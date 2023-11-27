ADVERTISEMENT

It's time to kick off this week with some quality content—in particular, single-panel cartoons by Brendan Loper. This is the first time we’re featuring this artist from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Bored Panda.

We got a chance to talk to the illustrator and find out more about his work and himself. Brendan shared with us: “I think my biggest inspiration is human nature. Just seeing humans doing the same stupid things over and over forever. I love drawing historical parallels but sometimes I can’t help but want to scream at mankind ‘Stop hitting yourself.’”

Scroll down to see a selection of cartoons we prepared for you today, and to read our full interview with the artist.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | twitter.com | newyorker.com