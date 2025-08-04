Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Brutally Punched And Knocked Out During Violent Cincinnati Brawl Finally Breaks Silence
Group of people involved in a violent Cincinnati brawl with a mom brutally punched and knocked out on the ground.
Crime, Society

Mom Brutally Punched And Knocked Out During Violent Cincinnati Brawl Finally Breaks Silence

One of the people involved in a brutal street fight in Cincinnati, Ohio, a woman named Holly, who suffered a black eye, multiple bruising and brain trauma, is speaking out about her recovery.

The incident happened in the early hours of July 27th at around three o’clock in the morning after bars let out for the evening. 

RELATED:

    Holly, who lives in Russia, speaks about her injuries for the first time

    Close-up of a mom with bruised and swollen face after being punched and knocked out in a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: bennyjohnson / X

    Highlights
    • The woman who suffered a black eye and other serious injuries while trying to break up a fight in Cincinnati is talking about her recovery.
    • Holly, who lives in Russia, said she was still getting medical treatment and that she has very bad brain trauma.
    • Because Holly and another alleged victim are white and the alleged perpetrators are Black, the incident has become a hot-button issue about the country’s delicate race relations.

    People involved in a violent Cincinnati brawl with a mom knocked out, shown on the ground during a chaotic street fight.

    Image credits: TheFleshGordon / X

    The incident took place in Cincinnati’s Over‑the‑Rhine district, near Elm and Fourth Streets and was captured on bystanders’ mobile and smart phones.

    The cause of the brawl is unclear in the videos, but at one point, we see a man kicking and punching a man in a white shirt, while he lies on the ground.

    At another point in the video, a woman appears to step into the middle of the brawl to try to calm nerves.

    Chaotic street fight scene shows a mom knocked out during violent Cincinnati brawl with people around her.

    Image credits: TheFleshGordon / X

    Tweet by Tina Baker expressing that those involved in the violent Cincinnati brawl may avoid accountability for the brutal punch.

    Image credits: TFREE569

    Instead, she is hit in the back of the head by another woman, and then she is punched in the face by a man.

    She collapses to the ground, with blood spilling from her mouth.

    Holly, known only by her first name, resides in Russia, where she has returned after the incident in Ohio.

    In a new video posted to social media, Holly addresses her supporters.

    “Very bad brain trauma”: Holly described her injuries in a video

    Woman lying unconscious on the ground after being punched during a violent Cincinnati brawl, surrounded by bystanders.

    Image credits: TheFleshGordon / X

    In the video, Holly says: “I want to say thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. It’s definitely what’s keeping me going. And you have just brought back faith in humanity.”

    Holly, who reports say is a single working mother, said she is still suffering. 

    Woman injured and sitting on ground during violent Cincinnati brawl with several people around her helping.

    Image credits: TheFleshGordon / X

    “It’s been very, very hard, and I’m still recovering. I still have a very bad brain trauma. God bless you all. Thank you,” she said in the video

    Her bottom lip was also cut open slightly, with dark bruises seen around her neck and upper torso. 

    Right-wing political commentator and YouTube influencer Benny Johnson has been championing Holly’s cause and has posted her most recent message on his X account.

    Johnson has started a crowdfunding page for Holly on the site SaveFundGo. They have raised more than $330,000 after asking for $25,000.

    Six people charged, four arrested in Cincinnati brawl incident

    Close-up of mom with a black eye and bruised lips after violent Cincinnati brawl, showing injuries sustained during the fight.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio / Instagram

    Diane Gabriel commenting on the violent Cincinnati brawl where a mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: DgabrielGigi

    The Cincinnati Police Department has said that six people are being charged with felonious assault and aggravated rioting, with four of the six being arrested.

    Local media have said that Jermaine Matthews, 39, Dominique Kittle, 37, Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the fight. 

    Cincinnati Councilman Victoria Parks commenting amid violent Cincinnati brawl, highlighting mom brutally punched incident.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio / Instagram

    Authorities say Kittle, Merriweather and Vernon remain in custody at the Hamilton County Jail, with Matthews having posted bond.

    An investigation is ongoing, police say.

