam to cover it, promising to pay him back later. Given her track record of often “forgetting” to pay back her debts, Sam demanded an immediate cash transfer. Although shocked at the hefty $111 breakfast bill, the sister-in-law eventually sent the exact amount, no tip included. Sam paid, tipped the waitress, and left.

The plot thickened when the sister-in-law complained to Grandpa Joe that her day had been ruined by the OP because she had planned to splurge on season passes to a water park but couldn’t after forking over $111 for breakfast. Grandpa Joe thought the OP was a jerk for putting his sister-in-law on the spot, arguing that he should have just paid and asked for reimbursement later.

According to an article on how to handle financial differences with a sibling, “It is critical to recognize that the better-off sibling has the power to decide how, how much, and when he is willing to share his wealth. Any greed, desire or entitlement is most likely to sour the relationship.” While it is absolutely normal to help out your family when they are in trouble, even if it means paying for some of their mandatory expenses or necessities, a $111 restaurant bill is hardly a necessity.

Experts recommend that, when one family member constantly asks for money or expects the other to pay for their things without paying back, it is better to try to keep money out of your relationship. “Is it really necessary to be lenders and borrowers within the family? There is a popular saying that when you lend to a friend or family member, you lose both the money and the relationship,” the article states.

In the OP’s case, he followed a straightforward approach: if you rack up a bill, you pay it. The sister-in-law however, seemed to expect a free pass, possibly relying on past leniency. This is a common issue in family dynamics where one member consistently expects others to pick up their tab.

So, who’s the real jerk here? Sam, for asking his sister-in-law to pay immediately, based on past experiences, or the sister-in-law for expecting someone else to cover her bill, despite the financial burden it causes? What’s your take on this family conflict? Let us know in the comment section.

