“Jim Carrey’s And Amy’s Clones”: Singer Is Going Viral For Eerie Resemblance To Amy Winehouse
A singer has taken social media by storm for resembling the late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, leading many to label her a “clone.”
The comparison mirrored the debate among netizens over the weekend, when many claimed a Jim Carrey clone attended the César Awards in Paris on February 26.
People observed that the Dumb & Dumber star’s eyes looked different, resurfacing a 2024 claim by Dr. Millicent Rovelo that the actor might have undergone blepharoplasty.
- A singer has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to Amy Winehouse, with social media users calling her a “reincarnation” of the late star.
- The singer has been identified by some as a British tribute performer, reportedly active in the music scene since 2014.
- Social media was also abuzz this weekend with claims that a Jim Carrey impersonator attended the César Awards in his place.
The social media crowd noted the short time span between the instances involving the singer and the actor, with one asking, “So we get Jim Carrey’s and Amy’s clones all in the same weekend?”
Amy Winehouse’s fans discovered the identity of the singer as a British tribute performer
An X user identified the singer as “Holly Cosgrove, the star of the tribute show Absolute Amy.”
“The craziest part is she doesn’t just mimic the voice; she got so obsessed with the details that she uses Amy’s exact lipstick shade and learned to replicate her nervous tics and hand gestures so fans feel like she never left. It’s pure respect for the legacy,” they added.
Yeni Bakış, a Turkish news outlet, confirmed the same, informing its readers that the singer is also known by her stage name Fable.
She was born in 1995 in Paignton, Devon, England, and has been actively producing music since 2014.
In a viral video, Cosgrove appears on stage wearing a white tank top and skinny blue jeans cinched with a belt.
Her hairstyle mirrors Amy Winehouse’s signature sky-high black beehive, while her eyes are lined with the late star’s iconic cat-eye winged liner.
🔥🚨DEVELOPING: This British singer is going viral for eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.
With 7.2K likes, one commentator said, “She looks exactly like her.”
“The resemblance is actually scary. Same eyes, same vibe, same energy. It’s like Amy reincarnated,” a second added.
“There’s no way on earth this isn’t Amy Winehouse,” a third remarked, while a fourth described it as “amazing and creepy.”
“Seen her live. Holly is amazing,” a fan wrote on X.
Not everyone agreed, though, as critics said Holly Cosgrove’s voice didn’t match Amy’s
“She may look like her, but she doesn’t have her voice,” one said, while another observed, “Her voice is nothing like Amy’s.”
“She’s not anywhere near Miss Winehouse,” remarked a third.
Image credits: Smm_Harpazo
“She looks the part but doesn’t sound like it,” a fourth commented.
“Her voice is way off,” another echoed.
A Winehouse fan added, “It makes me cringe when people try to copy Amy. She was one of a kind, and there won’t ever be another like her.”
Criticism directed at Jim Carrey, on the other hand, centered on his appearance
The Canadian-American star’s attendance at the 51st César Awards had netizens claiming he did not look like his usual self. This gave rise to speculation that a Carrey impersonator attended the ceremony in his place.
“Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey,” one asked, while another wrote, “Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim.”
“As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% not him,” opined a third.
“Two different people. This Jim also seems taller,” another noted.
The debate gained new life when drag performer Alexis Stone, known for impersonating showbiz figures like Lana Del Rey, Meryl Streep, Donatella Versace, and Jack Nicholson, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, claiming it was he who attended the César Awards in Carrey’s place.
He shared a carousel of images: a close-up of Carrey’s face on the award show’s red carpet, a second image from inside the venue, and finally a hyper-realistic mask, complete with teeth and a wig, laid out on a table with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.
He captioned the upload, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”
The César Awards publicly addressed the debate concerning Jim Carrey’s appearance
“Wait, is this a joke or not? This is genuinely sending me into psychosis,” one netizen asked. Actress Megan Fox also commented, “I can’t handle any more stress right now. I need to know if this is real.”
The skepticism surrounding Carrey’s César Awards appearance led a representative for the awards body to issue a clarification.
“Jim Carrey’s visit had been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the academy’s invitation,” said Gregory Caulier, the general delegate for the César Awards, in a statement to Variety on March 2.
Confirming that it was indeed Carrey who attended alongside his partner, daughter, grandson, and close aides, he added that the controversy was a “non-issue” for him.
“I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance,” Caulier stressed.
Linking Carrey’s viral moment with the singer’s, a netizen joked, “She must come from the same company that made the new Jim Carrey.”
“What if Amy isn’t d*ad. Maybe she just shapeshifted, you know,” another added
