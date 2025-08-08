Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Insulting”: Single Mom Brutally Beaten By Cincinnati Mob Slams Police Chief Over Statement
Single mom with visible bruises on face speaks out after brutal beating by Cincinnati mob.
Crime, Society

“Insulting”: Single Mom Brutally Beaten By Cincinnati Mob Slams Police Chief Over Statement

The woman named Holly, who was badly beaten during a street brawl in Cincinnati, Ohio, gave a live interview explaining even more about what happened that fateful night.

The woman, who the media had said was Russian, spoke to Laura Ingraham from an undisclosed location.

Holly said she hopes justice is served, but that she does not want to see this turn into a racial reckoning.

Highlights
  • The woman who has gained notoriety for being beaten in a street fight in Cincinnati, Ohio, speaks out about what happened.
  • Holly, who was previously identified as Russian, says she heard the man on the ground cry out for help and believed he would not have survived had she not stepped in.
  • Holly says she has yet to receive an apology from any official and that her kids are traumatized from the incident.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Holly became known after the brawl in Cincinnati because of her bad injuries 

    Single mom with a bruised face speaking out after brutal beating by Cincinnati mob, addressing police chief’s statement.

    Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

    Crowd gathered on street at night as single mom confronts Cincinnati mob incident under police chief scrutiny.

    Image credits: TheFleshGordon / X

    Speaking to Laura Ingraham, the conservative talk show host on Fox News, Holly appeared to be healing from her wounds.

    At the end of July, Holly found herself in the middle of a brutal beating that took place in downtown Cincinnati, in which at least one person was repeatedly kicked and beaten while on the ground by a group of people.

    Single mom injured by Cincinnati mob being helped by bystanders in a chaotic public setting.

    Image credits: TheFleshGordon / X

    In now viral videos of the event, Holly could be seen stepping in to try and break it up, only to be punched in the face herself, sending her to the ground with blood pouring from her mouth.

    Six people have been charged, five arrested, in connection with the event.

    During the interview with Ingraham, Holly explained what happened in the moments before she got clocked.

    Holly said she heard the victim crying out for help before she stepped in to try and help

    Ingraham asked Holly why she thought it was necessary, as a woman, to step into the middle of a group of men who were throwing punches at each other to break up the brawl.  

    Holly said she couldn’t help herself.

    Everyone was standing around recording, egging it on. Cheering for them. I was waiting for the police to arrive. Terrified,” she said in the interview.

    Split screen image showing a news anchor in a green blouse and a bruised single mom sharing her story on Cincinnati mob attack.

    Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

    Continuing, Holly told Ingraham that when she realized that police weren’t coming: “I could hear the man crying, ‘Please God save me, somebody save me, help me.’”

    Holly said that the man was badly beaten and that he had been knocked down several times. 

    “I knew if he fell down another time, he would not make it out alive,” she said, which is why she stepped in.

    “There are so many amazing black people out there”: Holly doesn’t want this to become a racial reckoning

    Female Cincinnati police chief in uniform speaking during a press conference related to a single mom incident.

    Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

    In statements and news conferences since the event, Cincinnati officials have had mixed reactions to the brawl.

    A city councilwoman named Victoria Parks posted on social media that “they asked for it,” meaning that the people who were beaten deserved what happened to them. She later stood by her comments when asked to clarify.

    Single mom with severe bruises and swelling on face after brutal beating by Cincinnati mob, criticizing police chief's statement.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio / Instagram

    There is a racial element to the story because the videos appear to show a group of primarily Black people beating a white man. 

    Audio from other videos, however, appears to show that the white male hurled racial epithets at the people who would later beat him.

    But Holly maintained that she did not want what happened to turn into a racial reckoning.

    Mugshot of a man with dreadlocks wearing a dark jacket, related to Cincinnati mob attack on single mom incident.

    Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

    “This group wanted to make it into a racial hate beat down. I think there are so many amazing black people out there, that I don’t want this to become a black vs white situation,” Holly told Ingraham.

    She continued: “I don’t want white people to start saying bad things about black people. I don’t want it to become any rioting issues or anything.”

    Holly called what happened “unfortunate,” saying that she doesn’t want “retaliation, where there’s ‘white versus black’ going on out there,” she concluded.

    Holly said calling what happened an “incident” is insulting

    Mugshots of two men linked to Cincinnati mob brutal attack on single mom and police chief controversy.

    Image credits: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

    Although Holly did dispute the words the police chief used to describe what happened. 

    Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge called what happened “an incident”, which became a talking point for Ingraham.

    Ingraham asked Holly if she agreed with the police chief’s calling it a so-called “incident,” to which Holly replied: “I think incident is insulting, and I’ve yet to receive a phone call from her or the mayor apologizing for what happened, and for letting these thugs run the street instead of being in jail.”  

    Mugshots of a single mom and a man involved in a Cincinnati mob incident related to police chief controversy.

    Image credits: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

    Comment from user jeffspegall condemning the Cincinnati mob attack on a single mom and criticizing the city's response.

    Social media comment demanding justice, criticizing police chief and councilwoman after Cincinnati mob attack on single mom.

    Holly said the person who punched her had several previous run-ins with police and that there was actually a warrant out for his arrest at the time.

