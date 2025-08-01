Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gruesome Photos Of Cincinnati Brawl Victim’s Swollen Face Spark Outrage As Racial Tensions Erupt
Crowd gathered on a street at night during a Cincinnati brawl as tensions rise over victimu2019s swollen face injuries.
Crime, Society

Gruesome Photos Of Cincinnati Brawl Victim’s Swollen Face Spark Outrage As Racial Tensions Erupt

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos have surfaced showing the bl**died and swollen face of a woman who was knocked unconscious during a viral brawl in downtown Cincinnati

The victim, identified only as “Holly,” was reportedly trying to help someone before she was attacked. She has since reportedly left the United States and returned to her home country.

Highlights
  • Ohio Senator Bernardo Moreno shared graphic photos of the woman who was knocked out in the viral brawl in downtown Cincinnati.
  • The victim, identified as Russian national “Holly,” has since returned home after the incident.
  • Calls for political accountability and rising racial tensions have been heightened after local officials released controversial statements.

The incident has resulted in several arrests, rising racial tensions, and political fallout from local and state officials calling for accountability.

RELATED:

    An Ohio Senator shared Holly’s harrowing photos after her nightmare on Cincinnati’s streets

    Crowd gathered on city street at night during Cincinnati brawl, showing tense interactions amid rising racial tensions.

    Image credits: sizzle_sarah

    Ohio Senator Bernardo Moreno shared Holly’s photos after the incident, which showed severe bruising around her eye and mouth, according to aNew York Post report. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a comment to Fox News Fox & Friends segment, Moreno stated that “When I saw the video, (I) thought she had been k**led,” adding that her injuries were “so graphic, so horrible.”

    “She wanted to have a nice evening out with friends. Instead, she got this.”

    Crowded Cincinnati brawl scene showing a man being attacked with a swollen face sparking racial tensions.

    Image credits: sizzle_sarah

    In another comment to Fox, the official stated that after police showed up at the scene of the incident, Holly was taken back home in an Uber that she booked herself.

    “She was taken home in (an) Uber she had to call. She wasn’t taken in an ambulance. Nobody took her to the hospital,” Moreno said.

    The Ohio Senator also stated that Holly had been in and out of the hospital three times. 

    Crowd gathered at night during a Cincinnati brawl with tension visible among people in the scene.

    Image credits: sizzle_sarah

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ve talked to her every day. She’s frightened to d**th. You can imagine the trauma. She’s a middle-aged woman that almost got her life b**ten to d**th for showing up in one of our great American cities,” Moreno said. 

    In a comment to theCincinnati Enquirer, police spokesperson Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Holly had returned to Russia. 

    The shocking video of the incident created a firestorm filled with racial tensions and accusations of media bias

    Person wearing floral dress lying on ground with blurred face, related to Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face incident.

    Image credits: sizzle_sarah

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The initial videos of the Cincinnati street brawl quickly went viral on social media. Videos of the incident appeared to show a few men being targeted by a group of assailants. 

    At one point, Holly could be seen attempting to help one of the men, who was bleeding after being beaten and stomped on by several assailants

    It was at this point that a man struck Holly in the face, knocking her out cold. Holly could be seen bl**ding from her mouth immediately after she fell to the ground. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reports of the incident, which were described in the media as a “brawl” or “fight,” quickly triggered tense conversations online. 

    Critics stated that the incident was hardly a brawl because it involved less than a handful of people being beaten by a mob of over a dozen men and women.

    “Sorry, but a group of people punching and kicking one person on the ground is not a ‘fight.’ It’s just a beating,” one user on social media platform X wrote.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio

    “A fight is between two people, period! That was called being attacked by a mob,” another commenter wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fact that Holly and the men who were beaten were caucasian and the assailants were Black also added racial tensions to the entire situation.

    Senator Moreno has stated that the FBI has initiated an investigation into the incident on orders from the United States Attorney General. Five people have so far been charged in relation to the incident. 

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These include 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, and 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews.

    They are facing charges including felonious a**ault and aggravated riot. 

    Racial tensions worsened as leaders made controversial comments

    Close-up of bruised and swollen neck and chest area of Cincinnati brawl victim showing injury and skin discoloration.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the nature of the incident has already resulted in tense conversations about race and culture on social media, comments from some government officials have thrown even more fuel into the fire.

    In the aftermath of the incident, Cincinnati Councilwoman Victoria Parks took to Facebook to comment on a video showing the moments leading up to the brawl in downtown Cincinnati.

    “They asked for that beatdown,” Parks commented. “I am grateful for the whole story.”

    Mugshots of three individuals linked to Cincinnati brawl investigation, highlighting racial tensions and community outrage.

    Image credits: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

    Parks’ comments were widely criticized and condemned, with netizens stating that her words were unbecoming of a public official. Many brought up Holly, who definitely did not “ask for” a beatdown.

    Local news outletWLWT contacted Parks about her remarks. She stated that she stands by her social media comment, which she has not deleted as of writing. 

    Parks has served on Cincinnati’s city council since January 2022. She has previously stated that she will not be seeking re‑election.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman wearing glasses speaking outdoors in a busy city street amid Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face outrage.

    Image credits: FOX19 NOW | Cincinnati

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, Ross Township, Ohio trustee David Young came under fire for a social media post that included a racial slur towards the assailants in the incident.

    “Cincinnati has a problem and has always had a problem with black citizens. Their (sic) animals and won’t change,” he wrote in one of his social media posts, fueling much anger and frustration from residents.

    An emergency meeting was called about Young’s posts. During the meeting, Young said, “If I said something was wrong and I offended somebody, I’ll do it right now, I’m making a public apology for it, and I’ll leave it at that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite calls for him to step down, Young argued that he was not going anywhere, according toLocal12 News

    He added that people who have issues with his comments should just make their voices known in November, when he is up for reelection.

    Netizens continue to react with shock at the Cincinnati incident

    Comment section screenshot showing user Bullocks1999 expressing support for jail time to send a message after Cincinnati brawl incident.

    Comment on racial tensions and brawl victim’s swollen face showing public outrage in Cincinnati discussion thread.

    Comment text reading hopefully anyone who assaults anyone got arrested, related to Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face outrage and racial tensions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a swollen face injury in a Cincinnati brawl, highlighting the violence amid rising racial tensions.

    Text post discussing the consequences of slapping people and how reactions can vary unpredictably.

    Screenshot of a violent comment related to Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face amid rising racial tensions.

    Screenshot of an online comment condemning violence in the Cincinnati brawl involving a victim with a swollen face.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing consequences of physical violence and condemning racism amid Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face outrage.

    Comment expressing shock about a violent altercation related to the Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face.

    Swollen face of Cincinnati brawl victim shown in graphic image, sparking outrage amid rising racial tensions.

    Comment from user Chemical-Dog6364 about a Cincinnati brawl victim's swollen face sparking outrage and racial tensions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face and related racial tensions online.

    Comment from ResponsibilityFew318 expressing regret about violent behavior, amid discussions of Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face.

    Swollen face of Cincinnati brawl victim shown in graphic photo as racial tensions rise after violent altercation.

    Comment expressing relief that the Cincinnati brawl victim is brave despite swollen face and hoping for her speedy recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing blame and arrest related to the Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face and related racial tensions.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face amid rising racial tensions.

    Comment on social media post discussing the Cincinnati brawl victim’s swollen face amid rising racial tensions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Swollen face of Cincinnati brawl victim shown in graphic photos amid rising racial tensions and public outrage.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT