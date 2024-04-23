ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready for some great entertainment? Today, we’re happy to introduce you to yet another new artist on Bored Panda. Sarah Morrissette is a cartoonist from California, now based in Vienna. She creates a single-panel comic series focusing on various topics, filled with humor and silly situations.

We reached out to Sarah and asked her some questions about her work. The cartoonist shared that her main inspiration for starting her series was... boredom. She added: “For most of my childhood I didn’t have a TV or electricity. My mom raised me on a Greek island and then on a hippie commune in northern California—off the grid. I didn’t have plastic toys and things like that to keep myself busy. I drew a lot. It was a cheap form of entertainment. Then I decided not to become an artist like many of the struggling 'alternative lifestyle' adults around me. Eventually, the pens and paper drew me back in again, and I began painting and cartooning professionally alongside my steady job.”

More info: morrissette.at | Instagram | Facebook