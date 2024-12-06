Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Stunned After US And Russian Men Share Views On 100% Financially Supporting Their Partners
Lifestyle, Money

People Stunned After US And Russian Men Share Views On 100% Financially Supporting Their Partners

Men in the US and Russia seem to have drastically different opinions about what a successful relationship looks like — especially when it comes to money.

When an interviewer on TikTok, going by “World Opinion,” took it upon themselves to ask American and Russian men whether they would “100% financially support their woman,” the contrast was strikingly obvious.

Highlights
  • Russian men are more willing to fully support their partners financially than American men.
  • American men emphasize equal contributions in relationships, sparking criticism.
  • Viewers were shocked by US men's reluctance to fully support partners financially.

Many of the replies, especially on the American side, have left viewers shocked and disappointed.

Image credits: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The clip began with the interviewer prefacing, “America versus Russia — asking men if they would provide for their women.”

The first candidate, from the US, started things off with a bang.

“Well, it just depends,” he said in a hesitant manner. “Number one, what is she doing while I’m working? Each relationship now is a 50-50.” 

Seconds later, the video panned to a Russian man stating, “If it’s my wife, then yes, because ultimately I’m responsible for her.”

“Nah, she has to provide for herself,” an American subsequently replied. “She’s an adult.”

Image credits: world.opinions

The next few interviewees followed the same pattern as those from the US emphasized how important an equal contribution was to their relationship.

But the general consensus for men from the European/Asian country was that they’d be comfortable with fully providing.

“If she doesn’t feel like working, if she doesn’t feel like self-actualizing and she’s comfortable being provided for, then why not? I can afford it,” answered a Russian.

Viewers were not impressed with the responses from the American men

Image credits: world.opinions

The comments were flooded with disappointed netizens, many who were seemingly women.

“‘she has to provide for herself, she’s an adult,’ then expecting her to cook and clean for him,” one user scoffed.

“So there are no husbands in America,” another added.

Image credits: Lucky Fenix/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

A few users seemed to pinpoint these reasons on why Russian men seemed to look better and more put-together than their American counterparts. 

A third wrote, “Here’s the thing, American men say they want 50/50, but really what they mean is 50/50 financially and 100% her still taking care of the cooking, dishes, laundry, and everything else that comes with.”

Image credits: world.opinions

“Women in America are you ok?” someone asked. 

“The obvious difference in levels of testosterone are insane,” a viewer pointed out, and many others agreed as they referenced the deep voices of the Russian men.

However, these stark differences in personality are not a new revelation

Image credits: world.opinions

There are certain cultural norms that are ingrained within people in a specific region, and it’s no different when it comes to Americans and Russians — but it is important to note that every person is different and these mindsets are not set in stone.

According to Far West Credit Services, those from the US are more likely to prioritize “individualism” and “personalized independence” to a higher degree. Marriage is important to them, but for many, it isn’t the sole purpose of dating.

Image credits: Cavan for Adobe/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

On the other hand, Russians tend to approach their potential significant other with a more “hands-on approach,” and may express their adoration through material possessions, such as extravagant vehicles or homes, to mark their status and power. 

Another startling contrast, as per Forward, is that the expectation in Russian culture, perhaps more so than others, is for the wife to stay home and take charge of household and child-bearing duties.

Dating standards in Russia seem to be much more “traditional”

Image credits: world.opinions

Stay-at-home fathers, while somewhat rare, would most likely not be frowned upon and ridiculed in America — but the same most likely can’t be said about Russia.

Gender roles are much more defined and the men are expected to be more courteous, which involve behaviors such as holding doors, helping with coats, paying the bill, bringing flowers, etc.. In response, women are seen as more affectionate and supportive.

Image credits: world.opinions

@world.opinionsUsa vs Russia: asking men if they would 100% financially support their woman♬ original sound – World Opinion

In a show titled Russian Dolls, a mother of a 23-year-old girl emphasized how important it was for her to master the art of making borscht, a sour soup made of various seasonings, if she wished to secure herself a husband and start a family.

A huge reason so many viewers were disappointed was due to the insistence of being a “50/50” relationship

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

