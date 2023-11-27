This Artist Creates Single-Panel Cartoons That Show What’s Wrong With Our Society (75 Pics)Interview With Artist
It's time to kick off this week with some quality content—in particular, single-panel cartoons by Brendan Loper. This is the first time we’re featuring this artist from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Bored Panda.
We got a chance to talk to the illustrator and find out more about his work and himself. Brendan shared with us: “I think my biggest inspiration is human nature. Just seeing humans doing the same stupid things over and over forever. I love drawing historical parallels but sometimes I can’t help but want to scream at mankind ‘Stop hitting yourself.’”
Scroll down to see a selection of cartoons we prepared for you today, and to read our full interview with the artist.
Brendan Loper told us how he first got into art: “I’ve had a circuitous route to comics. As a shy kid, it was my preferred mode of communication, with a few pen marks I could make something silly or satirize my math teacher. Eventually, I went to art school and became real serious and less funny. I studied painting and made some serious paintings. I moved to New York and worked at a gallery. Everything was so serious and important. Then on November 7th, 2012, I found myself doodling at work. The following day, I continued doodling at work. I couldn’t stop. Soon my job performance lagged and the doodles became so large they completely obscured whatever it was my boss wanted me to do. Occasionally I wrote a caption underneath. And that was that. I was back making comics.”
Asked how often he creates his cartoons, Brendan answered: “I draw and write every day. It can get to the point where I will ignore almost everything else. I am so good at falling in love with an amusing idea, especially if it is stupid.”
We were curious how it feels to know that there are more than 48k people following the artist’s social media account to be up to date with all the new cartoons shared over there. Loper said: “Even though I have a pessimistic outlook on mankind, it is always such a pleasure to connect with people about comics on Instagram. I am constantly in awe of how naturally funny people are.”
Lastly, since it’s Brendan's debut on Bored Panda, we wanted him to tell us some facts about himself. The artist shared with us: “I live in Paris, France, other things I do, take French language courses, since starting cartooning I needed a new hobby so I play the guitar now, oh, and I work on screenplays, so if you know an agent. Lastly, I eat bread and try my best to answer the questionnaires.”