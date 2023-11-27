ADVERTISEMENT

It's time to kick off this week with some quality content—in particular, single-panel cartoons by Brendan Loper. This is the first time we’re featuring this artist from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Bored Panda.

We got a chance to talk to the illustrator and find out more about his work and himself. Brendan shared with us: “I think my biggest inspiration is human nature. Just seeing humans doing the same stupid things over and over forever. I love drawing historical parallels but sometimes I can’t help but want to scream at mankind ‘Stop hitting yourself.’”

Scroll down to see a selection of cartoons we prepared for you today, and to read our full interview with the artist.

#1

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

Brendan Loper told us how he first got into art: “I’ve had a circuitous route to comics. As a shy kid, it was my preferred mode of communication, with a few pen marks I could make something silly or satirize my math teacher. Eventually, I went to art school and became real serious and less funny. I studied painting and made some serious paintings. I moved to New York and worked at a gallery. Everything was so serious and important. Then on November 7th, 2012, I found myself doodling at work. The following day, I continued doodling at work. I couldn’t stop. Soon my job performance lagged and the doodles became so large they completely obscured whatever it was my boss wanted me to do. Occasionally I wrote a caption underneath. And that was that. I was back making comics.”
#2

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#3

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

Asked how often he creates his cartoons, Brendan answered: “I draw and write every day. It can get to the point where I will ignore almost everything else. I am so good at falling in love with an amusing idea, especially if it is stupid.”

#4

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#5

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

We were curious how it feels to know that there are more than 48k people following the artist’s social media account to be up to date with all the new cartoons shared over there. Loper said: “Even though I have a pessimistic outlook on mankind, it is always such a pleasure to connect with people about comics on Instagram. I am constantly in awe of how naturally funny people are.”
#6

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#7

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

nebskramspam987 avatar
Neb Skram
Neb Skram
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my dog is very good at quickly picking up anything i drop in the kitchen he comes running if he hears a "splat" if he is not already sitting in the kitchen doorway

Lastly, since it’s Brendan's debut on Bored Panda, we wanted him to tell us some facts about himself. The artist shared with us: “I live in Paris, France, other things I do, take French language courses, since starting cartooning I needed a new hobby so I play the guitar now, oh, and I work on screenplays, so if you know an agent. Lastly, I eat bread and try my best to answer the questionnaires.”

#8

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#9

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#10

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#11

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#12

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#13

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

nebskramspam987 avatar
Neb Skram
Neb Skram
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

idolizing a politician is like thinking that that stripper really likes you

#14

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#15

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#16

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#17

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#18

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#19

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#20

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#21

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#22

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#23

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#24

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#25

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#26

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#27

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#28

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#29

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#30

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#31

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#32

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#33

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#34

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#35

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#36

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#37

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#38

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#39

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#40

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#41

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#42

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#43

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#44

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#45

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#46

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#47

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#48

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#49

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#50

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#51

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#52

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#53

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#54

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#55

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#56

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#57

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#58

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#59

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#60

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#61

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#62

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#63

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#64

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#65

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#66

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#67

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#68

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

rosemaryblackwood avatar
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to do that. Turn the TV down so i could just about hear it then read the subtitles.

#69

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#70

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#71

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#72

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats

b_loper Report

#73

Brendan Loper Makes Single-Panel Comics That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Shares stats