People Stunned After US And Russian Men Share Views On 100% Financially Supporting Their Partners

Men in the US and Russia seem to have drastically different opinions about what a successful relationship looks like — especially when it comes to money.

When an interviewer on TikTok, going by “World Opinion,” took it upon themselves to ask American and Russian men whether they would “100% financially support their woman,” the contrast was strikingly obvious.

Many of the replies, especially on the American side, have left viewers shocked and disappointed.

A video has gone viral on social media after comparing how much financial support an American man would provide for their female partner with a Russian man

The clip began with the interviewer prefacing, “America versus Russia — asking men if they would provide for their women.”

The first candidate, from the US, started things off with a bang.

“Well, it just depends,” he said in a hesitant manner. “Number one, what is she doing while I’m working? Each relationship now is a 50-50.”

Seconds later, the video panned to a Russian man stating, “If it’s my wife, then yes, because ultimately I’m responsible for her.”

“Nah, she has to provide for herself,” an American subsequently replied. “She’s an adult.”

The next few interviewees followed the same pattern as those from the US emphasized how important an equal contribution was to their relationship.

But the general consensus for men from the European/Asian country was that they’d be comfortable with fully providing.

“If she doesn’t feel like working, if she doesn’t feel like self-actualizing and she’s comfortable being provided for, then why not? I can afford it,” answered a Russian.

Viewers were not impressed with the responses from the American men

The comments were flooded with disappointed netizens, many who were seemingly women.

“‘she has to provide for herself, she’s an adult,’ then expecting her to cook and clean for him,” one user scoffed.

“So there are no husbands in America,” another added.

A few users seemed to pinpoint these reasons on why Russian men seemed to look better and more put-together than their American counterparts.

A third wrote, “Here’s the thing, American men say they want 50/50, but really what they mean is 50/50 financially and 100% her still taking care of the cooking, dishes, laundry, and everything else that comes with.”

“Women in America are you ok?” someone asked.

“The obvious difference in levels of testosterone are insane,” a viewer pointed out, and many others agreed as they referenced the deep voices of the Russian men.

However, these stark differences in personality are not a new revelation

There are certain cultural norms that are ingrained within people in a specific region, and it’s no different when it comes to Americans and Russians — but it is important to note that every person is different and these mindsets are not set in stone.

According to Far West Credit Services, those from the US are more likely to prioritize “individualism” and “personalized independence” to a higher degree. Marriage is important to them, but for many, it isn’t the sole purpose of dating.

On the other hand, Russians tend to approach their potential significant other with a more “hands-on approach,” and may express their adoration through material possessions, such as extravagant vehicles or homes, to mark their status and power.

Another startling contrast, as per Forward, is that the expectation in Russian culture, perhaps more so than others, is for the wife to stay home and take charge of household and child-bearing duties.

Dating standards in Russia seem to be much more “traditional”

Stay-at-home fathers, while somewhat rare, would most likely not be frowned upon and ridiculed in America — but the same most likely can’t be said about Russia.

Gender roles are much more defined and the men are expected to be more courteous, which involve behaviors such as holding doors, helping with coats, paying the bill, bringing flowers, etc.. In response, women are seen as more affectionate and supportive.

In a show titled Russian Dolls, a mother of a 23-year-old girl emphasized how important it was for her to master the art of making borscht, a sour soup made of various seasonings, if she wished to secure herself a husband and start a family.

A huge reason so many viewers were disappointed was due to the insistence of being a “50/50” relationship

