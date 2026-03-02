“Jim Carrey’s And Amy’s Clones”: Singer Is Going Viral For Eerie Resemblance To Amy Winehouse

ADVERTISEMENT

A singer has taken social media by storm for resembling the late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, leading many to label her a “clone.”

The comparison mirrored the debate among netizens over the weekend, when many claimed a Jim Carrey clone attended the César Awards in Paris on February 26.

People observed that the Dumb & Dumber star’s eyes looked different, resurfacing a 2024 claim by Dr. Millicent Rovelo that the actor might have undergone blepharoplasty.

The singer has been identified by some as a British tribute performer, reportedly active in the music scene since 2014.

Social media was also abuzz this weekend with claims that a Jim Carrey impersonator attended the César Awards in his place.

The social media crowd noted the short time span between the instances involving the singer and the actor, with one asking, “So we get Jim Carrey’s and Amy’s clones all in the same weekend?”

Amy Winehouse’s fans discovered the identity of the singer as a British tribute performer

Singer performing on stage with beehive hairstyle and bold eyeliner, showing resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

An X user identified the singer as “Holly Cosgrove, the star of the tribute show Absolute Amy.”

“The craziest part is she doesn’t just mimic the voice; she got so obsessed with the details that she uses Amy’s exact lipstick shade and learned to replicate her nervous tics and hand gestures so fans feel like she never left. It’s pure respect for the legacy,” they added.

Yeni Bakış, a Turkish news outlet, confirmed the same, informing its readers that the singer is also known by her stage name Fable.

Singer with tattoos and beehive hairstyle posing against red background, noted for eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: absolute.amy

She was born in 1995 in Paignton, Devon, England, and has been actively producing music since 2014.

In a viral video, Cosgrove appears on stage wearing a white tank top and skinny blue jeans cinched with a belt.

Her hairstyle mirrors Amy Winehouse’s signature sky-high black beehive, while her eyes are lined with the late star’s iconic cat-eye winged liner.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: This British singer is going viral for eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse. pic.twitter.com/KFE6K1gDq5 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 2, 2026

With 7.2K likes, one commentator said, “She looks exactly like her.”

“The resemblance is actually scary. Same eyes, same vibe, same energy. It’s like Amy reincarnated,” a second added.

“There’s no way on earth this isn’t Amy Winehouse,” a third remarked, while a fourth described it as “amazing and creepy.”

“Seen her live. Holly is amazing,” a fan wrote on X.

Not everyone agreed, though, as critics said Holly Cosgrove’s voice didn’t match Amy’s

Tweet discussing technology behind clones with mention of eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse trending online.

Image credits: AlternativeEsme

Side-by-side images of a singer resembling Amy Winehouse with vintage hairstyle and floral hair accessories on stage.

Image credits: Getty/Peter Macdiarmid

“She may look like her, but she doesn’t have her voice,” one said, while another observed, “Her voice is nothing like Amy’s.”

“She’s not anywhere near Miss Winehouse,” remarked a third.

Singer performing on stage with a microphone, showing an eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse in style and appearance.

Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

Tweet discussing a singer's eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse with iconic big hair and winged eyeliner.

Image credits: Smm_Harpazo

“She looks the part but doesn’t sound like it,” a fourth commented.

“Her voice is way off,” another echoed.

A Winehouse fan added, “It makes me cringe when people try to copy Amy. She was one of a kind, and there won’t ever be another like her.”

Criticism directed at Jim Carrey, on the other hand, centered on his appearance

Singer performing live with vintage Amy Winehouse hairstyle and tattoos, highlighting eerie resemblance in viral video.

Image credits: absolute.amy

The Canadian-American star’s attendance at the 51st César Awards had netizens claiming he did not look like his usual self. This gave rise to speculation that a Carrey impersonator attended the ceremony in his place.

“Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey,” one asked, while another wrote, “Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim.”

Side-by-side photos of Jim Carrey from 2006 and a simulated 2026 version highlighting eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse clones.

Image credits: schwift

“As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% not him,” opined a third.

“Two different people. This Jim also seems taller,” another noted.

Singer performing on stage with tattoos and large hoop earrings, showing eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: absolute.amy

The debate gained new life when drag performer Alexis Stone, known for impersonating showbiz figures like Lana Del Rey, Meryl Streep, Donatella Versace, and Jack Nicholson, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, claiming it was he who attended the César Awards in Carrey’s place.

Singer striking an eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse posing with a man in front of framed photos on a brick wall.

Image credits: whoisfable

He shared a carousel of images: a close-up of Carrey’s face on the award show’s red carpet, a second image from inside the venue, and finally a hyper-realistic mask, complete with teeth and a wig, laid out on a table with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

He captioned the upload, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

The César Awards publicly addressed the debate concerning Jim Carrey’s appearance

Screenshot of a tweet asking about a singer going viral for an eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: valtim001

Tweet showing Holly Cosgrove performing as Absolute Amy, a tribute act known for eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse going viral.

Image credits: grok

“Wait, is this a joke or not? This is genuinely sending me into psychosis,” one netizen asked. Actress Megan Fox also commented, “I can’t handle any more stress right now. I need to know if this is real.”

The skepticism surrounding Carrey’s César Awards appearance led a representative for the awards body to issue a clarification.

“Jim Carrey’s visit had been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the academy’s invitation,” said Gregory Caulier, the general delegate for the César Awards, in a statement to Variety on March 2.

Singer performing on stage with an eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse, wearing bold makeup and a colorful dress.

Image credits: absolute.amy

Confirming that it was indeed Carrey who attended alongside his partner, daughter, grandson, and close aides, he added that the controversy was a “non-issue” for him.

“I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance,” Caulier stressed.

Linking Carrey’s viral moment with the singer’s, a netizen joked, “She must come from the same company that made the new Jim Carrey.”

“What if Amy isn’t d*ad. Maybe she just shapeshifted, you know,” another added

Tweet screenshot showing a user named King Latifah commenting on a singer's eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: TTVKing

Screenshot of a tweet discussing tribute acts, with focus on a singer's eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: 007Sutts

Tweet discussing the singer’s eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse, sparking viral speculation about Amy’s status.

Image credits: Estherchika24

Tweet discussing eerie resemblance of a singer to Amy Winehouse, mentioning looks, mannerisms, and tattoos.

Image credits: delal1957

Tweet about a British singer going viral for an eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse with the same eyes and vibe.

Image credits: yattakargbo10

Singer in a striped shirt and dark sunglasses resembling Amy Winehouse, drawing viral attention for eerie likeness.

Image credits: seda_tiv

Singer going viral for eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse in social media post with comment about real Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: tkgagnon

Tweet by Cyn Redd discussing a singer’s eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse, with a reply about vocal comparison.

Image credits: cynredd

Tweet discussing singer's iconic look with big hair and winged eyeliner, highlighting eerie resemblance to Amy Winehouse.

Image credits: Smm_Harpazo