    “The man who punched me in the face, he just got out of jail a few months before. He had felonies. I’m not sure why he was out running the streets doing this to me and others,” Holly told Ingraham.

    Holly is not Russian, but was with a group of Russian people

    Cincinnati Councilwoman Victoria Parks highlighted viral attacks, showing controversy over police chief statements and single mom beating.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio / Instagram

    Before the interview began, Ingraham mentioned to viewers that Holly was at an undisclosed location, but she did not say where.

    Local media had been reporting that the woman is Russian, but in the interview, Holly clarified that she was simply with a group of Russian people.

    Woman with short gray hair and glasses speaking in front of a bookshelf, related to single mom beaten by Cincinnati mob.

    Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

    We do know that Holly is a mother of three children. 

    When asked how her kids are dealing with the situation she said: “It’s traumatizing. My 5-year-old can’t stop crying. Every time she would look at me, she had to kiss my face saying “Mommy, I have to kiss your face because every time I look at it, it makes me sad.”

    Single mom with bruised face and swollen lips after brutal beating, criticizing police chief's statement in Cincinnati incident.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio / Instagram

    Holly said that her oldest daughter said that she needs therapy.

    “Because she’s not ok. She’s traumatized. She saw the video before I had the chance to warn her. My kids, they’re not ok, just like I’m not ok, mentally with this PTSD,” Holly told Ingraham. 

    Netizens remain split over how the brawl went down, who was to blame, and how it was handled

    Comment from user jimclark7917 urging Holly to get a lawyer and sue the mayor and city after brutal beating incident.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing the police chief’s response to a single mom beaten by Cincinnati mob.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Cincinnati police chief's handling of evidence in a mob attack on single mom.

    Comment praising single mom’s articulate response after brutal beating by Cincinnati mob, calling for justice and change.

    Screenshot of a social media comment thanking Holly for bravery and praying for her recovery after brutal beating by Cincinnati mob.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for a single mom brutally beaten by a Cincinnati mob.

    Comment expressing pain over brutal beating of single mom by Cincinnati mob and criticizing police chief's statement.

    Social media comment criticizing police response after single mom beaten by Cincinnati mob, calling it disgraceful and demanding accountability.

    Social media comment criticizing police chief’s statement on single mom beaten by Cincinnati mob incident.

    Social media comment about hate crime, with user expressing that other charges would not be fair, including crying emoji.

    Social media comment showing frustration, stating if the tables were turned the county would be on fire, with 824 likes.

    Comment criticizing Cincinnati police response to violent crime involving a single mom beaten by a mob.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing police, related to single mom beaten by Cincinnati mob case.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now for a little context. The article said the white man had been hurling racial epithets at the black folks before anyone threw a punch. Then another white person, Holly, tries to intervene. Can you see what I’m outlining here? Granted, beating someone for their cruel words is not the right response, but these are young people, and young folks don’t always use their critical thinking skills to diffuse heated situations. Hell, a lot of older folks who should know better don’t use those skills either these days. The last thing you do is get into the middle of a fight, especially if you resemble the person who started the whole thing. She should have first called the police, then maybe—-just maybe, if her powers of persuasion are good—-tried to get other bystanders to help diffuse the situation, cool things down, and hold onto those involved until the police arrived to sort it out. One person can’t do it, but a group might be able to—-as long as they don’t start throwing punches too. I am not condemning or defending anyone here, there’s fault on all sides. I am just saying this entire situation was handled badly, especially by this woman who certain people are holding up as some kind of hero. She isn’t a hero, she’s a fool with a messiah complex who thought she had the kind of vibe to diffuse a fraught and potentially dangerous situation. She didn’t, she made it worse, and she got her a*s beaten too. One would hope she’d know better next time, but since she’s gotten her fifteen minutes of fame from this snafu, she’ll probably do it again to get herself another fifteen minutes—-and not because she’s a hero, because she isn’t.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are wrong. There were mini fights happening all around with people trying to intervene. If this 62 year old man did use a racial word you are saying he deserved to have a life threatening beating, I know you're trying to claim you're not, but let's face you are. You also so seem to bitter against the white lady for doing something to stop this incredibly savage beating. No matter how you word it, people like you are part of the problem. Also when the mini fights were happening the police were called, way before this attack. When the 2 officers turned up much later to what was reported over 60 people possibly involved, one more time 2 officers, they didn't even take statements.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a lifelong Ohio resident, I’m saddened by this but I’m not surprised. Cincinnati is about a 4 hour drive away from me, but Cleveland is only 25 miles away currently. It’s bad here I hate it and I can’t wait until I close on the new house that is double the distance from Cleveland. I’d leave Ohio all together if not for my aging mother and aunt.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sandraangulo avatar
    Sandra Angulo
    Sandra Angulo
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk if BP staff read comments, but that picture of her bruised and swollen face was not hidden to me. I can see there’s a warning before clicking to reveal the image, but it was already open for me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn't for me. At least be grateful that they appear to have a new server and the pages don't take minutes to load.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jalunney avatar
    Jalunney
    Jalunney
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sandraangulo avatar
    Sandra Angulo
    Sandra Angulo
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