    The issue of race has become central to the incident

    Police official speaking at a press conference about a violent Cincinnati brawl involving a mom brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: WCPO 9 / YouTube

    The incident is shining a light on the country’s fragile racial tensions.  

    While the video purports to show a group of Black men beating a white man, at times while he is on the ground cowering, witnesses have said that the white man made a racial slur before getting attacked.

    In the audio of other bystander videos, it’s clear racial slurs are being hurled.

    What’s unclear is who made the remarks or who they were directed toward, but several city officials have said it’s important to take this into consideration.

    A Black city councilwoman, Victoria Parks, sparked controversy by posting on social media that the victims “asked for that beatdown,” which drew condemnation from police union leaders and political opponents, with many calling for her resignation.

    Mugshots of two suspects linked to violent Cincinnati brawl where mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

    Pastor Damon Lynch III, who is also Black, stated, “We would not be here … if this was a group of Black people that jumped on other Black people—Obviously it’s national news because it’s been racialized.” 

    Lynch also noted that a white man appears in the video slapping a Black man—yet his involvement has gone largely unreported.

    Mugshots of two men possibly connected to violent Cincinnati brawl where mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

    But other high-level figures have pushed back, framing it as a predominantly Black group attacking white victims.

    Vice President J.D. Vance, who grew up in the area, and his half-brother Cory Bowman, who is running in the city’s upcoming mayoral race, have both condemned the incident. 

    Police are also investigating racist flyers that were recently posted in the city

    Close-up of a mom with severe bruising and a swollen lip after violent Cincinnati brawl injury.

    Image credits: berniemorenoforohio / Instagram

    The issue of race has not subsided. 

    Over the weekend, the city’s mayor, Aftab Pureval, posted to his Facebook page that K* Kl** Kl** flyers had recently been posted around the city.

    Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed on August 3 that the department’s intelligence unit is looking into the matter, according to a statement.

    “We are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all residents and will continue to take all necessary actions to address and prevent the spread of hate in our communities,” Cunningham said.

    Netizens are split on who is to blame for the Cincinnati brawl

    Screenshot of a supportive tweet offering healing and justice after mom brutally punched in violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: momentumtrade

    Tweet by user Jammes discussing a violent Cincinnati brawl involving a mom brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: jammles9

    Tweet from Conservative Girl showing support for Holly after mom brutally punched and knocked out during violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: ConservativeG99

    Tweet expressing support for a mom brutally punched and knocked out during a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: VasBroughtToX

    Tweet by user Max expressing support and prayers for full recovery of mom brutally punched in violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: 0xMaxxx

    Tweet from Brett Mason offering support to a mom punched and knocked out during a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: BrettCorpsure

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a mom brutally punched and knocked out during a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: LSDSurvivor

    Tweet showing support for mom brutally punched and knocked out during violent Cincinnati brawl, mentioning swelling going down.

    Image credits: ChambersofHeart

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over a violent Cincinnati brawl where a mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: CarlosBtnoCigar

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a mom brutally punched and knocked out during a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: SherryBateman7

    Tweet discussing a violent Cincinnati brawl incident involving a mom brutally punched and knocked out, calling it a major hate crime.

    Image credits: nwmsound

    Tweet from Ahmad Aziz expressing outrage over mom brutally punched and knocked out during violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: pakistan_proudi

    Alt text: Social media post expressing support and concern for mom brutally punched and knocked out during violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: LDorvel

    Tweet by user Uncle Sam1776 discussing a violent Cincinnati brawl involving a mom being punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: RogerDodger426

    Tweet discussing light sentences in response to a violent Cincinnati brawl where a mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: electionwatch24

    Tweet discussing serious charges faced after a violent Cincinnati brawl where a mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: DgabrielGigi

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a user demanding attempted murder charges after a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: wizdom3001

    Twitter user expressing shock over violent Cincinnati brawl where a mom was brutally punched and knocked out.

    Image credits: MaryLouise67535

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing support and concern for a mom brutally punched and knocked out during a violent Cincinnati brawl.

    Image credits: socialplugio

